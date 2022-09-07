Tokyo Revengers: Every character who knows the second time-leaper’s identity

Tokyo Revengers dropped one of the biggest reveals in the story of the franchise in Chapter 268. After months of speculation, the identity of the second time-leaper was revealed, shocking the character and fans alike. Nonetheless, not every character in the series was as surprised by the news as Takemichi and his friends were.

Some were already aware of the identity of this mysterious character, and it seems like they have been for years. Yet, fans are still unaware of how many Tokyo Revengers characters learned about this revelation before Chapter 268. In this article, we will try to go through the characters that are aware of who the second time-leaper is and try to figure out when they learned about it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268 and reflects the author’s opinion.

Who knows about Tokyo Revengers' second time-leaper?

Who is the second time-leaper?

momo 🌟 @tokrevtears Our reactions when it was revealed Shinichiro was the first time leaper: Our reactions when it was revealed Shinichiro was the first time leaper: https://t.co/X1fge2vgNA

After Kisaki’s cryptic comments about more time-leapers in Tokyo Revengers, fans started looking for clues as to who they could be. Theories concerning this topic have dominated the community for months, as the identity of the second time-leaper could help solve many of the mysteries of the franchise.

In Chapter 268, it was revealed that the second time-leaper is none other than Shinichiro Sano, Mikey’s late older brother. No one in the fandom expected this, as Shinichiro has been dead since before the story of Tokyo Revengers even started. Nevertheless, Mikey confirmed this after Takemichi asked him why he allowed the darkness to take over.

It seems like Shinichiro had the same mission as Takemichi, as he was sent to the past to save his brother. The reason why he was given those powers or what happened to Mikey in the original timeline is still a mystery to fans.

How many people are aware of this?

Chronologically, it seems like Wakasa was the first person Shinichiro informed about his time-travel abilities. This can be inferred not only by him being one of Shinichiro’s closest friends but also because Wakasa himself is the one who told Mikey about his brother’s powers. Wakasa was likely for Shinichiro what Naoto was for Takemichi, the trigger to travel back in time.

If that were the case, it would have made sense for Wakasa to have been trusted with this knowledge, as Shinichiro would have needed his help to save Mikey. It is still unknown if Shinichiro or Wakasa ever told anyone else about his power, although it seems that was the case.

The First Generation Black Dragons (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

None of the other former Black Dragons reacted to the news of Shinichiro’s powers. This could imply that Shinichiro, who trusted his friends implicitly, told them about his powers, the same way Takemichi did with the members of Toman. If this is the case, Benkei and Takeomi would also be included in the list of people aware of Shinichiro’s abilities.

Sanzu was also aware of the fact that another time-leaper existed. The young man was surprised when he learned Takemichi had time-related powers during their fight a few chapters ago. How he found out about Shinichiro being a time-leaper is still unknown. The most plausible explanation is that Mikey told him, as Sanzu has been a part of Mikey and Shinichiro’s lives for years.

Sanzu as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Mikey could have spoken with Sanzu about the topic to come to grips with the revelation. Knowing your brother went back in time to save you, only for him to die, must be hard to process, Dark Impulses or not.

Besides Takemichi, who was informed in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 268, and the members of Toman who were still awake when Mikey dropped the news, there are still two individuals who are a part of the list. Kisaki and Hanma learned about the identity of Shinichiro as the second time traveler before Mikey fell into his Dark Impulses.

Hanma at Kisaki's grave (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Kisaki was the first character in the series to bring up the existence of other characters with Takemichi’s powers. Since Hanma is his closest friend and confidant, it only makes sense that he is also aware of this fact. Yet, the reason why these two know this is unknown. They had little to nothing to do with either Mikey or Shinichiro before the series started.

The reason for Kisaki and Hanma knowing this will probably be explored further in future chapters, so we can only wait for now. There is a possibility of more than two time-leapers in the franchise, meaning that Kisaki was referring to yet another time traveler, however, this is extremely unlikely.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/ Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

As the story of Tokyo Revengers reaches its end, the enigmas and mysteries surrounding the franchise are starting to unravel. We are now aware of the identity of the second time-leaper, something that many characters already knew before fans. Individuals who know will be fundamental in sorting out why Shinichiro had to travel back in time.

Fans will also have to learn why Takemichi was selected to continue with Shinichiro’s mission, something that could explain the series’ enigmatic beginning. We can only hope Shinichiro’s backstory will be shown to us in the manga, but the mysteries revolving around his powers will most likely be revealed soon.

