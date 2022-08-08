Tokyo Revengers Spin-off series chapter 3: Twitter loses it over Peke J and Chifuyu's antics

The third chapter of the Tokyo Revengers spin-off series, Letter From Keisuke Baji, is out and fans seem to be quite excited over the events that took place in the series. It came out on pocket shonen magazine and fans were quick to react to the latest chapter of the series on numerous social media platforms and online forums.

Chifuyu seems to be the main focus of this chapter and fans have taken note of some fun interactions that took place between him and his mother. Let’s see how the fanbase reacted to the latest chapter from the spin-off series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the third chapter of Tokyo Revengers: Letter From Keisuke Baji. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One of the main topics of discussion within the online community was surrounding a cat that has appeared in the latest chapter. Chifuyu is quite competitive by nature but he is also someone who wants to be acknowledged by Keisuke Baji. Ever since he ran into Ryusei, he has hated him with every living fiber in his body. He and Ryusei looked like they were fighting over the cat’s name. But one thing can be said with assurance - the fanbase is certainly enjoying the interactions that are taking place between Keisuke Baji, Chifuyu, and Ryusei.

jsickaa | In Bajifuyu Agony 🐺❄️| TR264 @TheDimpleDollie Chifuyu and Ryusei fighting over the name of the cat then Baji arrives and says, “this is Peke J, the cat that sometimes comes to me to play.”



This spin-off is leaving me in shambles, tears, but I love it at the same time. Chifuyu and Ryusei fighting over the name of the cat then Baji arrives and says, “this is Peke J, the cat that sometimes comes to me to play.”This spin-off is leaving me in shambles, tears, but I love it at the same time. https://t.co/KHcnot9jr6

Chifuyu named the cat Exaclibur while Ryusei called it Ronaldinho, which fans suspect that he named after the legendary Brazilian footballer. However, Baji seemed to have clarified the issue by saying that the cat's name is Peke J and it goes to Baji's house every now and then.

Marin☠️🕷💜 @RanHaruchiyo Chifuyu: He is Excalibur!



Ryusei: No he is Ronaldinho!



Baji: What? he is PekeJ, a cat that occasionally comes in my house. Chifuyu: He is Excalibur!Ryusei: No he is Ronaldinho!Baji: What? he is PekeJ, a cat that occasionally comes in my house. https://t.co/FkDKcAKWoV

Fans were quick to say that the cat has been sneaky and playing with all three of their feelings. While some found it a bit ridiculous, one can only assume that the fanbase were joking about Peke J "three timing" in the latest chapter of Tokyo Revengers: Letter From Keisuke Baji.

oliver ✨ @notthisfucking1 ☠️ lmaoo @RanHaruchiyo are u telling me peke j is playing 3 sides on them??☠️ lmaoo @RanHaruchiyo are u telling me peke j is playing 3 sides on them?? 😭☠️ lmaoo

Chifuyu certainly wants to become the vice captain of Toman and he looks at Ryusei as his rival. While this is logical, everything that Ryusei does looks like competition to Chifuyu. In the latest chapter of Letter From Keisuke Baji, he even tried to eat more than Ryusei and called Baji to acknowledge that fact. Fans seems to find Chifuyu's childish behavior quite entertaining. It also became evident that Chifuyu placed Baji on a pedestal and this was quite obvious in his interactions with him. One particular panel confirmed that Baji was quite sparkly and shiny in Chifuyu's imagination, which the Tokyo Revengers fanbase thoroughly enjoyed.

Jess ☺︎♡ 𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐲 - 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮 @mybubumikey Here Chifuyu being competitive LMAO, eating as much as Ryusei, and then says: "Look at me Baji-san" while imagining Baji giving him the vice captain position of the first division. Here Chifuyu being competitive LMAO, eating as much as Ryusei, and then says: "Look at me Baji-san" while imagining Baji giving him the vice captain position of the first division. https://t.co/pzrHykYdic

Many fans have recently pointed out how this spin-off series is different from the original manga. The interactions taking place between the characters seemed to make it more shoujo and less shounen in comparison to the original series. While there have been no complaints from fans about the change in direction, they are embracing the smooth pace and light tone of the chapters.

While the occasional glimpses of Keisuke are wholesome, it will be interesting to see how the series progresses from here on. Moreover, there is the question of whether or not Chifuyu will befriend Ryusei later at some point.

