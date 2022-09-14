Tokyo Revengers chapter 269: The original timeline and Mikey's fate revealed

On Tuesday, September 13, Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 was finally released, bringing with it Shinichiro Sano once again. The chapter solved many of the mysteries revolving around the issue of Mikey’s older brother being a time-leaper while also providing fans with one of the most shocking and heartbreaking scenes in the franchise.

Last week, Mikey revealed to everyone that Wakasa told him about Shinichiro being a time traveler. Tokyo Revengers chapter 269, titled All Things Must Pass, transported fans to the original timeline where Shinichiro came from. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of this distressing chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 269.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269: Shinchiro's decision to change the timeline finally revealed

What happened in the last chapter?

Mikey revealing the truth (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 268 showed Takemichi knocking Mikey down for the first time since the start of their fight. Seeing that the fight was not going anywhere, Mikey stopped to talk with Takemichi about the second time-leaper’s identity. The former revealed that his brother, Shinichiro, was the first to travel through time to save him.

Chapter 269:

The First Gen Black Dragons

Mikey and Shinichiro in Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 started with a flashback of the original timeline. Shinichiro and Mikey were driving around in the former’s motorbike with the entire Black Dragon gang behind them. Takeomi jokingly asked Shinichiro if it was necessary to bring his little brother to their last night as gang members.

Smiling, Shinichiro replied that it was needed, as Mikey was almost like a son to him and the small boy needed to learn from his elders. Takeomi, Benkei, and Wakasa mocked Shinichiro for thinking that a bike gang was a good place for a kid to learn. Mikey asked his older brother for a bike of his own, to which Shinichiro said he was still too young. Manjiro claimed that he would be better than his brother.

Later that night, Shinichiro gave his last speech as the leader of the Black Dragon gang, telling every member that the first generation was disbanded. Between tears, the black-haired teen told all his comrades to keep fighting and to be proud to be a part of the Black Dragon Family while Mikey watched his older brother speak.

Mikey’s Concorde

Shinichiro giving his sibling their gifts (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 continued a few months later, with Shinichiro in front of his father’s grave. The young man spoke about how he would take care of his little siblings and would help Mikey become better than him. After leaving the cemetery, Shinichiro came across a model Concorde airplane he bought for Mikey and a small teddy bear for Emma.

When the eldest Sano arrived home, he delivered the presents to his siblings. Mikey became ecstatic after seeing the gift his brother had bought him. Shinichiro told Mikey to work hard on building it, as he would not be helping him too much with it.

A tragic accident

Mikey unconscious (Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 went on to show Shinichiro working in a motorcycle workshop a month after giving Mikey his plane. One of his coworkers told him that his grandfather was calling, and he sounded agitated. The Sano grandfather told Shinichiro that Mikey fell down the stairs while playing and was not waking up.

Shinichiro arrived at the hospital to see his grandpa, Baji, Sanzu, and Senju crying while Mikey lay unconscious on a bed. In disbelief, Shinichiro asked Mikey’s friends what happened, to which Baji and Sanzu replied that Mikey fell while playing with his model plane.

Manjiro did not want to share the toy with his friends and started running around the house. Baji only remembered hearing a loud noise, and after that, Mikey stopped moving completely. Shinichiro could only stare at his brother, incapable of doing anything to help.

Mikey’s fate

Shinichiro talking to Mikey after the accident (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 proceeded to show a doctor talking with Shinichiro and his grandfather. He informed the pair that Mikey suffered severe damage to his cerebrum, meaning he would forever remain comatose. The boy would continue living but never talk or move on his own again. Sadly, there was nothing the doctor could do to save Mikey.

After arriving home, Shinichiro destroyed the model Concord, claiming it was because of the toy that his brother ended up like that. Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 ended four years after the accident, with Shinichiro taking an unresponsive Mikey out for a stroll through the park.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro in front of the Black Dragons (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 269 gave fans a first glance at the original timeline Mikey mentioned at the end of the previous chapter. Yet, even with the knowledge that something horrible occurred to Mikey on that timeline, it was unexpected to see Mikey in a comatose state.

The chapter may have been shocking and hard to read, but it clarified many mysteries created by chapter 268. We now know precisely why Shinichiro risked changing the timeline. He cares about his family more than anything in the world, so it is fair to assume that when he was presented with the chance to save Manjiro, he took it.

How did Shinichiro save Mikey? (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

It is also important to note that the model airplane that Shinichiro gave his little brother seems to be a pivotal object for any timeline to develop. In the original timeline, the plane was the cause of Mikey’s accident, while in the main one from the manga, it was the beginning of his Dark Impulses. The fact that Wakui made this toy so significant could be a clue as to how to save Mikey and Shinichiro.

The next chapter will likely continue the flashback of Shinichiro’s original timeline. We may also learn how Mikey’s older brother obtained his time-traveling abilities and how he learned to use them. After the events of Tokyo Revengers chapter 269, fans will be on the edge of their seats until the next chapter comes out.

