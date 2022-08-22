Tokyo Revengers spin-off Chapter 4: Twitter laughs at Baji and Chifuyu's ridiculous hair troubles

The fourth chapter of the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series is out, and fans reacted to it on various social media platforms and forums. This chapter focused quite a lot on Chifuyu and his relationship with Keisuke Baji. However, the main focus of this chapter was on Chifuyu Matsuno’s hairstyle, giving rise to a few hilarious panels.

The interaction between Chifuyu and Baji was quite funny, and Ryusei also contributed to a few funny moments in this chapter. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the latest chapter of the spin-off series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series, Letter from Keisuke Baji. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used unless otherwise stated.

Tokyo Revengers spin-off series: Ryusei gives Chifuyu a haircut and attempts to impress Keisuke Baji

The highlight of this chapter was Chifuyu’s hair. Baji didn’t want to be held back and therefore attempted to hide his identity as much as possible. He didn’t want to be associated with delinquents and asked Chifuyu to change his hairstyle since he constantly spoke to him in class.

Chifuyu wanted to be on Keisuke Baji’s good side and decided to honor his request. However, Baji was not able to identify Chifuyu when he wore similar glasses and had his hair combed. Baji rubbed salt on Chifuyu’s wounds by calling him annoying. Tokyo Revengers fans found this instance quite hilarious.

Marin☠️🕷💜 @RanHaruchiyo #trspinoff



Baji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. Baji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. #trspinoffBaji told Chifuyu to dress normally when talking to him (his hairstyle is typical of a Japanese delinquent). Chifuyu tried wearing glasses and the same hairstyle as Baji, but it didn’t work. https://t.co/dHq01cD5fq

The entire fanbase had a good laugh after witnessing Chifuyu's new hairstyle. It certainly didn't suit Chifuyu, and fans believe that he made a fool of himself in an attempt to impress Baji.

Every fan is aware of Chifuyu's feelings towards Ryusei. He has always looked at the latter as his rival and made use opportunity presented to him to show Baji he was better than Ryusei. Fans acknowledged this childish behavior and found it amusing when Ryusei offered to cut Chifuyu's hair.

aslan 🍄 @kantoumikey tr spinoff is basically just chifuyu trying to impress baji and being rivals with ryusei tr spinoff is basically just chifuyu trying to impress baji and being rivals with ryusei https://t.co/OaTue8niGU

Things didn't go well for Chifuyu since Ryusei's styling didn't work, and the former was embarrassed by this hairstyle. However, the outcome in this chapter of the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series was quite different from what Chifuyu had imagined. Baji patted Chifuyu's hair and put it down.

Following this, Keisuke Baji expressed his fondness for the hair and asked Chifuyu to maintain it for the rest of his life. Fans absolutely adored this scene in the spin-off series. They also acknowledged Chifuyu's efforts in maintaining the hairstyle and honoring Keisuke Baji's efforts.

Tokyo Revengers fans also acknowledged Baji's affectionate feelings towards Chifuyu. While the spin-off series might not have stated this explicitly, fans believe that Baji's friendly feelings towards Chifuyu are clear. Fans found this scene heartwarming, and many hope that the series explores their relationship further.

khadija♡ @khadijal_6

#trspinoff Baji looking at him with those soft eyes and that smile 🥹 i'm crying... Baji looking at him with those soft eyes and that smile 🥹 i'm crying...#trspinoff https://t.co/d3aQijVmJJ

Fans are eager to read the next chapter as they want to understand how Baji is going to deal with Killer Bee. This delinquent group created a ruckus outside Baji's school, but he didn't want to be held back in the school. It'll be interesting to see how they deal with this situation in the next chapter of the spin-off series.

