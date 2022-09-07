Tokyo Revengers: Twitter shocked after Mikey reveals the identity of the Second Time-leaper

The latest chapter of Tokyo Revengers revealed important information about another time-leaper, and the entire fanbase is attempting to make sense of it. The concept of time leaping is confusing in this series, partially because the parameters haven't been clearly defined. Due to less information about time-leaping, fans are forced to pick out clues to understand this concept.

Until chapter 267 of Tokyo Revengers, fans focused on understanding the reason for his Dark Impulses. Out of nowhere, Mikey revealed the second time-leaper, which could aid the fanbase in understanding Mikey's Dark Impulses. Let's look at who the second time-leaper is and understand how the Tokyo Revengers fanbase reacted to it on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from chapter 268 of the manga series.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 268: Twitter goes berserk as Mikey reveals the other time leaper in the series

Takemichi and Mikey continued fighting, and everyone was shocked to see that Takemichi could land a punch on Mikey and knock him out. Toman members cheered Takemichi on during that fight. However, Takemichi didn't get to bask in this moment of glory as Mikey got back on his feet and continued to land blows on Takemichi, only this time, he was far more powerful and quicker. The two were having a conversation as they fought against each other, and Mikey revealed the new time-leaper. It was Shinichiro Sano, and the series' protagonist was shocked to his core.

The entire Tokyo Revengers fanbase naturally saw this as another clue for understanding time-leaping. Fans tried their best to make sense of the events that took place and tried to link it to Sano Shinichiro, Mikey's older brother. Clearly, the fanbase is trying to make sense of the information that was revealed but failed to do so.

leyli🌾🐾 @last_taiyaki #tr268 when everyone is sleeping,trfandom is trying to find the second time leaper: #tr268 when everyone is sleeping,trfandom is trying to find the second time leaper: https://t.co/oXClsymov0

cherry🍒 @cherryboniboni #TR268 me trying to collect up all the facts we know about shin and trying to make it make sense somehow me trying to collect up all the facts we know about shin and trying to make it make sense somehow😍 #TR268 https://t.co/6lnQPVosqZ

Soon, the fanbase's attention shifted to Mikey, revealing another critical piece of information regarding his Dark Impulses. He said his dark urges are born out of love. The Tokyo Revengers fanbase wanted to figure out who Mikey loved to such an extent that he developed something as twisted and dangerous as Dark Impulses. The fanbase tried to look at a few events that took place in the past events. However, fans are clueless and hope Ken Wakui will shed some light on this topic.

meow @kittenizana @manjirotake no its bc of shin i think @manjirotake no its bc of shin i think

Pluto @PlutosNotReal I’m still so curious of why mikey developed these dark impulses I wonder if it’s bc of his mom or his dad I’m still so curious of why mikey developed these dark impulses I wonder if it’s bc of his mom or his dad

The plot is progressing at a steady rate, and the fanbase is quite happy with the content in the chapters at the moment. That being said, there are a ton of variables that account for time-leaping and Mikey's Dark Impulses. Fans are attempting to figure out who Mikey loved, which led to him developing Dark Impulses.

The series entered the final arc sometime ago, and each chapter is bringing us closer to the root cause of Mikey's issues. Fans eagerly await the release of subsequent chapters that will reveal the reason for his Dark Impulses and whether Takemichi can save him from them.

