Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 spoilers: Takemichi’s childhood and a violent encounter

The initial spoilers for the long-awaited Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 have been released for fans to enjoy. A few hours ago, various leakers in the community began posting raw scans and translations of the plot of this upcoming chapter. Based on what the spoilers revealed, the story of this new chapter is something no one expected.

In the last chapter, Takemichi was fatally injured by Mikey during their fight. While our hero’s plan to destroy Manjiro’s Dark Impulses worked, he had to sacrifice his life to achieve it. Tokyo Revengers chapter 276, titled Get Over, will pick up where the previous chapter left off, with a shocking revelation. Keep reading to learn more about what the spoilers revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 276.

Takemichi will travel back farther than ever before, according to the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 276

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 will begin with Mikey holding the unconscious body of Takemichi in his arms. The blonde will plead with his friend to hold on a little longer. Manjiro will state that he feared something like this could happen, which is why he distanced himself from his friends. If Takemichi dies, all of his sacrifices will be for nothing.

As Manjiro keeps begging his friend to open his eyes, the rest of the Toman gang can be seen crying. Mikey will hold Takemichi’s hand one last time, triggering the time-leap powers. Our hero will be able to travel back in time thanks to Mikey’s strong desire to save him. Takemichi will wake up in bed, looking much younger than ever.

Takemichi will meet Shinichiro again in Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The protagonist will be confused about what happened but will not have time to ponder on it, as his mother will call for him to come downstairs. Before leaving his room, Takemichi will look for the current date on his alarm clock. It will be revealed that he traveled back to September 10th, 1998, a year before Mikey’s accident in the original timeline.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 will continue with Takemichi speaking to his mother. The woman will be shocked to see her son waking up early. Takemichi will continue to question what happened. The last thing he remembered was passing out after being stabbed. Since he is not aware that he has leaped back in time, our hero will assume that he is having a weird dream.

Baji is alive once again (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The young man will look down at his body and will notice that he traveled back to his first year of elementary school. Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 will then see Takemichi running towards Mikey’s house. Once there, our hero will ring Manjiro’s doorbell, only for Baji to appear behind the door. Keisuke will be confused as to why a younger boy is looking for Mikey, as he does not remember Takemichi.

The time-leaper will be speechless and overjoyed at seeing his dead friend alive again. Baji will become furious, punching Hanagaki in the face. Right after Baji punches our hero, Emma will appear, reprimanding Keisuke for starting a fight. Takemichi will be even more shocked to see Emma still alive. Soon after, Shinichiro and Haruchiyo will join the group.

Once everyone gathers in front of Takemichi, Mikey will exit the house and join the rest of his friends. Takemichi will be ecstatic to see his dear friend alive and well. Our hero will call Mikey’s name, expecting the young boy to be confused. However, Mikey will remember Hanagaki.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 will end with a note questioning why Takemichi was sent further back and why Manjiro remembers him.

Final thoughts

Is Wakui going to save everyone who has died? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After the tragic events of last week’s chapter, fans expected Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 to be a dark and intriguing entry. However, Ken Wakui surprised us by giving us something no one expected: the chance to save everyone that has died in the franchise.

Now that Takemichi time-leaped into his first year of elementary school, he can prevent Mikey from dying, preventing the horrible future that awaited them. The manga creator hinted at a future where everyone is alive by showing many dead characters together in the same panel. We will have to wait for the official release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 to see what Wakui intends to do with this plotline.

