Every parallel between the two timelines in Tokyo Revengers chapter 271

Tokyo Revengers has been progressing steadily, and the fandom is anxiously waiting to learn more about the time-leaping abilities and the rules governing it. As the chapters progress, the series adds another layer of information to the existing conundrums. The latest chapter revealed important information from the original timeline that gave us an idea about Shincihiro's time-traveling abilities.

However, that’s not the only thing that this chapter revealed. It also drew parallels from some of the events that transpired in alternate timelines in the previous chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Let’s take a look at all the references and understand the specific elements that make the two events similar.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga series.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 271: Taking a look at the parallels between events that took place in original and alternate timelines

Chapter 271 was interesting, despite its brief detailing of time-leaping that added to the confusion within the fanbase. However, the excitement of the chapter was rooted in the display of many similar panels from the past events in the manga. If we take a look at these sections, we can find four distinct similarities.

1) Shinichiro and Mikey’s outfits and the cause of their death

In the original timeline of Tokyo Revengers, Shinichiro killed the old man, hoping to attain the ability to time-leap. However, he was unable to travel back in time instantly and regretted killing the man. The next day he decided to kill himself and stood at the edge of a bridge.

cla⋆ @tobifuyu the way the first timeline set the baseline for all the others. no matter how hard shinichiro tried to save mikey, and all he sacrificed, he just ended up signing everyone’s destiny with blood. i wonder if takemichi will be able to break this circle of death the way the first timeline set the baseline for all the others. no matter how hard shinichiro tried to save mikey, and all he sacrificed, he just ended up signing everyone’s destiny with blood. i wonder if takemichi will be able to break this circle of death https://t.co/yBKhFEAsSs

He jumped and moments before his death, he ended up traveling back in time. If we take a look at the timeline in which Mikey takes his own life, the panel is quite similar. Mikey and Shinichiro’s outfits are nearly the same, and both of them were jumping from a great height to kill themselves.

2) Old man and Shinichiro’s death

Shinichiro and the old man's death featuring similar panels (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

This was another similar parallel in the Tokyo Revengers manga. Looking at the panel in which Shinichiro picked up a rod and killed the old man, we would notice that it is similar to the panel that showed Kazutora killing Shinichiro in an alternate timeline.

This took place when Kazutora and Baji wanted to steal a motorcycle for Mikey and ended up going to Shinichiro’s garage. Although the intentions and reactions of the characters were different in both circumstances, the recent chapter's highlight on Shinichiro killing the old man brought back a fresh sense of parallelism.

3) Shinichiro and Mikey’s Dark Impulses

Mikey and Shinichiro's Dark Impulses (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

Another similar parallel we could see in the Tokyo Revengers manga was with Shinichiro's Dark Impulses that reverberated with Mikey's. If we look at the panel when Shinichiro considered killing the old man, his eyes looked lifeless, dead, and filled with rage.

This bore a resemblance to Mikey's eyes when he was consumed by his Dark Impulses. While it wasn’t explicitly mentioned, this could be the origin of the Dark Impulses that the siblings share.

4) Haruchiyo witnessing Mikey and Shinichiro’s death

Haruchiyo witnessing Mikey and Shinichiro's death in two different timelines (Image via Ken Wakui/Shueisha)

This was one of the saddest moments in the series when fans sympathized with Haruchiyo. Despite the differences in the multiple timelines, his character remains as the common similarity to witness the death of the two brothers.

In the original universe, he saw the death of his dear friend Shinichiro. In an alternate timeline, he witnessed the death of Shinichiro’s younger brother, Mikey, who decided to jump from the rooftop of a building.

Final Thoughts

Tokyo Revengers chapter 271 was successful in raising more questions rather than answering them. However, the manga is far from reaching its conclusion and fans can only hope that Ken Wakui will subtly solve all the plotholes and bring a coherency to the discourse of character's time-traveling abilities in the series.

