The biggest paradox in Tokyo Revengers hinges on Takemichi's identity in the Original Timeline

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 has finally been released, and it seems to have created a ton of confusion among the fans. When a series attempts to showcase concepts like time-traveling or time-leaping, the rules governing them must be well-defined, even if it doesn’t adhere to the logic of the real world.

However, with the release of the latest chapter, the original timeline is explored where the original time-leaper was mentioned, but the identity of the original time-leaper remains a mystery.

Based on the conversation Shinichiro overheard in chapter 270 of Tokyo Revengers, fans fear that the original time-leaper could be Takemichi. This could make things worse to an already confusing concept of time-leaping and could create a massive paradox.

Let’s understand the situation and look at why Takemichi being the original time-leaper could pose a ton of problems to the overall plot of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers: Exploring time-leaping and understanding how Takemichi could cause problems to the plot

The past few chapters of the series have been crucial, to say the least. The series is inching closer towards its conclusion, with each chapter revealing new information, and the fanbase is attempting to connect all the dots.

However, we are far from that and the previous chapter revealed that Shinichiro was the other time-leaper. In the original timeline, we see that Shinichiro is taking care of Mikey who dies in a few years owing to an accident that took place when he was playing.

Drunk individual's description of the other time-leaper in the original timeline (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

The fanbase has known that the series only had two time-leapers. While most fans thought that Shinichiro must have been the original time-leaper, the latest chapter does not signify the same. Takemichi would not have been a time-leaper if not for Shinichiro’s efforts to alter reality.

If we recollect, Takemichi became a time-leaper due to his strong desire to save Hina from dying. This means, for Takemichi to be a time-leaper in Tokyo Revengers, Shinichiro needed to time-leap and ensure Mikey doesn’t get involved in the accident that killed him.

소우미/সৌমি (arts 📌) should touch some grass 🏳️‍🌈 @SoumiRoy1 The old/original time leaper, the supposed orginal time leaper, what if its an old Takemichi or Shinichiro himself, stuck in a loop, coming back to the past to save Mikey again and again, or stuck in past as a paradox of time travel in the vein of Ethan Hawk's Predestination. The old/original time leaper, the supposed orginal time leaper, what if its an old Takemichi or Shinichiro himself, stuck in a loop, coming back to the past to save Mikey again and again, or stuck in past as a paradox of time travel in the vein of Ethan Hawk's Predestination. https://t.co/q0pcL65slk

An unknown time-leaper existed in the original timeline, and based on the description given by the drunk individual, fans believe that it could be Takemichi. If Takemichi is the other time-leaper in the original timeline, then this will cause massive problems to the plot of Tokyo Revengers.

It would cause problems because it would create an endless loop filled with suffering for Mikey. Both Shinichiro and Takemichi would continue going back in time, but the end result will not change for Mikey in Tokyo Revengers.

oj 🌸 is sick @daisymitchy if the old man is takemichi, that means they've created a paradox. bc for takemichi to end up there, shin must time leap. and for shin to time leap, he has to meet Takemichi. now everything must happen in order to complete a loop. that means infinite suffering over and over again if the old man is takemichi, that means they've created a paradox. bc for takemichi to end up there, shin must time leap. and for shin to time leap, he has to meet Takemichi. now everything must happen in order to complete a loop. that means infinite suffering over and over again

Fans hope that Takemichi is not the other time-leaper in the original timeline. However, this could be a strategic decision taken by Ken Wakui to ensure that the readers are hooked.

In addition, there is a growing sense of anticipation as well. Fans hope that ken Wakui will resolve all the doubts posed by the Tokyo Revengers fanbase at the moment.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far