Tokyo Revengers: Takemichi’s visions serve a shocking purpose

After the release of Tokyo Revengers’ latest chapter, fans were surprised due to the evolution of one of Takemichi’s powers, his visions. Before the events of yesterday’s chapter, fans believed this power to be another way for our protagonist to prevent the deaths of his friends.

However, it seems as if this power may serve another purpose during his final confrontation with Mikey, which may change everything we know about Takemichi’s abilities.

Continue reading to learn more about how Takemichi’s visions changed and what it may mean for the franchise.

Takemichi’s visions may be a reflection of his growth in Tokyo Revengers

How has Takemichi’s visions evolved?

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 267, fans saw Takemichi finally getting the upper hand during his fight with Mikey. The boy shocked everyone around him by not only being able to stop Mikey’s attacks but also dodge and predict them. This was all thanks to his visions, a power that evolved during the fight to let him see Mikey’s attacks before they even happened.

Before Chapter 267, Takemichi had already been able to use this ability to prevent danger or save his friends. The first time he used it was during his day out with Senju, a day in which Senju was supposed to die protecting him from the Rokuhara Tandai gang. Takemichi saved Senju using this power, although it cost Draken his life.

Another crucial moment in which this ability made itself known was before Sanzu’s plan to run everyone over with a train came true in this latest arc. Our hero prevented this from happening with the help of Kakucho, who defended him from Sanzu’s sword. Sadly, this also meant the death of Kakucho.

Fortunately, Takemichi’s visions have changed drastically during his battle with Mikey. He no longer sees a distant future involving his friends in danger, and Takemichi is now being warned of immediate threats. It was because of these visions that he was able to avoid Mikey’s devastating attacks.

Is this a reflection of Takemichi’s character?

Fans of Tokyo Revengers know that Takemichi’s powers are mostly linked to his selfless desire to help people. During most of the manga, we have seen him use his abilities to prevent deaths, create a better future or fulfill a promise. The times in which his powers have been used with Takemichi’s well-being in mind have been scarce at best.

The first time he used his vision, he was warned about the possibility of one of his friends dying without alerting Takemichi that he was also in danger of being killed. That night could have been Takemichi’s last if not for Draken’s sacrifice.

Even his first power, time leaping, was given to him to help his friends and childhood crush. This perfectly reflected how Takemichi saw himself at the beginning of Tokyo Revengers, a person with no worth trying to help more valuable people live better lives. Fans know Takemichi constantly downplays his achievements and worth as a person.

Nonetheless, the evolution of his power may be an indication of Takemichi growing while fighting Mikey. For the first time in Tokyo Revengers’ story, his powers are being used to help him avoid damage. Takemichi is still fighting to save Mikey from his Dark Impulses, but this time, he is also making sure not to be thrashed again.

This could be a reflection of Takemichi finally seeing his value as an individual. His growth has given him the ability to look out for himself, as he has been doing for his friends since the beginning of his adventure. Still, this is also helping him gain an advantage over Mikey, which will prove crucial to helping the latter overcome his Dark Impulses in future chapters.

Final thoughts

Tokyo Revengers started with a 26-year-old Takemichi who used to hate himself for wasting his life and youth. When we first met him, Takemichi was focused only on the safety and well-being of the people he believed to be important for the future. He was not bothered by any harm that may occur to him, as he was more preoccupied with preventing his friends from being damaged.

As the franchise progressed, Takemichi started seeing himself in a more positive light. While he still puts others’ needs before his, he is becoming aware that being a little selfish is not a crime as he believed at first. He knows saving Mikey is the right thing to do, but he also protects his friend because he wants to, not because of someone else’s influence.

His power evolving during this last arc may reflect just that, with Takemichi finally acknowledging his self-worth. He will forever remain the selfless and brave individual Tokyo Revengers fans have grown to love, but he will also be aware of his value as an individual, to himself and others.

As the manga quickly approaches its finale, we will likely see Takemichi’s powers growing and evolving to save Mikey and the rest of his friends. Regardless of what happens, fans are just glad to have been able to experience a manga as enjoyable and intriguing as Tokyo Revengers.

