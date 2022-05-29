10 of the most impractical anime hairstyles

There is no shortage of impractical and ridiculous hairstyles in anime. After all, a design that stands out will make it easy for viewers to remember a particular character. Sometimes it's done well, and sometimes it's not. This list will focus on some of the silliest anime haircuts that stand out for one reason or another.

They don't necessarily make a character ugly, but they can be fun to discuss. Just imagine these anime hairdos on a real person (which isn't too difficult considering there are many anime wigs out there).

10 of the most ridiculous anime hairstyles of all time

10) Bulat (Akame ga Kill!)

It looks somewhat normal until you notice the heart-shaped pattern (Image via White Fox)

Pompadours aren't the worst thing in the world (although they do look silly). However, a pompadour that is heart-shaped in the middle is certainly a design choice. Some anime fans like to meme Josuke's pompadour in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but it looks normal by comparison to what Bulat has.

9) Jessie (Pokemon)

It sometimes parts to the left, while in other scenes, it's seen facing the right (Image via Pokemon Company)

Team Rocket is seen in nearly every episode of the Pokemon anime, so most people should already be aware of who Jessie is. This ridiculous hairstyle was present even in flashbacks when Jessie was a kid, so it's not something she stylized as an adult.

It's iconic and makes it easy for viewers to recognize her. One has to wonder how she keeps it so voluminous and able to defy gravity. There have been instances when her hair has gotten cut off or affected by water (changing how it looks), yet it always returns to this style every time.

8) Gedatsu (One Piece)

He was Chopper's foe in the Skypiea Arc (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece designs tend to correlate with a person's Devil Fruit or some other symbolic reason. Gedatsu doesn't have a Devil Fruit power, making his odd personality the likely culprit behind his bizarre hairstyle. His whole appearance is just plain weird, although One Piece certainly has some uglier overall designs.

For instance, Buffalo has a notoriously bad design, although if one only considers the top part of his head as his hairdo, then it's not that bad. Hence, Gedatsu is placed here, as this list isn't about facial hair (Buffalo has sideburns and a goatee that completes the helicopter look).

7) Kenpachi Zaraki (Bleach)

The battle-hungry Kenpachi (Image via Pierrot)

Some people like to think that spiky hairstyles are cool, but even they would think twice about liking Kenpachi's hair. It's recognizable, which is a good trait for any anime character to have. Yet it's also something that one wouldn't want to have if they planned to look presentable.

His hair looks this way apparently because he takes a bath with soap and likes this style, not wanting somebody else to stylize it for him. He also wears Reiatsu Bells on the spikes of hair to give his enemies an advantage (it wouldn't be fun for him if he won each fight too easily, after all).

The captain of the 11th Division is a highly popular character in Bleach, which means that anime fans have likely seen his iconic design at least once before.

6) Present Mic (My Hero Academia)

The English teach at U.A. only looks ridiculous in his pro hero costume (Image via Bones)

Some My Hero Academia characters have completely different looks based on whether they're in civilian clothes or their pro hero costumes. In this case, Present Mic has an outrageous hairstyle in his pro hero look. It's not ugly per se, but it's unquestionably an anime hairdo that would stand out in real life.

It looks like a golden wing, which isn't particularly relevant for his Quirk. The ridiculous items around his neck make sense since they amplify his Voice abilities, but the hair is just there.

Pan 🌻 On Break @CALAM1TYPANN3 present mic looks so goofy in a civilian fit but i love it sm present mic looks so goofy in a civilian fit but i love it sm https://t.co/cDj5AZiDxj

Interestingly, a sketch of his civilian outfit can be seen above, and it presents him as looking far more normal than his current anime-esque hairdo.

5) Seishirou Kirishiki (Shiki)

How do you even get it up like that? (Image via Daume)

The Shiki anime is no stranger to weird hairstyles that defy the laws of physics. To be honest, it's sometimes harder to find one with a passable hairdo than those with a ridiculous one. In this case, Seishirou Kirishiki has arguably the most notable one, given the way that his hair just floats to the side.

It makes it seem like he's always in motion, but it looks the same even if he's standing still. It's pretty funny seeing anime fans do cosplays of him because they need a wig that copies the impractical design.

Taking his death seriously is also a little difficult because of it.

4) Ragyō Kiryūin (Kill la Kill)

The horizontal rainbow is indeed part of her hair (Image via Trigger)

Kill la Kill is ridiculous in many aspects, although one won't find a more ludicrous hairstyle than the one Ragyō Kiryūin dons. She has a few different hairstyles in the anime (the one shown above is only one of them). Regardless of which one the viewer wishes to pick, they're all out of this world crazy.

The white hair mixed in with some rainbows is an interesting idea, but the actual hairstyle is utterly bizarre. She's the main antagonist of the anime, so it's only fitting that her design stands out once you look at it.

3) Solty Revant (SoltyRei)

It's not quite twintails, and it's weird to look at (Image via Gonzo)

Some niche animes are easy to escape from the public's consciousness. Regardless, SoltyRei's main protagonist, Solty Revant, has an unbelievable hairstyle that is hard to explain. It kind of looks like she has green elf ears with what could only be described as the weirdest twintails.

The series doesn't even have that many wacky designs, although it is worth stating that she is a Gynoid. Humanoid robots don't have to look too realistic, yet that doesn't necessarily undo how strange her design is.

2) Dr. Kuseno (One Punch Man)

You would be laughed at in real life if you had this hairstyle (Image via Madhouse)

Bowl cuts are already a meme when it comes to hairstyles, so making one's head look more like a mushroom is just flat-out terrible. Dr. Kuseno isn't just a one-scene character; he is the one who made Genos a cyborg. He wouldn't look great if his hair were shorter, but at least it wouldn't make him look this memeworthy.

Imagine having a genius intellect and still going with this hairstyle. How does he even keep his hair perfectly flat on the bottom? It's something anime fans can only wonder about, although it does bear a resemblance to Professor G's hairstyle in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

Given the similarity between how bad both haircuts are, consider it an honorary mention for the sake of reducing repetitive hairstyles.

1) Yugi Moto & Yami Yugi (Yugioh)

Yugi Muto and Yami Yugi (Image via Toei Animation)

Both Yugis have infamous hairstyles that practically every anime fan knows. It has multiple layers, including a magenta outline to a darker star-shaped hairstyle. Not only that, but those yellow lightning bolt-like bangs clash with his already massive hair.

Considering that Yugi was the main protagonist of an extremely popular series, he's often the first anime character that one thinks about impractical hairstyles. Funnily enough, he wouldn't look so out of place if his hair was down.

How he would look if his hair was down (Image via 大黄)

It's honestly not a bad look and has that sort of punkish vibe that would still make Yami Yugi look cool. Alas, it's not the look that Yugioh fans got, although there is a charm to Yugi's infamously lousy hairstyle.

There are honestly many weird Yugioh hairdos to consider, but it would be a little boring if it were just a top ten dedicated to one series when there are so many others to list.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Which hairstyle do you find sillier to look at? Yugi's Dr. Kuseno's 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul