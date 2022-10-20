Mikey dominates Tokyo Revengers manga’s latest popularity poll

In the latest issue of the Tokyo Revengers manga series, Ken Wakui released the results of the latest popularity poll. Millions of fans voted to select their favorite character from the vast and unique cast of the series. Amongst all of them, the Toman First Generation leader, Manjiro Sano, was selected as the best character by the majority of the fandom.
In the same poll, readers can find comments from fans concerning the characters they voted for. Everything from wishes for their character to why they voted for them was written on the two pages that contained the results. Keep reading to learn more about which characters won the poll, as well as what the reaction of fans was.
Baji, Chifuyu, and Takemichi were amongst the winners of Tokyo Revengers’ latest popularity poll
Below Mikey’s picture on the popularity poll, some messages from Tokyo Revengers fans were selected to appear. The first one claimed that Mikey was their favorite character in the entire universe. Anowants fan wants to ride the same bike as the blonde once they grow up. However, the most shocking message wished for Manjiro to be happy soon.
After the Toman leader, Chifuyu and Baji took the silver and bronze medals respectively. Fans mostly commented on how attractive Matsuno is to them. Meanwhile, the community showed how much they respected Keisuke, with one fan even claiming that they would love to share half a Peyang with him. Below, you can find a table with the rest of the top ten characters.
- 4. Takemichi Hanagaki
- 5. Haruchiyo Sanzu
- 6. Ran Haitani
- 7. Izana Kurokawa
- 8. Takashi Mitsuya
- 9. Draken
- 10. Rindo Haitani
While Takemichi and the rest of the top ten did not receive as much attention as Mikey, Chifuyu, and Baji, they did get supportive comments each. Some fans demonstrated their love for their favorite characters’ designs. Others talked about how much they have been inspired by the cast of Tokyo Revengers.
How did fans react to the news?
As expected, Mikey stans immediately took to Twitter to express their happiness over Manjiro winning. Fans truly loved the kind comments that fans left for Mikey in the popularity poll. Many members of the community shared the desire for Mikey to be happy soon. The series is almost over, so we should be seeing the boy overcome his demons sooner rather than later.
Baji and Chifuyu received their fair amount of love on social media. Despite being in the third spot, Keisuke was considerably more popular than Matsuno. Nonetheless, the Tokyo Revengers fandom was ecstatic to see the blonde boy appear in such a high spot on the list. Some fans believe that the comments found under Baji’s picture were sent by Matsuno himself.
Fans took note that Takemichi is the only character who received a comment from Ken Wakui himself. The manga creator expressed his gratitude to the fandom for allowing his main character to obtain the fourth spot. Many fans on Twitter shared the happiness expressed by the creator. Many other fans preferred to congratulate Sanzu on his fifth place.
While comments for the rest of the cast were scarcer, the Tokyo Revengers fandom was also happy to see their favorite characters appear on the list. Nevertheless, some complained about the spot their characters were placed in. Draken stans were shocked that the Toman vice-leader was ranked ninth place, considering how popular he is.
Final thoughts
In his manga, Ken Wakui introduced fans to some of the most charming and relatable characters of the last few years. Fans fell in love with the Tokyo Revengers cast as soon as they got to meet them. Still, not all of them can be as popular, which is why the creator decided to do a popularity poll.
Fans were certain that characters like Mikey and Baji would achieve a high spot in the rankings. Sadly, not every member of the cast received as much love as the fandom expected. Regardless of what place they got in the poll, the community will be forever grateful to Wakui for creating such an amazing cast.