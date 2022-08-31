Tokyo Revengers trends as Takemichi finally knocks down Mikey

Tokyo Revengers is progressing steadily, and chapter 267 was an exciting read. Fans loved the latest chapter since it continued the fight that was taking place between Takemichi and Mikey. It was a relatively short chapter, but it involved a lot of action. Fans took to Twitter to react to this chapter since Takemichi did the unthinkable.

Sano Manjiro is one of the most formidable fighters in the series, and not many people can keep up with his moves. His speed and strength are unmatched, and his kicks can easily injure the enemy. However, in the latest chapter of Tokyo Revengers, Takemichi could keep up with Mikey's attacks for a brief period.

Let's look at how the fanbase reacted to the latest chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 267: Fans react to Takemichi knocking Mikey down

In the previous chapter, Takemichi saw a vision of Mikey kicking him, but he couldn't react in time. However, in this chapter, these visions came regularly, and Takemichi realized that he could use this to dodge Mikey's attacks. Despite seeing his attacks well in advance, Takemichi was forced to give his all to dodge Mikey's attacks in time. This allowed Takemichi to dodge Mikey's attacks, and the bystanders were shocked by the events that were unfolding. Takemichi is not the best fighter in Tokyo Revengers, but he could keep up with Mikey under the influence of his Dark Impulses.

kai @GOJOSDICC



they were all too stunned to speak hELPAJSLSJSK // #tr267 they were all too stunned to speak hELPAJSLSJSK // #tr267 they were all too stunned to speak hELPAJSLSJSK https://t.co/oFNKedJmXc

aya @vaioIetto

-

-

-

the surprise on their faces when they saw takemichi dodging mikey’s kicks // #TR267 spoilers !!!the surprise on their faces when they saw takemichi dodging mikey’s kicks // #TR267 spoilers !!!---the surprise on their faces when they saw takemichi dodging mikey’s kicks https://t.co/iSJH6p2TDo

Not only did Takemichi dodge his attacks, but he also managed to land a heavy blow on Mikey. After dodging a string of Mikey's attacks, Takemichi got an opening and capitalized on it. The Tokyo Revengers fanbase was shocked to see that the Cry Baby Hero managed to take down one of the strongest characters in the series.

DrakenBirder❤️MAITAKE LOVERS NEXT💚 @DrakenBirder @haitaniluv Me too! My mouth hung open for a good thirty seconds, and I'm like...why am I light-headed adsgl;askdghasdg @haitaniluv Me too! My mouth hung open for a good thirty seconds, and I'm like...why am I light-headed adsgl;askdghasdg

joker | maitake fic 📌🍄 @manjirotake #Tr267 #tokyorevengers267 so far takemichi has been kicked by mikey and got up (something even taiju couldn’t do), blocked mikey (like hanma did) and punched mikey (only izana has been able to do this). takemichi is matching all the strongest fighters #Tr267 #tokyorevengers267 so far takemichi has been kicked by mikey and got up (something even taiju couldn’t do), blocked mikey (like hanma did) and punched mikey (only izana has been able to do this). takemichi is matching all the strongest fighters https://t.co/U1qgTvMDwO

Another thing that fans seemed to enjoy is the fact that Takemichi taunted the Invincible Mikey. Not many people who do that live to see another day. However, the Cry Baby Hero managed to dodge all of his attacks, block one of his kicks, and land a punch hard enough to knock Mikey to the ground.

Another thing that fans enjoyed was watching Sanzu and Hakkai Shiba's reaction to the fight. The two weren't able to believe that Takemichi, of all people, was able to dodge the Invincible Mikey's attacks. The fanbase also stated how their reaction was similar to how the two characters mentioned above reacted to the situation.

Now that Takemichi could keep up against Mikey and land a critical blow, will he be able to help Mikey snap out of his Dark Impulses? Fans are aware that Tokyo Revengers is in its last story arc, and they want to know how Wakui will conclude this saga. The series was close to having a perfect conclusion, but Takemichi decided to change things again since Mikey plunged into darkness.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Takemichi can save his dear friend Mikey. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das