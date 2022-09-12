Baji, Chifuyu, and Ryusei may be teaming up in Tokyo Revengers spin-off

The Tokyo Revengers fanbase is looking forward to the release of chapter 5 from the spin-off series, which focuses a lot on Chifuyu and Baji’s relationship. The chapter will explore their past and how Chifuyu got into the Tokyo Manji Gang. The spoilers are already making their rounds on the internet, and the fanbase is thrilled as it shows Chifuyu, Ryusei, and Keisuke Baji teaming up.

The English translation for the Tokyo Revengers spin-off chapter was not released at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans reacted to the spoilers by analyzing some of the spoilers.

While it might seem normal for any of the characters to team up, especially when they’re in the same gang, Chifuyu and Ryusei’s team-up was quite surprising since they didn’t get along.

Let’s look at Chifuyu Matsuno and Ryusei’s relationship in the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series and the recent set of spoilers that feature their teamwork.

Tokyo Revengers: Exploring Chifuyu and Ryusei’s relationship in the spin-off series

During the first chapter of the spin-off series, Chifuyu Matsuno fought against Keisuke Baji. Chifuyu decided to follow Baji, and the latter introduced him to the Tokyo Manji Gang. In a conversation, Baji described Ryusei, the Vice-captain of the First Division of Toman, as someone who constantly skipped meetings, which annoyed Chifuyu.

The next day, Chifuyu went to the Kodan Hospital and anticipated many members from the Yagyo Doji. To Chifuyu’s surprise, members of the rival gang were beaten up. He entered a room and encountered an individual who introduced himself as the leader of Yagyo Doji. This individual was none other than Ryusei, the First Division’s vice-captain.

Ryusei introducing himself as the leader of Yagyo Doji (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

Chifuyu decided to take him down, but instead, he was on the receiving end of a punch that nearly knocked him out. Later, when Ryusei saved Chifuyu from one of the Yagyo Doji members, he realized that Ryusei was a Toman member.

Ryusei saved Chifuyu from a Yagyo Doji member (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

From that point in Tokyo Revengers, Chifuyu has been on edge whenever Ryusei was around. Despite their heated interactions, spoilers from the spin-off series’ fifth chapter showed Baji, Ryusei, and Chifuyu working together.

The spoilers featured a panel in which the three characters stand side by side, focusing on an opponent. The bruises on their faces suggest they’re fighting against Killer Bee gang members.

Based on how chapter 4 of the spin-off series ended, it’s highly possible that the upcoming chapter may focus on their fight against the gang mentioned above.

Another panel showcased Chifuyu attempting to fight members of Killer Bee outside the gates. Given Baji’s circumstances, maybe Chifuyu took them on to prevent them from entering school. Baji’s mother wants her son to graduate, so he must refrain from partaking in violent acts.

Tokyo Revengers fans eagerly await the release of chapter 5 from the spin-off series to see Chifuyu and Ryusei team up for this fight.

