Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4: Origins of Chifuyu’s hair, a dangerous fight on the horizon

Chifuyu’s quest to become worthy of being called Baji’s right-hand man continues with Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 titled Hairspray. Now that Chifuyu has learned what kind of person Ryusei truly is, he is more determined than ever to surpass the current vice-captain and occupy his position.

The last chapter revealed a lot about Ryusei’s personality and motivation. It also established the deep bond Ryusei has with Toman, even though he acts like he does not care. In this chapter, Chifuyu had to go through a hairstyle problem to appease Baji, while a new threat presented itself in school. Let’s go through the most important moments of Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4.

Chifuyu’s iconic hairstyle made its debut in Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4

What happened last time?

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 3 centered around Chifuyu’s quest to prove that Ryusei was trying to sabotage Toman. He followed him to the hospital where Cho was staying. There, Chifuyu discovered that Ryusei was truly a good person who cared deeply for Toman. Fans also got to meet the adorable Peke-J, Baji’s cat, who was also taken care of by Chifuyu and Ryusei.

Baji’s request

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 started with Baji and Chifuyu studying Kanji while also mumbling about the threat of the new gang, Killer Bee. Since Baji’s classmates were unaware of his connections to Toman, they believed Chifuyu was trying to bother their stellar classmate.

Chifuyu snapped at them, telling them to stop bothering Baji, only to get scolded by an angry Baji. Baji told Chifuyu that he was hiding his connections to the gang to graduate from middle school and enter a good high school.

However, Chifuyu’s appearance was hindering his plans, so he asked Chifuyu to change his look a bit while at school to avoid raising suspicion. Chifuyu immediately agreed to this, wanting to help Baji more than anything.

Chifuyu’s mistake

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 continued moments after Chifuyu and Baj’s conversation. The blonde teen went to the bathroom to try and look as nerdy as possible, thinking this would make Baji happy.

However, this had the opposite effect on the older boy. Baji told Chifuyu to leave him alone, as he was bothering him during his studies. This greatly affected Chifuyu, who became extremely sad for having failed his idol.

Still, he did not allow this mistake to stop him from trying his best to honor Baji’s request. He made it his goal to find a style that would help him aid Baji in his mission to graduate without any problem.

The Pompadour Conundrum

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 went on to show that Chifuyu’s friends found the depressed boy on the school rooftop and decided to help him. Chifuyu revealed that he had always planned his life around using a pompadour, but helping Baji was more important.

His friends tried to help him devise some ideas of normal hairstyles he could use, failing miserably. In the end, Ryusei had to intervene before Chifuyu could embarrass himself further. He told the blonde boy that he knew exactly how to help him and took him to the Drama Club to change his hair.

Sadly, Chifuyu had to learn the hard way not to trust Ryusei with something as important as this, as the boy made his hair look even more flashy than before. Chifuyu tried to change his hairstyle in a desperate attempt, making things worse.

Chifuyu’s hairstyle is born

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 proceeded to show Baji encountering Chifuyu with his new extravagant hair. The blonde boy became frantic, apologizing to Baji for letting him down again.

Chifuyu proclaimed that he would use any hairstyle Baji wanted him to if he had the chance to help him. Baji, moved by the younger boy’s words, helped Chifuyu develop the iconic hairstyle he is known for. Before leaving, Baji told Chifuyu to keep his new hairstyle for the rest of his life, to which Chifuyu agreed immediately.

Happier than ever, Chifuyu went to the school rooftop once more to scream in happiness. Sadly, his cheerful attitude did not last long, as members of Killer Bee stormed his school searching for Baji. Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 ended with Chifuyu running to save Baji from being expelled due to his connection with Toman.

Final thoughts

Chifuyu listened to Baji and used the same haistyle for years (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 was extremely entertaining and hilarious to read. While the chapter did little to advance the plot of the series, it did help develop Baji and Chifuyu’s characters and their relationship.

For Chifuyu, something as simple as making Baji happy with his hairstyle means the entire world. Baji is slowly starting to realize that Chifuyu was not lying when he told him he would do anything to become his right-hand man.

Baji and Chifuyu as seen in the show (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

The ending with Killer Bee gang members storming Chifuyu and Baji’s school teased the next chapter's events, which will most likely involve a fight between gangs. Tokyo Revengers spinoff Chapter 4 was the perfect calming chapter before the storm heading Chifuyu’s way.

