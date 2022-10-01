Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 spoilers: Shinichiro reunites with Mikey

The time for leaks and spoilers about Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 has arrived, giving fans hope for a happy chapter this week. After a couple of heartbreaking chapters, fans have been begging Ken Wakui to give the characters in his series some semblance of joy. It seems like their prayers have been heard, if the spoilers for chapter 272 are any indication of what is to come.

In the last chapter, Shinichiro had an encounter with the original time-leaper, whom he had to kill to obtain the time travel powers. After losing hope and jumping off a bridge, the black-haired boy was able to trigger his new abilities and wake up in a new timeline. Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 will portray the events of this new timeline. Continue reading to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 272.

Senju and Emma will reappear in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272

A few hours ago, a trusted leaker in the community known as @s4kxm posted the initial spoilers and raw scans for Tokyo Revengers chapter 272. According to him, this chapter will be titled Over Again and will depict the time Shinichiro spent on a new timeline. In this new world, Mikey’s accident never occurred, giving Shinichiro a chance to leave behind the trauma of the original timeline.

Although the spoilers and raw scans are not in order, we can make a cohesive story from the images and hints we were given. Based on the spoilers, the chapter will begin inside the Sano household, moments after Shinichiro travels back in time. From there, we will see Mikey playing with his time, exactly as happened in the canon timeline of the series.

Upon seeing his brother alive and well, Shinichiro will start crying, causing his family to wonder why he had such a reaction. Emma and his grandfather will also make an appearance in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272. As Manjiro’s accident never occurred in this timeline, Emma did not run away from home, and Shinichiro’s grandpa still has many years to live.

Sadly, this new world is not without tragedies, as the spoilers revealed that Mikey’s plane will cause the boy to awaken his Dark Impulses. Two raw scans, in particular, made fans think that the plane incident that caused Mikey to attack Haruchiyo will take place in this timeline.

Senju will seemingly break the plane again (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The first one shows Senju hiding behind a door, just as she did when Manjiro injured her brother. In another image, Mikey is shown holding his Concord model, which shows signs of damage to the tip. This is similar to the damage the toy took after Senju dropped it in the canon timeline.

Fortunately for fans, the last set of raw scans implies that we will be able to see the Sano brothers enjoy their time together in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272. A couple of images show a happy Mikey riding on Shinichiro’s bike, seemingly in control of the vehicle. In these images, we can see that Shinichiro’s eyes have recovered their light, which was missing after Manjiro’s death.

Speculations

Mikey is safe, at least for now (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Overall, the spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 make it seem like this will be a wholesome and enjoyable chapter. This new timeline gives Shinichiro a chance to enjoy having a complete family once again. The boy truly needed this, as he had almost lost his mind in the original timeline, as seen during his encounter with the time-leaper.

Tragically, it seems like not everything will be innocent fun in this upcoming chapter, as Mikey’s dark impulses will awaken once again. This could be an indication that Shinichiro’s journey through time is not over, considering that Mikey has died in almost every timeline when these impulses awakened.

Shinichiro's torment is not over yet (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

This will most likely not be the last time Shinichiro has to travel through time. The title of the chapter could be implying that a tragedy may struck the Sano family once more. It is also important to note that in this timeline, Shinichiro’s eyes are shining and full of life. This completely contradicts the empty and dark eyes he had in the canon timeline.

There is a high likelihood that the black-haired boy will see his little brother die in many more timelines before the end of his life. Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 will be released this coming Tuesday, October 4th. Only then will we be able to tell where Ken Wakui wants his manga to head next.

Final thoughts

Mikey's Dark Impulses will soon return (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

For at least a week, fans of the franchise will be able to stop the tears and enjoy healthy and wholesome fun with the Sano family. Tokyo Revengers chapter 272 will be the first time in weeks that we will be able to see Mikey and Shinichiro smile like we are accustomed to.

The spoilers make it seem like this chapter will be light-hearted from start to finish, although this could only be a misdirection for fans. Until the full spoilers about the chapter are leaked, or the manga entry is officially released, we will not be sure what kind of experience awaits us in Tokyo Revengers chapter 272.

