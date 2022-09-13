Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5: Chifuyu and Ryusei team, Baji gets wounded

After a long wait, Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 was finally released for fans to enjoy. The chapter once again gave fans an epic battle between gangs, this time focusing on Toman against Killer Bee. The confrontation was something fans had been expecting since it was teased at the end of the previous chapter.

The last chapter saw Chifuyu looking for a new hairstyle that would not cause problems for Baji at school. Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5, titled A Sudden Change, focused on Chifuyu and Ryusei protecting Baji from the rival gang that wanted him dead.

Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of this action-packed chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5.

Chifuyu and Ryusei proved their loyalty to Baji in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5

What happened in the last chapter?

Marin @RanHaruchiyo #trspinoff



Baji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. Baji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. #trspinoffBaji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. https://t.co/dHq01cD5fq

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 4 focused on Chifuyu looking for a suitable hairstyle that would allow him to talk with Baji at school. The boy tried everything without much success, until Baji helped him, giving him the iconic hairstyle he uses in the main series. The chapter ended with members of the rival gang Killer Bee waiting for Baji outside the school.

The first line of defense

Chifuyu jumping from the roof in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 started with Chifuyu looking over the dozens of Killer Bee members that arrived at his school to kill Baji. The blonde boy was unsure of what to do as he needed to keep Baji from fighting.

If the first division captain was found getting into a fight at school, he would have to repeat the school year once more.

Hearing the commotion below, Ryusei woke up from his usual nap and asked Chifuyu what was happening. The younger boy replied that Killer Bee was invading their school and they were looking for Baji.

Chifuyu asked Ryusei to help Baji while climbing down one of the school pipelines to get to the entrance, where he planned to fight the rival gang members on his own.

Chifuyu kicking his opponent in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Without hesitating, Chifuyu jumped and kicked one of the Killer Bee members in the head. The boy proclaimed that he would not allow any of them to bother Baji while he was at school. Ryusei, who saw and heard what Chifuyu did, said he found Chifuyu cute.

Baji is in trouble

ありす 🎴 Alice | TR 268 @theseifukugirl 🤧

Mientras más vemos sobre su relación con ella, más me duele al imaginar cómo sufrió cuando él se fue ☹️



#trspinoff Baji atajándose al recordar a su mamá me dieron ganas de llorarMientras más vemos sobre su relación con ella, más me duele al imaginar cómo sufrió cuando él se fue ☹️ Baji atajándose al recordar a su mamá me dieron ganas de llorar 😭🤧❤️Mientras más vemos sobre su relación con ella, más me duele al imaginar cómo sufrió cuando él se fue ☹️💔#trspinoff https://t.co/P16ei7kG7B

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 continued with Chifuyu fighting as many Killer Bee members as he could. Suddenly, the boy heard a scream coming from inside the school, making him realize that other members of the rival gang entered the building from the back door.

Inside the school, three members of Killer Bee were talking to their leader on the phone, telling him they located someone who looked exactly like Baji. The three young men were confused as they believed a Toman division captain would look nothing like the good student persona Baji was dressed as.

Nonetheless, the first division captain proved his identity by intimidating his enemies with just a look.

gie @keisfangs #trspinoff #東リベスピンオフ



ryusei and chifuyu to the rescue of baji ryusei and chifuyu to the rescue of baji #trspinoff #東リベスピンオフ ryusei and chifuyu to the rescue of baji https://t.co/xWSce2nqdX

One of the rival gang members prepared to hit Baji with a wooden bat, something the Toman member was ready to counter. Before attacking, Keisuke remembered the words of his mother and realized he was in no position to retaliate against his attackers. He used his arm to protect himself from the bat, which ended up breaking his bone.

With no other option, Baji exited the classroom, with the three Killer Bee members running after him. The fighter who attacked Baji with the bat caught up to the Toman division captain, delivering a devastating blow to his head. Baji fell to his knees, unable to move anymore, as the enemy gang member prepared to kill him with a final hit from his bat.

The first division vice-captain arrives

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 went on to show Ryusei jumping down a flight of stairs to deliver a punch that knocked the Killer Bee bat member. The tanned boy extended his hand to Baji, telling him they needed to get out of there as soon as possible. When Baji took his hand, Ryusei realized that something was wrong and asked his captain if his arm was broken.

Baji tried to dismiss his injuries, claiming he was alright. Ryusei tried disproving his friends, only to be interrupted by the arrival of several more Killer Bee members.

The two Toman members were surrounded by their enemies, who kept coming out. Out of nowhere, a rival gang member appeared on the stairs behind them, which was their only escape route.

Chifuyu to the rescue in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Thankfully, Baji and Ryusei were saved by Chifuyu, who entered the building through a window and knocked down the Killer Bee member. His two comrades looked out the window to see all the members of the rival gang defeated on the floor, all thanks to Chifuyu.

With Ryusei’s help, the blonde teen continued to protect Baji as they headed towards the roof of the school.

A more powerful gang?

The leader of the Killer Bee gang as seen in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 proceeded by showing fans Killer Bee’s leader having a phone call with one of his subordinates as he headed to the roof. The young man was impressed with their power and how determined they were to protect their captain Chifuyu and Ryusei.

Sadly, no matter how much both teens tried, the Killer Bee gang surrounding them managed to follow them to the roof, where they surrounded the Toman members.

The leader of the rival gang started taunting Chifuyu and his friends, telling them they should surrender and bow down. He revealed that their gang had the support of another group called the Yotsuya Kaidan.

gie @keisfangs #trspinoff #東リベスピンオフ



baji was alarmed and ryusei was furious after the guy mentioned yotsuya, so i guess there must be something going on between them and yotsuya baji was alarmed and ryusei was furious after the guy mentioned yotsuya, so i guess there must be something going on between them and yotsuya #trspinoff #東リベスピンオフ baji was alarmed and ryusei was furious after the guy mentioned yotsuya, so i guess there must be something going on between them and yotsuya https://t.co/Ng01LEASkX

Chifuyu had never heard of the name, while Baji was shocked after hearing the news. The Killer Bee leader went on to say that he needed to crush Toman to become an executive of Yotsuya.

Without warning, Ryusei walked over to the rival leader to punch him in the face. The vice-captain lost control, going as far as to almost drop his opponent off the school roof.

The Killer Bee leader was rescued by Chifuyu, who was terrified by Ryusei’s actions. Baji helped his vice-captain get back to normal by slapping him in the face. Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 ended with Chifuyu wondering who were the Yotsuya Kaidan, as well as why Ryusei acted like that after hearing their name.

Final thoughts

Chifuyu as seen in the series (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 has given fans even more things to speculate about. After last week’s chapter ended with the threat of the Killer Bee gang outside of Chifuyu’s school, fans believed the spinoff manga would show a battle between Toman and their rivals. Yet, in a single chapter, the threat of the Killer Gang was dealt with and we were given a new villain to focus on.

The Yotsuya Kaidan seems to be one of the most powerful gangs in Japan at the time the spinoff manga takes place. Baji and Ryusei’s reactions imply that there will most likely be a confrontation against this enigmatic gang in the future.

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 5 also made it seem like Ryusei is somehow related to this newly revealed gang, although we have no clue as to how yet.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande