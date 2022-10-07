Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 initial spoilers: Shinichiro tells Haruchiyo about Time Leaping

The wait for spoilers about the plot of Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 is finally over. The series has been mostly focused on Shinichiro’s story as he tries to save Mikey for the last couple of chapters. Based on the spoilers that were released just hours ago on Twitter, it seems like this upcoming chapter will keep the trend going.

Shinichiro discovered in the last chapter that Haruchiyo is the one who allows him to travel back in time. Due to this, it seems like he will reveal everything about his time-leaping abilities to his brother’s friend in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273. However, the young man does not look happy. Continue reading to learn more about the spoilers given and what they may mean.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 273.

Shinichiro will tell Sanzu how he acquired his time-leaping powers in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273

Earlier today, a reputable source in the community, a user known as S4kxm, posted two raw scans depicting the events that will take place in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273. In the first picture, fans can see an older Haruchiyo looking shocked after Shinichiro revealed his time-traveling powers to him. Shinichiro also revealed that he killed someone to obtain the power.

The second image released shows a saddened Shinichiro telling Sanzu he needed to travel through time to save Mikey from his accident. Shinichiro’s eyes seem to be dull and dark, just as they were when Mikey died in the original timeline. In the previous chapter, the young man’s eyes had recovered their light, which could imply something occurred to Mikey once again.

Speculation

Shinichiro's eyes were shining in the last chapter (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Shinichiro is aware that he will need Haruchiyo’s help if he ever wants to travel back to the past again. While this discovery occurred by accident, it is unlikely that Shinichiro will forget it, as he already knows about the time-leaping trigger. This fact will seemingly play a major role in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, as the oldest Sano brother reveals his abilities to Haruchiyo.

By the look in his eyes, it is fair to assume that either Mikey had another accident or something happened to his family. His eyes were not obscured during the last chapter, even when Manjiro attacked Haruchiyo. If his eyes are darkened again and he is revealing his powers to Sanzu, he will most likely try to travel back in time once again.

Fans were already speculating this could be the case. The events of this new timeline did not coincide perfectly with the canon of the series. This upcoming chapter could continue Shinchiro’s journey as he looks for a timeline in which Mikey is safe from all danger.

Final thoughts

Will Mikey be in danger again? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After the wholesome events of chapter 272, fans of Ken Wakui’s manga series were waiting for another tragedy to occur. Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 may be the one to bring a new catastrophe for the Sano family.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the fact that Shinichiro looks sad and his eyes are equally as dark as they were in the original timeline is not a good sign. According to S4kxm, tomorrow we will have new spoilers for the plot of Tokyo Revengers chapter 273. This new information could help resolve the mystery left behind by the spoilers posted today.

Poll : 0 votes