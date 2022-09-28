Tokyo Revengers chapter 271: Wakui makes time-leaping more confusing 

Time-leaping in Tokyo Revengers is a major component of the story and has facilitated the progression of the plot in numerous situations. Time-leaping was the only way that allowed Takemichi to try and save Hina from that terrible accident. The manga has progressed quite a bit since then, but the rules governing time-leaping haven’t been defined properly, which has left the fanbase quite confused.

The latest chapter of the series featured the events that took place in the original timeline. Shinichiro continued to look for ways to go back in time and he decided to meet the person who was the topic of a conversation that took place at the adjacent table of a bar they were in. Let’s understand why these events only made time-leaping all the more complicated in Tokyo Revengers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 271: Another layer to the concept of time-leaping

From the previous chapters, the fanbase was aware of the fact that a person needed to have a strong desire to change certain events to be able to travel back in time. Since Hina died in an accident due to a fallout between delinquents, Takemichi had a strong desire to change the outcome. Fans thought that this was the only reason why he was able to time-leap numerous times in order to save her and his other friends at the Tokyo Manji Gang.

However, in the recent chapter of the series, Shinichiro is seen meeting an old man who looks deranged. Shinichiro realizes that people in the bar were talking about this very man who claimed to travel back in time.

The old man reveals a rather disturbing detail about how he received his power. He states that in order to travel back in time, he had to kill someone to gain that power. Despite this detail, it’s still unclear as to who gave him the powers, or how he received it after killing someone.

As soon as the old man makes this statement, Shinichiro’s eyes look lifeless, resembling Mikey’s eyes when he was consumed by Dark Impulses. Shinichiro then displays no hesitation when he takes a metal rod and attacks the old man’s head. This kills him, and Shinichiro is seen weeping, since he will now not be able to travel back in time.

The next day, Shinichiro attempts to kill himself and jumps off a bridge. It is at that point when Shinichiro ends up going back in time, when Mikey was playing with a scale model of his favorite airplane, the Concorde.

We can also see that this chapter drew parallels from the other timelines as well. The way Shinichiro swung the rod to kill the old man was quite similar to the panels that showed Kazutora killing Shinichiro with a metal rod as well.

There were also parallels being made to the Bonten arc. Shinichiro and Mikey both wore similar outfits and the panels that featured their attempts to kill themselves were quite similar as well. Tokyo Revengers fans are still trying to figure out why this comparison was made.

This means that Takemichi must have killed someone in order to gain this power, because the only two time-leapers shown in the series (Shinichiro and the old man) were forced to kill in order to gain these powers. Given Takemichi’s personality, it is highly unlikely that he would resort to violent means, let alone kill someone to save another person’s life. From the looks of it, time-leaping in Tokyo Revengers can happen only if the person has killed someone, and experiences a near-death situation.

That being said, there are ton of holes in this concept. We don’t know how the powers are obtained, who the original time-leaper was and how the concept works as well, since there are inconsistencies throughout the Tokyo Revengers series. The fanbase hopes that Ken Wakui will answer these questions and provide more details on the concept of time-leaping.

