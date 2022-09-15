Tokyo Revengers: 5 ways Mikey is like Shinichiro (& 5 ways they are polar opposites)

Shinichiro has become a central player in the Tokyo Revengers manga, giving fans a chance to learn more about his behavior and personality. We also had an opportunity to see the influence the eldest Sano had on his little brother Mikey. Shinichiro was, in his own words, like a father to his little brother, and as such, he helped Mikey develop into the person he is today.

Nonetheless, even if Mikey looks up to his older brother and is very similar to him in many regards, there are still aspects in which they are completely different. In this list, we will talk about five ways in which Mikey and Shinichiro are like two drops of water, as well as five in which they could not be more different.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains major spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga

Their love for motorbikes and 4 other ways in which Mikey and Shinichiro from Tokyo Revengers are alike

1) Family is everything to them

Mikey and Emma as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

If there is one thing the manga series has made clear, it is that Mikey cares about his family members over everything else. The death of Shinichiro in the main manga timeline is what started his descent into darkness. Later, his little sister, Emma, and younger brother, Izana, were killed before him, finally breaking him.

With the most recent revelation of Shinichiro going back in time to prevent Mikey from becoming comatose, it seems like this trait runs in the family. Shinichiro was willing to risk everything to ensure his brother could live a good life.

2) Amazing friends

Shinichiro and the Black Dragons as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Everyone who was once a member of Toman knows that there are few people in the world as reliable as a friend as Mikey can be. Whenever one of his friends needed something or was in danger, Mikey would drop everything else to ensure they were safe. If he somehow fails to save a friend, as happened with Baji, Mikey loses control of his emotions.

While we have an example as drastic as Mikey’s from Shinichiro, we know that his friends consider him one of the best individuals. The Black Dragons implicitly trusted Shinichiro because he was amicable, charismatic, and caring.

3) Great leaders

Mikey about to protect Pa-Chin in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Before Toman was created, Japan’s number one gang was the Black Dragons. The first-generation members of this organization are respected by everyone who has ever been involved in a gang. This was mostly thanks to Shinichiro’s amazing leadership skills and how easy it was for him to turn enemies into allies.

After Shinichiro’s death, Mikey became the best gang leader in Japan, something every Toman member will confirm. Under his command, Toman was not only able to beat most other prominent gangs but also annex them to their ranks.

4) Love for motorcycles

Shinichiro and Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

To be a part of a motorcycle gang, you need to feel a certain passion for this particular vehicle. One of the first things we learned about Shinichiro in the Tokyo Revengers manga was how much he enjoyed motorbikes. The older Sano brother even had his workshop in the main timeline of the franchise, where he would work with these machines every day.

In Tokyo Revengers chapter 269, we learn that Mikey acquired his love for motorcycles when Shinichiro took him for a ride. Since that day, Mikey started to dream about having his motorbike, a desire that he was able to fulfill later in life.

5) Respected by their enemies

Tokyo Revengers has proven several times that every gang in Japan knows and respects Mikey. All the opponents that Toman’s former leader has faced in the past have considered it an honor to fight the Invincible Mikey. Even people like South Terano, who was extremely rude and condescending towards everyone else, had a certain amount of admiration for Manjiro.

Throughout the series, we have had many flashbacks about Shinichiro’s life, revealing that his opponents also respected him. Two of his best friends and members of his gang, Benkei and Wakasa, started as enemies of Shinichiro. It seems like the Sano charm both brothers possessed allowed them to change the minds of even the most stubborn opponents.

Their dreams for the future and 4 other ways Mikey and Shinichiro were completely different in Tokyo Revengers

1) Fighting skills

Tokyo Revengers has made it clear that Mikey is a prodigy in fighting. The boy is not only able to defeat most of the opponents he has faced since he was a child but also does it with just a couple of punches. He has almost superhuman strength, to the point where he could beat South, a man who doubled Mikey’s height and weight.

Sadly, this proficiency does not seem to be genetic, as proven by how easy it was for others to defeat Shinichiro. The oldest Sano brother may have been a fantastic leader, but he was a terrible fighter. It is commonly known that Shinichiro was weak in fights and love.

2) Emotional intelligence

Mikey crying as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Despite being brothers, Shinichiro and Mikey did not have the same upbringing. This fact is better reflected in how both characters react when faced with an emotional situation. For Mikey, showing emotions is a weakness he tries to avoid at all costs. Even when Shinichiro died in the main timeline, Manjiro had to hide in the bathroom so nobody could see him cry.

On the other hand, Shinichiro was known for being extremely emotional and open with his feelings. In Tokyo Revengers chapter 269, we see him crying in front of all his subordinates as he disbanded the First Generation Black Dragons. Shinichiro has never considered crying something to be ashamed of.

3) Ruthlessness

Shinichiro stopping a fight in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Shinichiro was the leader of one of the most successful gangs in Japan, but he was also one of the sweetest individuals in Tokyo Revengers. When he noticed that his gang was slowly becoming more brutal, he stepped away, claiming that he did not want the Black Dragons to become bullies.

Contrarily, Mikey enjoys fighting, causing pain, and demonstrating his superiority. This is mostly due to the Dark Impulses created by Shinichiro’s time travels. Nonetheless, there is no denying that Mikey is more brutal than his brother ever was as a gang leader.

4) Ambitions for the future

Future Mikey as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

We have seen many futures for Mikey throughout the story of Tokyo Revengers, and all of them have one thing in common, Mikey is still associated with gangs. It seems like he does not have ambitions other than being the leader of Japan’s most powerful organization. Whether Toman or Bonten, Mikey has always been a prominent gang member.

After disbanding the Black Dragons, Shinichiro continued his life without any regrets. He started working on a motorcycle workshop, opening his own repair shop in one of the timelines. Shinichiro knew that being a part of a gang would not last forever, which did not bother him, as he had other ambitions in life.

5) Interest in Martial Arts

Mikey training in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Mikey did not become Japan’s best fighter just by creating the Tokyo Maji gang. He trained hard since he was a child in his family’s dojo to become a magnificent martial artist. Manjiro is his grandfather’s pride, as he has always taken his training seriously and rarely skips practice.

Shinichiro is the exact opposite of Mikey when it comes to Martial Arts. The black-haired boy believed training to be nothing more than a chore, so he often did his best to skip practice. Not even his grandfather’s lectures made Shinichiro take his training more seriously.

Final thoughts

Shinichiro and Mikey (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

Shinichiro is and always will be Mikey’s hero, as he has inspired him since he was born. This is why it makes sense that Mikey took after his brother in many regards, like his love for gangs and motorcycles.

Even if Mikey wanted to be like Shinichiro, he is his own person, meaning Manjiro is not a carbon copy of his brother. They both have unique personalities and different life aspirations, making them extremely beloved and distinctive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das