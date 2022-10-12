Tokyo Revengers chapter 273: Shinichiro and Takemichi’s connection is Wakui’s masterstroke

With the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, Ken Wakui managed to resolve many of the issues the community has with his manga. In just a single chapter, the manga creator answers most of the questions that have been running through fans’ minds for weeks. All the confusion, convoluted theories, and overall displeasure have seemed to banish after this last chapter.

With Shinichiro’s adventure over, Takemichi took back the role of the protagonist in one of the most significant moments in the series. The fandom now knows that Takemichi and Shinichiro are connected by how much they care about Mikey and their time-leaping powers. Besides this revelation, many other mysteries were made clear in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273.

Keep reading to learn more about what Ken Wakui’s latest chapter revealed and why it helped fans understand most of the enigmas in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 273.

Wakui demonstrated his brilliance with Tokyo Revengers chapter 273

Shinichiro and Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers 273 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

During Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, fans saw Shinichiro reveal to Haruchiyo the fact that he could time travel. While the blonde doubted the black-haired Sano’s words at first, he quickly understood that Shin was telling the truth. Having this talk and seeing Mikey alive and well made the young man realize that he no longer needed his powers and regret the manner in which he acquired them.

While thinking about this, Shinichiro arrived at a nearby park, where he witnessed the rise of a hero, Takemichi. The future Toman leader could be seen wearing a cape and protecting Hina from a group of bullies, while Kisaki saw everything from afar. Sadly, Takemichi was not strong enough to defeat three older boys and was beaten down.

Shinichiro after giving his power to Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Shinichiro approached the scene and scared the bullies away by punching and bending a street lamp. Takemichi was impressed by the older Sano’s strength and bravery and asked how could become a hero like Shinichiro. The young man, moved by the younger boy’s determination decided to give him the time-leaping ability.

With this simple but touching scene, Ken Wakui managed to solve most of the mysteries and enigmas of the series. After the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, the franchise stopped being as confusing and convoluted as it was before.

Takemichi’s powers

Takemichi and Mikey as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

For weeks, fans had no clue as to how Takemichi could have acquired his ability to leap through time. They were certain that it had something to do with the mysterious person who pushed him in chapter 1 of the series, but something was missing. Wakui made it clear in previous chapters that the ability to time travel needed to be earned somehow.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 proves that Takemichi did earn this power, as Shinichiro gave him the power to help him become a hero someday. The mystery of how Takemichi acquired that ability was finally resolved, all in just a couple of panels. We are now aware that the time-leaping abilities Takemichi possesses came directly from Mikey’s first hero.

This solidified the theory that Shinichiro and Takemichi were connected somehow, not only due to their similar personalities but also by their desire to help others. It also explains why the two young men are so determined to save Mikey. Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 made it seem like Shinichiro entrusted Takemichi with the mission to save his brother.

Takemichi about to be run over (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

His desire to protect Manjiro was passed down with the power to leap through time. Shinichiro may not be able to carry on with his mission, but he found someone who could take his place as Mikey’s guardian angel.

The mystery of why someone pushed Takemichi in chapter 1 has also been solved. Many fans theorized that the mysterious person who pushed our hero in chapter 1 did so to obtain the power to time travel. Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 proved that the person who pushed Takemichi wanted to activate his powers.

In an attempt to force Takemichi to time-leap, they pushed him in front of an upcoming train. We now know that the possible suspect is amongst Shinchiro’s most trusted allies. Sanzu and Wakasa are the two primary suspects, as they were the only ones completely aware of Shinichiro’s situation.

Additional revelations

Haruchiyo as seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 may have helped fans understand Takemichi and Shinichiro better, but they were not the only ones further developed. The chapter also explained why Haruchiyo is so desperate to help Mikey and why he cannot allow the original timeline from occurring. He remembers Mikey’s fate and is willing to do anything to avoid it.

His actions, loyalty, and desire to keep Mikey safe make a lot more sense now. The fact that he knew Takemichi was a time-leaper after our hero avoided his attacks was also clarified in this latest chapter. He still remembered what Shinichiro revealed to him, so the idea of a new time traveler was not as shocking as it should have been for other characters.

Kazutora as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The latest entry to the manga series also solved the mystery of why Kazutora did not acquire the ability to travel back in time after killing Shinichiro. The oldest Sano did not have the power at the time, so Kazutora could have never acquired the power.

Lastly, while this has not yet been confirmed by the series, the reason why Kisaki was aware of the existence of time-leapers could have also been revealed in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273. The boy was there when Shinichiro offered his powers to Takemichi. The young man could have simply put the pieces together and figured out what kind of power Takemichi was granted.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro will always take care of Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 may not have been as action-packed as other entries, but it is one of the most important ones. The chapter solved almost all the doubts that had been tormenting fans for weeks. Wakui made it clear that he always knew where he wanted his manga to head next. The manga creator had everything planned from the start, fans only needed to be patient to see it.

The climax of the series was announced to be revealed this coming October 18th. With all these new revelations, mysteries solved, and climax announced, it seems like the time for Tokyo Revengers to end is approaching. Nonetheless, fans will be left with all the incredible memories the manga created before its departure.

