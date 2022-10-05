Tokyo Revengers chapter 272: Mikey’s second chance and Shinichiro’s trigger revealed

The original timeline was left behind in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272, which was released only a couple of hours ago. After his fateful encounter with the original time-leaper, Shinichiro arrived back in 1999, shocked to see Mikey was still alive. The homeless man was not lying, meaning he could give Mikey a new life, preventing the accident that left him comatose.

The last chapter focused on Shinichiro meeting the original time-leaper and acquiring his powers. After losing hope, the black-haired young man traveled back to the day Mikey fell down the stairs. Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 continued with Shinichiro’s journey in this new timeline, as well as revealing more hints as to why he was capable of going back in time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 272.

Haruchiyo was revealed as Shinichiro’s trigger in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272

What happened in the last chapter?

Shinichiro atacking the time-leaper (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 started with Shinichiro and Takeomi visiting the original time-leaper under a bridge. The homeless man told Shinichiro that he needed to kill the former if he wanted to obtain the power to travel through time. Shinichiro killed the old man but was still unable to time travel. He jumped off a bridge at the end of the chapter, waking up four years into the past.

Is this a dream?

Shinichiro crying in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 began with Shinichiro waking up in his family’s home, with Mikey running around with his model plane. The older Sano brother was too stunned to talk or move, so when Manjiro jumped over him, he was kicked in the face. The young man fell unconscious and woke up several hours later, wondering if what he witnessed was just a dream.

Once Shinichiro woke up, Takeomi called Mikey, informing him that his brother was not injured. The time-leaper looked at the calendar, noticing that the date was July 30, 1999, exactly four years before he jumped off the bridge. Manjiro entered the room looking ashamed of having kicked his brother, claiming he expected Shinichiro to dodge as usual.

Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Overwhelmed with emotions, the older Sano brother hugged Mikey, his eyes filled with tears. Manjiro was worried, thinking that his kick gravely injured his older brother. After realizing he was not dreaming, Shinichiro asked Mikey if he wanted to go for a ride on his motorcycle. As they drove around the city, the time-leaper began thinking about his situation.

He realized that this was a second chance at protecting Mikey, as the time for his accident had already passed. His younger brother claimed he loved motorcycles, which Shinichiro agreed with. As the siblings spoke, the black-haired man wondered if the future had already changed.

The Dark Impulses awaken

Mikey's Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 continued after Shinichiro, Mikey, Takeomi, and Sanzu returned from their tour around the city. The time-leaper quickly entered the kitchen, looking for his grandfather and sister, ignoring Manjiro’s concerns about his strange behavior. Ecstatic about seeing his family together again, Shinichiro offered to help with the chores.

As the young man cleaned the floor, he heard someone pleading with Mikey to stop. He ran outside fearing the worst, only to find Baji and Senju cowering in fear as they observed Mikey hurt Haruchiyo. The blonde boy was surrounded by a dark aura, signaling the beginning of his dark impulses.

Later that night, Shinichiro questioned Mikey, asking him what prompted him to attack his friend in such a cruel manner. Manjiro was just as confused as his brother, revealing that he did not know why he reacted that way. Mikey tried to apologize to his brother but Shinichiro told him he needed to apologize to someone else. The siblings headed to the hospital to visit Sanzu.

Shinichiro’s trigger

Mikey on top of his motorcycle (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 went on to show Mikey asking Haruchiyo for forgiveness. Despite this, Sanzu remained unresponsive, prompting Mikey to leave the room. Shinichiro, aware of how horrible what Mikey did was, asked Haruchiyo to someday forgive his brother and continue being his friend. Sanzu replied that he would always be Manjiro’s friend and offered Shinichiro a handshake.

The older boy thanked him and took his hand, triggering his powers and sending him back to the present. Shinichiro became frantic, wondering if his brother had survived the past four years. As he panickedly looked around, a motorcycle arrived at the workshop the time-leaper worked in. Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 ended with a happy Shinichiro looking at his brother riding a motorbike.

Final thoughts

The moment Sanzu became Shinichiro's trigger (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

After the last couple of heartbreaking chapters fans have been subjected to, the fandom can finally take a break with Tokyo Revengers chapter 272. The chapter is incredibly wholesome and uplifting, with the only concern being Mikey awakening his Dark Impulses once again. However, the best part was seeing Shinichiro and Manjiro smile after so many painful chapters.

It seems like the next chapter will continue with Shinichiro’s journey in this new timeline. It may divulge deeper into why Sanzu became the older Sano’s trigger, or where the Dark Impulses came from. Nonetheless, fans are hoping that it continues with the happy and lighthearted setting of Tokyo Revengers chapter 272.

