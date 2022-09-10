Tokyo Revengers: Could Shinichiro be alive?

Tokyo Revengers is a manga series that is not afraid to kill important characters. Even before the plot of the series started, Mikey’s brother, Shinichiro, had died due to a tragic accident caused by Baji and Kazutora. However, it seems like Shinichiro’s fate has not been decided yet, as he still has a possibility of coming back to the series.

After the shocking revelation given to fans in the latest chapter of the manga, it is evident that Shinichiro will play a vital role in this last arc. Yet, to fulfill it, there is still something only Takemichi and Mikey can accomplish by working together. Continue reading to learn more about this topic and what it could mean for Tokyo Revengers’ manga.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinions. It contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Takemichi may have a chance of reversing what Shinichiro caused in Tokyo Revengers

How is it possible for Shinichiro to be alive?

Tokyo Revengers chapter 268 provided fans with one of the biggest revelations of the entire franchise, Shinichiro’s status as the second time-leaper. When Takemichi questioned Mikey as to why he allowed his darkness to take over him, the Kanto Manji leader replied that it was because of love. His love for Shinichiro, who saved him by changing the original timeline, became his darkness.

Nonetheless, it is essential to note that during this monolog, Mikey referred to Shinichiro in the present tense. This small detail was enough for fans to figure out that Manjiro thinks his brother is alive somewhere. Mikey was likely referring to the possibility of Shinichiro still breathing in another timeline, like the original one he changed to save his little brother.

If this is the case, Mikey’s goal during this arc has become a lot clearer than it has been before. He wants to find a way to stop Shinichiro from altering the original timeline of the manga, effectively bringing him back to life. It seems like Mikey avoided dragging Takemichi into this, as he stated his desire to protect him once more in the latest chapter, but he had no other choice.

What is Takemichi’s role in all of this?

Takemichi and Mikey as seen in the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

After the revelation of Shinichiro being the mysterious second time-leaper, the complexity of Takemichi’s role in the series became exponentially more complex. When the manga first started, people believed that either Kisaki or another one of the antagonists of the series was the one who pushed Takemichi.

At the time, this was the only real explanation, as there was no reason to believe Takemichi leaped in time for another reason other than to save Hina. Despite this initial impression, fans are starting to believe that the person who threw Takemichi in front of the train was none other than Shinichiro, who gave him his powers.

Mikey as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

The young man plausibly expected Takemichi to succeed where he failed and save Mikey from the dark future that awaited him. However, inadvertently, Shinichiro may have given Takemichi another more important mission. Takemichi may need to reestablish the original timeline and prevent the events of the manga from ever happening, including Shinichiro’s death.

For months, fans have speculated that Takemichi is somehow going to end up saving everyone who has died in the franchise. Draken, Baji, and Izana are just some of the examples of deaths Takemichi were unable to prevent. Our hero feels responsible for this, as he believes altering the timeline led to their deaths.

Future Takemichi (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Now, Takemichi knows that none of that should have happened in the first place, not because he traveled back to save Hina and Mikey, but because Shinichiro altered the timeline from the beginning. The only way to prevent their deaths, as well as Shinichiro’s, is to erase the alternate timelines that have been created and return to the original one, where Shinichiro is alive.

It is feasible to believe that Mikey and Takemichi will join forces to save Shinichiro and bring back the main timeline. Manjiro is running out of options, seeing as Takemichi is using his vision power to beat him down. He will soon realize it is best to rely on the help of his friends to save his brother as he did once in the future.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Shinichiro’s status as the second time-leaper completely altered the perception fans had of the franchise. Months ago, fans believed the second-time traveler would be presented as the final antagonist of the series. Now, it may seem like neither Mikey nor Shinichiro are the villains, just two brothers trying to save each other from certain doom.

The manga is fast approaching its end, which means all these plot twists will have to come into play soon. Whether or not Mikey asks for Takemichi’s help, it is apparent that the boy will try to save Shinichiro either way.

