Stone Cold Steve Austin amazed at how WWE legend "starts doing Moonsaults" after 30 years in the business (Exclusive)

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently praised wrestling veteran Terry Funk for his ability to do moonsaults.

Austin will be inducted into the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this year. The WWE veteran will share the stage with several wrestling legends, including Dory Funk Jr., Billy Robinson, Karl Gotch and many more.

Terry Funk was bestowed with the same honor last year. He was inducted along with several other greats such as Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Buddy Rogers, Lou Thesz, among others.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin praised the 78-year-old veteran for his ability to do 'moonsaults' off the top rope after so many years in the business. He mentioned that Terry was a generational talent and helped define so many careers along the way.

"He was a guy that influenced so many careers. He was a guy, like a second-generation wrestler, and after 20 some odd maybe 30 years in the business, gets on the top of a turnbuckle and starts doing Moonsaults. So he kind of went the other way with it. And again you know if you're one of the Funks, you can be a scientific as you want to and Terry could brawl with the best of them." (From 3:23 - 3:45)

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 38

Earlier this year, almost 19 years after his retirement, Stone Cold Steve Austin once again raised hell in a No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

In the lead-up to the Show of Shows, KO was running his mouth about Texas and its people. These comments did not sit well with Austin as he vowed to be at Mania and shut up the Prizefighter.

Austin was the special guest on The KO Show. Things escalated as Owens challenged the veteran to a fight and he accepted.

In the match that followed, The Texas Rattlesnake doled out severe punishment on the former Universal Champion and won the bout with the help of a Stunner.

