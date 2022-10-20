Mikey dominates Tokyo Revengers manga’s latest popularity poll

In the latest issue of the Tokyo Revengers manga series, Ken Wakui released the results of the latest popularity poll. Millions of fans voted to select their favorite character from the vast and unique cast of the series. Amongst all of them, the Toman First Generation leader, Manjiro Sano, was selected as the best character by the majority of the fandom.

In the same poll, readers can find comments from fans concerning the characters they voted for. Everything from wishes for their character to why they voted for them was written on the two pages that contained the results. Keep reading to learn more about which characters won the poll, as well as what the reaction of fans was.

Baji, Chifuyu, and Takemichi were amongst the winners of Tokyo Revengers’ latest popularity poll

Mikey is the king of Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Below Mikey’s picture on the popularity poll, some messages from Tokyo Revengers fans were selected to appear. The first one claimed that Mikey was their favorite character in the entire universe. Anowants fan wants to ride the same bike as the blonde once they grow up. However, the most shocking message wished for Manjiro to be happy soon.

Chifuyu and Baj together as always (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After the Toman leader, Chifuyu and Baji took the silver and bronze medals respectively. Fans mostly commented on how attractive Matsuno is to them. Meanwhile, the community showed how much they respected Keisuke, with one fan even claiming that they would love to share half a Peyang with him. Below, you can find a table with the rest of the top ten characters.

4. Takemichi Hanagaki

5. Haruchiyo Sanzu

6. Ran Haitani

7. Izana Kurokawa

8. Takashi Mitsuya

9. Draken

10. Rindo Haitani

While Takemichi and the rest of the top ten did not receive as much attention as Mikey, Chifuyu, and Baji, they did get supportive comments each. Some fans demonstrated their love for their favorite characters’ designs. Others talked about how much they have been inspired by the cast of Tokyo Revengers.

How did fans react to the news?

Lιℓу⁷♡¹³ |🐻| ⍟ ✪|🍅⚓🍥|🌾🌙|💥 🌌 @ninichim_

NOO THIS IS SO CUTEE🥺🥺 THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME FR twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… Marin @RanHaruchiyo Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(



🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)



🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!

🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...

🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations( pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/… 🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! 👑Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/…)🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! https://t.co/BKdX9iE2nD "I love Mikey the most in the galaxy"NOO THIS IS SO CUTEE🥺🥺 THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME FR "I love Mikey the most in the galaxy"NOO THIS IS SO CUTEE🥺🥺 THEY'RE JUST LIKE ME FR😭😭❤️❤️ twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

Risha𖧷 @yuniartierisha i hope you get your happiness too Manjiro 🥹 Marin @RanHaruchiyo Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(



🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)



🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!

🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...

🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations( pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/… 🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! 👑Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/…)🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! https://t.co/BKdX9iE2nD Sobbingi hope you get your happiness too Manjiro 🥹 twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… Sobbing 😭 i hope you get your happiness too Manjiro 🥹 twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

Elia @scftxerden Marin @RanHaruchiyo Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(



🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)



🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!

🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...

🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations( pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/… 🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! 👑Tokyo Revengers popularity poll results and readers comments translations(pocket.shonenmagazine.com/article/entry/…)🥇Manjiro Sano (10288votes 19.2%)🗣I love Mikey the most in the galaxy!!🗣I hope you'll be happy soon, Mikey...🗣I'll ride the same babu(motorcycle) when I grow up! https://t.co/BKdX9iE2nD sobbing he’s just that precious twitter.com/ranharuchiyo/s… sobbing he’s just that precious twitter.com/ranharuchiyo/s…

As expected, Mikey stans immediately took to Twitter to express their happiness over Manjiro winning. Fans truly loved the kind comments that fans left for Mikey in the popularity poll. Many members of the community shared the desire for Mikey to be happy soon. The series is almost over, so we should be seeing the boy overcome his demons sooner rather than later.

pau ⚢︎ @honeyfuyu Marin @RanHaruchiyo 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)



🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!

🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!



🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)



🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.

🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. https://t.co/CD5P0HqRCS los comentarios de baji lo escribió chifuyu cero dudas twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… los comentarios de baji lo escribió chifuyu cero dudas twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

koki | 🎃✨ @kokinfuy twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… Marin @RanHaruchiyo 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)



🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!

🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!



🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)



🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.

🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. https://t.co/CD5P0HqRCS Esos dos se votaron el uno al otro Esos dos se votaron el uno al otro 😂 twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

chika @chifoeyu 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 also baji in top #3 naurr can't imagine if he's still alive until the end of the manga Marin @RanHaruchiyo 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)



🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!

🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!



🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)



🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.

🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. 🥈Chifuyu Matsuno (6081votes 11.3%)🗣He’s straightforward, kind, and chivalrous!🗣I wanna be Chifuyu’s pal too!🥉Keisuke Baji (5480votes 10.2%)🗣There is no other man I respect so much except him.🗣He’s the number one man I want to share half a peyoung. https://t.co/CD5P0HqRCS chifuyu bestest boy ever, DASURVVVV🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 also baji in top #3 naurr can't imagine if he's still alive until the end of the manga twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… chifuyu bestest boy ever, DASURVVVV 🌷🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 also baji in top #3 naurr can't imagine if he's still alive until the end of the manga twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

Baji and Chifuyu received their fair amount of love on social media. Despite being in the third spot, Keisuke was considerably more popular than Matsuno. Nonetheless, the Tokyo Revengers fandom was ecstatic to see the blonde boy appear in such a high spot on the list. Some fans believe that the comments found under Baji’s picture were sent by Matsuno himself.

SKRUNKLIES MONTH @kokosinupi Marin @RanHaruchiyo 4th place: Takemichi Hanagaki (4657votes 8.7%)



🗣Thank you for your vote! Glad to see you ranked so high, Takemitchy(^^) (by Wakui)



5th place: Haruchiyo Sanzu (3210votes 6%)



🗣I pierced the same spot you did♡



6th place: Ran Haitani (2568votes 4.8%)

🗣by far big bro! 4th place: Takemichi Hanagaki (4657votes 8.7%)🗣Thank you for your vote! Glad to see you ranked so high, Takemitchy(^^) (by Wakui)5th place: Haruchiyo Sanzu (3210votes 6%)🗣I pierced the same spot you did♡6th place: Ran Haitani (2568votes 4.8%)🗣by far big bro! https://t.co/fDRfUcbCIp haru bby <3 twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… haru bby <3 twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

Fans took note that Takemichi is the only character who received a comment from Ken Wakui himself. The manga creator expressed his gratitude to the fandom for allowing his main character to obtain the fourth spot. Many fans on Twitter shared the happiness expressed by the creator. Many other fans preferred to congratulate Sanzu on his fifth place.

Spooky Ly 🐉 @drakendrift y’all are so unappreciative why is he 9th ..draken walked so mikey could run y’all are so unappreciative why is he 9th ..draken walked so mikey could run https://t.co/vscRLtYqVY

Han ✢ @h_a_n_a11 #TokyoRevengers274

#tr274



Draken is 9th. What kind of black magic is this? Draken is 9th. What kind of black magic is this? #TokyoRevengers274#tr274Draken is 9th. What kind of black magic is this? https://t.co/oTHqi8puoV

lemon @etherealucard Marin @RanHaruchiyo 7th place: Izana Kurokawa (2292votes 4.3%)



🗣he’s a tyrant but kind



8th place: (Takashi Mitsuya 2154votes 4%)



🗣 I was struck by his gap.



9th place: Ken Ryuguji (1980votes 3.7%)

🗣 I love Draken manly.



10th place: Rindou Haitani(1602votes 3%)

🗣Stylish and cool♡ 7th place: Izana Kurokawa (2292votes 4.3%)🗣he’s a tyrant but kind8th place: (Takashi Mitsuya 2154votes 4%)🗣 I was struck by his gap.9th place: Ken Ryuguji (1980votes 3.7%)🗣 I love Draken manly.10th place: Rindou Haitani(1602votes 3%)🗣Stylish and cool♡ https://t.co/gecxMiPNtT izana #1 doesn't matter what the competition is twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… izana #1 doesn't matter what the competition is twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

SKRUNKLIES MONTH @kokosinupi Marin @RanHaruchiyo 7th place: Izana Kurokawa (2292votes 4.3%)



🗣he’s a tyrant but kind



8th place: (Takashi Mitsuya 2154votes 4%)



🗣 I was struck by his gap.



9th place: Ken Ryuguji (1980votes 3.7%)

🗣 I love Draken manly.



10th place: Rindou Haitani(1602votes 3%)

🗣Stylish and cool♡ 7th place: Izana Kurokawa (2292votes 4.3%)🗣he’s a tyrant but kind8th place: (Takashi Mitsuya 2154votes 4%)🗣 I was struck by his gap.9th place: Ken Ryuguji (1980votes 3.7%)🗣 I love Draken manly.10th place: Rindou Haitani(1602votes 3%)🗣Stylish and cool♡ https://t.co/gecxMiPNtT rindou stylish and cool yeahh twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s… rindou stylish and cool yeahh twitter.com/RanHaruchiyo/s…

While comments for the rest of the cast were scarcer, the Tokyo Revengers fandom was also happy to see their favorite characters appear on the list. Nevertheless, some complained about the spot their characters were placed in. Draken stans were shocked that the Toman vice-leader was ranked ninth place, considering how popular he is.

Final thoughts

Three of the most popuñar charcaters together (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

In his manga, Ken Wakui introduced fans to some of the most charming and relatable characters of the last few years. Fans fell in love with the Tokyo Revengers cast as soon as they got to meet them. Still, not all of them can be as popular, which is why the creator decided to do a popularity poll.

Fans were certain that characters like Mikey and Baji would achieve a high spot in the rankings. Sadly, not every member of the cast received as much love as the fandom expected. Regardless of what place they got in the poll, the community will be forever grateful to Wakui for creating such an amazing cast.

Poll : 0 votes