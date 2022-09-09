"Many memories from back in the day" – Stone Cold Steve Austin recalls his time in Japan (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about his time touring overseas, especially in Japan.

Steve Austin was recently inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He shared the honor with several other legends such as Dory Funk Jr., Billy Robinson, Karl Gotch, Tom Jenkins, and many more.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda, Austin talked about the honor of being mentioned in the same breadth as some wrestling greats before him. He also spoke about fond memories from his time in Japan.

"Many memories from back in the day going overseas to Japan. I wasn't a Japan guy but Riki Choshu and all those guys were on fire back then."

Austin also mentioned that he enjoyed the hard-hitting style prevalent in Japan and appreciated the Japanese stars for protecting the business.

"I just love the technical aspect with which they work. They're all very proficient, really protective of the business and I enjoy that style very much," he added. (From 3:54 - 4:28)

You can watch the full video here:

Stone Cold Steve Austin also spoke highly of Terry Funk

During the interview, Stone Cold Steve Austin also shared a few words about the wrestling legend Terry Funk, who made a name for himself in Japan.

Austin praised Terry and detailed how he was amazed to see him getting on the top rope and landing Moonsaults after 20-30 years in the business.

"He was a guy that influenced so many careers. He was a guy, like a second-generation wrestler, and after 20 some odd maybe 30 years in the business, gets on the top of a turnbuckle and starts doing Moonsaults. So he kind of went the other way with it. And again you know if you're one of the Funks, you can be a scientific as you want to and Terry could brawl with the best of them." (From 3:23 - 3:45)

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The legendary Funk brothers,Dory Funk Jr and Terry Funk,are inducted into the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame The legendary Funk brothers,Dory Funk Jr and Terry Funk,are inducted into the 2009 WWE Hall of Fame https://t.co/L8T9xCdYC3

He also credited Funk for inspiring and shaping many careers in the business over the span of several decades.

What do you think of the careers of wrestling legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Terry Funk? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali