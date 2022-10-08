Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 spoilers may have revealed who pushed Takemichi in front of the train

The hype for Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 is higher than ever after spoilers about the plot of this chapter were released on social media. One of the raw scans in particular grabbed the attention of the fandom since it could have revealed the identity of Takemichi’s killer.

The aforementioned scan depicts Haruchiyo using a shirt too similar to the one the person who pushed Takemichi in chapter 1. This sparked the community’s curiosity, as they began theorizing that Sanzu may have been the one to start it all by shoving the protagonist in front of a train. Continue reading to learn more about the theory.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 273.

Is Sanzu’s shirt in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 the same as Takemichi’s killer?

The spoilers of Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 show Sanzu using a black, long-sleeved shirt. This is the first time we have seen a shirt so similar to the one shown in chapter 1. Immediately, fans began wondering why Ken Wakui would depict Sanzu in this kind of outfit, questioning if this was a hint of Sanzu being the one who pushed Takemichi.

The theory gained popularity thanks to the rest of the spoilers published on Twitter. In them, we can also see Shinichiro confessing to Haruchiyo that he had to kill a man to obtain his powers. While Sanzu could not believe this at first, the boy will likely end up trusting Shinichiro and become his trigger later in the series.

#tokyorevengers273 It has to be 2017! Sanzu's face looks as mature as in Bonten arc. Additionally, his clothes... And the background shows that he is at the train station... #tr273 #trspoiler It has to be 2017! Sanzu's face looks as mature as in Bonten arc. Additionally, his clothes... And the background shows that he is at the train station... 😶#tokyorevengers273 https://t.co/drhH7GKngR

After Shinichiro died in the canon timeline of the series, so did his powers. This means that if anything bad happened to Mikey during this period, Sanzu would not be able to send Shinichiro to his rescue. However, the boy was aware of the possibility of acquiring the power to travel through time by killing someone.

With this knowledge in mind, Sanzu could have wandered into the train station Takemichi was at the moment. Desperate to gain the power to save Mikey, he pushed the boy in front of the incoming train. Sadly, his plan backfired, giving Takemichi the powers instead.

Sanzu questioning if Takemichi is a time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Some fans have pointed out that this is impossible, as Sanzu was surprised to learn that Takemichi was a time-leaper. However, this could simply mean that he realized that his plans failed and that Takemichi was the one who gained the power.

Haruchiyo is arguably the most loyal person to Mikey. If something happened to Miley in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 and Shinichiro was unable to prevent it, he would do anything to help his friend. Killing Takemichi is far tamer than what we have seen the boy attempt in the series to keep Manjiro alive.

Final thoughts

Sanzu is capable of anything to help Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

As the release date for Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 approaches, the fandom gets more impatient to see what Ken Wakui has in store for us. The Original Timeline arc is quickly heading towards its end, which means that the series will most likely answer the questions running around the fanbase's mind soon.

The revelation of Sanzu as Takemichi’s killer could be the last piece we need to solve the puzzle of the franchise. Takemichi did not obtain his powers by killing another time-leaper. Yet, he could have gained them after being killed by someone trying to become one. We will have to wait until Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 is out to better understand the issue.

