Black Clover: Every Magic Knight Vice-Captain, ranked based on their strength

Vice captains of Black Clover rarely receive the hype and love from fans of the squad captains, but a lot of them have proved that their future is promising. Although there are some vice-captains like Kirsh Vermillion who are considered to be oddballs in the series, but holding the position of vice-captain in any Magic Knight squad for the Clover Kingdom is a challenge in itself. As a vice-captain, their personalities can be far apart, their capabilities as Magic Knights have earned them that position.

While only six vice-captains have been officially introduced through the anime, this article ranks them in terms of strength and battle prowess.

Every Vice-Captain in Black Clover, ranked in terms of strength

6) Xerx Lugner

The vice-captain of Clover Kingdom's Purple Orca squad, Xerx Lugner, is not what one expects him to be. His outward actions may seem noble and saintly, but in reality, he is a corrupt and cold Magic Knight.

Xerx typically uses his Ice Magic in battle and has retained some of the elven magic from the time he was possessed by an elf spirit. His battle prowess is also not very exciting and this was proven in the incident when Zora Ideale, who uses trap magic, attacked him with ease.

5) Randall Luftair

Randall is the vice-captain of the Crimson Lions squad and became quite a threat when he was possessed by an elf spirit. The entire Crimson Lions squad could not keep up with his incredible air magic. If not for Fuegoleon Vermillion's excellent entry, his brother, Leopold, and all his magic knights would have lost all hope.

His immaculate use of air magic with spells like "explosive air wave palm" and "crushing air blast" was a force to be reckoned with.

4) Kirsch Vermillion

Hailing from one of the royal families of Clover Kingdom, Kirsch's personality can easily be referred to as high maintenance. He is the dramatic vice-captain of the Coral Peacock squad and a member of the Royal Knights squad.

He is passionate about appreciating true beauty and constantly hates people and things that do not meet his expectations of beauty or nobility. He looks down on people who do not belong to the nobility, calling them filth.

His battle prowess is more suited to provide support on the battlefield rather than being a duelist. However, he does have a great mana capacity and can spread his cherry blossoms all over the battlefield. Once he does that, he can provide vital information regarding enemy positions and their spells.

3) Langris Vaude

Langris seemed to have a pleasant and confident personality in the beginning, but as the story moved forward, his cold and cunning personality was revealed. His personality was later revealed to be an inferiority complex he suffered due to his family's discriminatory behavior.

Langris was the human vessel for the Elf, Ratri, and possesses incredible spatial magic prowess. The ability to manipulate space has many perks, which Langris uses very often in battles. He can teleport anything and was even acknowledged as the second best spatial mage after Zenon Zogratis.

2) Yuno Grinberryall

Coming from humble beginnings, Yuno's journey has been one of many accomplishments and feats due to his potency in wind magic. Yuno is the proud owner of a four-leaf clover grimoire, which has already given him a legendary status among his peers.

His flawless control of wind and spirit magic makes him an incredible foe to battle against. He also achieved the Saint stage, which is especially effective against the Devils.

His wide variety of wind spells, along with his very recent buffs, has easily secured him the second position on this list.

1) Nacht Faust

As an incredible devil host belonging to the Black Bulls, Nacht worked in the shadows of the Spade Kingdom for several years. Four devils rest in his body and grant him power. One can only imagine how powerful his Unite modes are because of them.

Nacht is probably one of the coolest-looking characters in Black Clover, especially with the designs for all of his unite modes. However, his proficiency in Shadow Magic and its ability to synergize with his captain, Yami Sukehiro's Dark Magic, makes him the ideal vice-captain.

Final Thoughts

Being a vice-captain is no joke, especially in a kingdom where turmoil is always around the corner. Fans definitely hope to watch more of these characters as the story progresses at its own pace.

