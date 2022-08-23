Saints Row (2022) guide: All factions detailed

Saints Row (2022) is finally out and allows players to explore the vast map of Santo Ileso. Stepping into the shoes of The Boss, players must establish their criminal empire alongside their friends Eli, Neenah and Kevin. But as a fledgling gang, the Saints must compete against other rival factions in the open-world city.

Santo Ileso is divided into many districts, each governed by one of the three gangs: Los Pateros, The Idols, and Marshall Defense Industries. Here's what separates one from another and how to deal with them.

Saints Row (2022) gangs each have their unique ideals and personalities

1) Los Panteros

They are the OG gang in Santo Ileso (Images via Deep Silver)

The first gang to flourish in Santo Ileso, the Panteros, are about power, cars, and family. They epitomize strength, which is quite evident from their jacked physiques and pristinely maintained vehicles, the latter of which is a prized possession of each gang member.

The head of the group is Sergio Velez, who grew the Panteros into the widely feared gang it is known as now in Santo Ileso, thanks to physical and psychological intimidation tactics.

The Los Panteros thugs are distinguished by their orange-and-black attire, something not out of place among a fitness group. They are masters at melee, so players should avoid getting too close unless they want a claw to their face, or worse, a sledgehammer. Among the Saints Crew, Neenah belonged to this faction before splitting up.

2) The Idols

The Idols don't care for rules and order (Images via Deep Silver)

One glance at The Idols will make fans wonder if this is a crossover with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs. But no, this anarchist group has nothing to do with DeadSec, the hacker group from Ubisoft's own GTA-esque open world action-adventure.

However, they share the ideals of bringing down "the system," being the rebels they are. The Idols pride themselves on throwing massive neon-lit parties where anything and everything goes.

They are governed by The Collective, a group of six people known for their unique digital faceplates on their helmets. They believe themselves to be the saviors that will burn down the corruption of society. The gang is recognizable by their masks and over-the-top pink-and-blue attire.

They can use bombs to disorient players, and some Specialist tier enemies can block gunfire. Flank the latter and keep them on their toes as they do you. Among the Saints Crew, Kevin belonged to this faction before splitting up.

3) Marshall Defense Industries

The Marshalls are to Saints Row (2022) what ULTOR was to the previous Saints Row games. Also known as Marshall Defense Industries, they are a private military organization that is corrupt to the core. The head honcho of this faction is Atticus Marshall.

On the surface, he seems to be a gentlemanly old-timer, but he is very much a cutthroat weasel. Marshall is the most technologically advanced faction in the game, possessing various toys of destruction like VTOLs and AI-controlled tanks.

Marshall soldiers come equipped with high-tech guns and other unique quirks that are not present among the other two rival gangs. For example, after death, most Marshall goons will drop a bomb that denotes when the player gets close.

Their Specialists can be dangerous and armed with snipers. The Boss belonged to this faction before splitting up among the Saints crew.

Saints Row (2022) is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

