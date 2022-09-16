Tokyo Revengers: Mikey’s toy plane causes tragedies across timelines

Fans of the Tokyo Revengers manga have received many shocking revelations in the last couple of chapters published by Ken Wakui. Not only has the identity of the enigmatic second time-leaper been revealed, but we also got a glimpse of the original timeline that Shinichiro risked his life to change. The events of the said timeline were far worse than followers of the manga could have ever imagined.

Amid all the tragedies, fans were able to spot an object that has become pivotal to the plot of Tokyo Revengers, Mikey’s toy Concord. This inconspicuous toy plane has been the cause of some of the worst events in the manga, both in the original and the main timeline of the series. Continue reading to learn more about the issue and what it may mean for the future of the franchise.

Mikey’s Dark Impulses and tragic accident in Tokyo Revengers are both linked with his toy-plane

How has the toy influenced Mikey’s life?

The first time we saw the toy plane being mentioned in the Tokyo Revengers manga was when we discovered how Mikey’s Dark Impulses were born. The boy spent an entire month working on the toy plane with Shinichiro’s help before the model was completed. It was his biggest source of pride, and he forbid even his closest friends from touching it out of fear they would break it.

Senju, who was still a toddler at the time, did not heed Mikey’s warning and decided to play with the plane anyway. Unfortunately, she tripped and dropped the plane, causing it to break beyond repair. When Toman’s future leader found out about this, Senju lied and blamed Sanzu for her actions, which caused Mikey to snap and cause severe damage to his friend’s face.

Sanzu later revealed in the manga how Senju’s actions were nothing more than a trigger for Mikey’s Dark Impulses to awaken. Many fans interpreted the incident as revealing the plane's deeper connection to Manjiro than was first thought, a hypothesis that was confirmed further down the story.

The toy made an appearance once again in Tokyo Revengers chapter 269. In this latest chapter, fans were finally introduced to the events of the original timeline, years before Shinichiro discovered his time-travel powers. It was revealed that the toy was a gift Mikey received from Shinichiro. Sadly, in this timeline, the plane caused even more damage.

A month after receiving the model, Mikey completed it and invited his friends to play with him. While playing, the boy tripped down the stairs, hitting his head and entering a comatose state. Due to the damage his brain received, Manjiro became unresponsive, unable to talk, move, or interact with the world around him.

What is the significance of the toy?

After the events of Tokyo Revengers chapter 269, the importance of the Concord model is an undeniable fact. Every single timeline appears to be tied with Mikey’s toy, whether it is the cause of his accident or the trigger for his Dark Impulses to awaken. The manga series still has to explain why this simple toy is so important for Manjiro’s story, which has led fans to start speculating.

The events of both timelines we have seen in the series are extremely different, with the only connection between the two being Shinichiro gifting Mikey the toy. In the first timeline, Shinichiro made Mikey build the plane alone, causing the boy to grow attached to it. In the altered timeline, Shinichiro built the toy to detach Mikey from it, something that ultimately did not work.

Sadly, it seems like no matter what Mikey or Shinichiro do, there is no way to prevent the plane from being the cause of the biggest tragedies in the franchise. The only way to prevent the events that have transpired in the Tokyo Revengers manga would be for Shinichiro to not buy the plane, although he may have tried that before in one of his time leaps.

At this point, outside interference could be the only way to prevent the tragic events that have been shown in the manga from unfolding. Fortunately for Mikey and Shinichiro, there is another person who could prevent the toy from ever being bought. Fans have wondered why Takemichi was given the power to travel back in time for so many years and whether this could be the reason behind it.

Takemichi is the only person who can prevent Shinichiro from ever seeing the toy displayed, effectively saving him and Mikey. If the toy is completely removed from the Sano family story, both brothers can be saved and the Dark Impulses that consume Mikey in the present will never be triggered.

Final thoughts

When the Tokyo Revengers manga began, no one expected a plane to be as pivotal to the plot of the franchise as it has been revealed to be. Mikey’s Concord seems to have a strong connection with the boy’s destiny, as it is always the driving force behind the tragedies that occur in his life. At this point in the franchise, it seems obvious that the toy will play a crucial role moving forward.

Getting rid of the toy before Shinichiro or Mikey come across it seems like the only option left to save the Sano brothers. This may be the reason for Takemichi acquiring his powers, although there is still speculation at this point. We will have to wait for the flashbacks of the original timeline to continue in Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 to see where the story is heading.

