5 Naruto characters who can beat Killer Bee with ease (& 5 who never will)

Killer Bee is one of the strongest Shinobi in the Naruto franchise. He was made the Jinchuriki of Eight Tails at a very young age. However, unlike his predecessors, he was capable of bonding with it and mastered its abilities to a greater extent. Bee could even draw enough chakra to transform into a Tailed Beast mode without a sweat.

Apart from his Jinchuriki status, Bee is highly skilled in Taijutsu as well as Kenjutsu. He incorporates these fighting techniques with his imperceptible movements that even a Sharingan would have a hard time catching up to. Although Killer Bee can defeat countless powerful Shinobis in a matter of seconds, there are few who can show him his rightful place.

Naruto characters who can defeat Killer Bee

5) Minato Namikaze

It would be surprising to know that the person who gave Bee the name “Killer,” was none other than Yellow Flash Minato Namikaze himself. After Minato’s encounter with Bee, the former was astonished by the speed and strength he possessed. However, he respected Bee’s capabilities and never attacked him afterward.

Although Bee is one of the fastest Shinobis in Naruto, he’s nowhere near the likes of Minato Namikaze in terms of speed as well as strength. Moreover, the Yellow Flash is a master tactician, and he can come up with multiple well-devised strategies in a span of seconds.

4) Might Guy

Konoha’s Green Beast Might Guy was the only Shinobi who was proclaimed to be the strongest by Madara Uchiha. Unlike others, Guy relies mostly on his Inner Eight Gates that allow enhancing his physical strength tremendously. He is the strongest Taijutsu user in the entirety of Naruto.

Might Guy is capable enough to overwhelm the likes of a Ten Tails Jinchuriki, thus going against Killer Bee would be considerably easy for him. He can defeat Bee by just opening his Seventh Gate.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Musashi @bigpoloz Itachi puts orochimaru in a gen with just one glance 🥶 Itachi puts orochimaru in a gen with just one glance 🥶 https://t.co/QXFSNP7kMj

Itachi is hailed as one of the strongest and most prodigious members of the Uchiha clan shinobi in Naruto. He mastered several powerful feats at a very young age and his prowess in Dojutsu is unmatched. He single-handedly defeated his entire clan in a blink, which showcased his immense strength.

Although Bee and his Eight-Tails can dispel any Genjutsu Itachi would cast on him, however escaping the latter’s Amaterasu is highly impossible. Moreover, Itachi’s Susanoo can manifest ethereal weapons like Totsuka Blade and Yata Mirror which are enough to show nightmares to Killer Bee.

2) Madara Uchiha

Darth🧙‍♂️ @darthbreathren 5. Madara is the head of the who want smoke round table. By himself he clapped every nation 5. Madara is the head of the who want smoke round table. By himself he clapped every nation https://t.co/HiM3bEuNEl

The legendary Uchiha of all time, Madara, was capable of subduing a fully released Tailed Beast with just his Sharingan. Not only can he restrict the movements of a Tailed Beast, but can also control it with ease. Even after getting reincarnated from the dead, Madara didn’t lose his charm, as he took on the entire Shinobi Alliance by himself.

Even the Five Kage altogether weren’t enough to corner him, and after becoming Jinchuriki, he was nearly invincible. Killer Bee is a much inferior opponent to Madara Uchiha, as the latter’s powers were enough to take on multiple Tailed Beasts at once.

1) Naruto

Although it was Killer Bee who taught Naruto how to control his Tailed Beast, the latter surpassed the former in all aspects of being a Jinchuriki in less than no time. By the end of the series, Naruto not only had the powers of Nine Tails, he also inherited Six Paths of Sage’s chakra, and the abilities of all Tailed Beasts.

Naruto is currently the strongest Shinobi of all time as Sasuke and him defeated the unstoppable Kaguya Otsutsuki and sealed her.

Naruto characters who would be defeated by Killer Bee

5) Sai

🍅🍥 @bottom_naruto Sai was a real one, man really loved naruto Sai was a real one, man really loved naruto https://t.co/KKpYRNpWtV

Sai is the strongest member of Root and is regarded as an exceptional spy of Konoha in Naruto. His mastery over Kenjutsu and the incredible feats he possessed made Danzo believe that he is capable of defeating Sasuke Uchiha. Sai’s peculiar Ink Release techniques are powerful in both defense as well as offense.

Although Sai has abilities like constraining his enemies by sealing the targets in his paintings, he won’t be able to seal even a fraction of Killer Bee’s overwhelming life force. Furthermore, he is undoubtedly a proficient Kenjutsu user, but in front of Bee’s eight swords Acrobat technique, he would lose miserably.

4) Gaara

Gaara is the strongest Shinobi in Hidden Sand and was made the Jinchuriki of Eight Tails while he was in his mother's womb. Although Gaara was capable of drawing enough chakra from his Tailed Beast to overwhelm his opponents, he was unable to control it.

Although One Tails was extracted from him, that didn’t stop him from being a proficient Shinobi. However, Bee is more experienced than Gaara and has complete control over his beast. Moreover, Gaara’s sand is weak against Water Style techniques, so it's a win for Killer Bee.

3) Kakuzu

Zenonf3 on TikTok @ZenonF3 All he ever thinks about is money. Kakuzu collects bounties for fun as he was shown aggressively beating his enemies to collect their bounties. He enjoys strangling his victims to death and consuming their hearts for his own benefit. He was also a master at all 5 chakra natures. All he ever thinks about is money. Kakuzu collects bounties for fun as he was shown aggressively beating his enemies to collect their bounties. He enjoys strangling his victims to death and consuming their hearts for his own benefit. He was also a master at all 5 chakra natures. https://t.co/9wLlU6Vwto

Kakuzu was one of the strongest Akatsuki members in Naruto. He was among the few legends who were able to fight Hashirama Senju and make it out alive. He possessed a unique life force, by stealing the hearts of his village’s elders, which granted him longevity as well as the ability to use Nature releases.

Although Kakuzu’s Kinjutsu Earth Grudge Fear is durable against lethal attacks, he will be decimated by Killer Bee’s Tailed Beast Ball.

2) Fourth Raikage A

The Fourth Raikage was capable of overwhelming his opponents despite losing an arm. With his Nin-Taijutsu, he was able to bring down a fleet of enemies and a Tailed Beast. However, his brother, Killer Bee, over the course of the period grew more powerful than him.

Bee is capable of defeating the Fourth Raikage with his Lightning Release: Lariat. Moreover, he surpasses his brother in everything, be it Taijutsu, Kenjutsu, or battle intellect.

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is one of the three greatest Sannins of Konoha. With the hunger for Jutsu knowledge around the world, he devised countless forbidden techniques, one of which made him an immortal. Although Orochimaru can defeat Kage-level Shinobi with ease, going against a Jinchuriki is not his forte.

During his fight against Naruto’s Four Tailed form, he barely managed to escape with his life. Orochimaru’s strongest defense technique Triple Rashomon was completely obliterated by Naruto’s Tailed Beast Ball. Therefore, he doesn’t stand a chance against Killer Bee’s Tailed Beast Mode.

