Tokyo Revengers chapter 270: Baji reappears in the original timeline amidst the tragedy of Mikey’s fate, Shinichiro learns about time-leaping

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 not only sees the return of Keisuke Baji in all his middle-school glory but also explores the lives of several characters in the original timeline. Haruchiyo and Wakasa are also featured prominently in this chapter, and the former is likely to play a bigger role later on.

However, the focal character of this chapter is clearly Shinichiro Sano. Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 follows him through the last few months of Mikey’s life and his downward spiral following his brother’s death. The chapter ends with Shinichiro finding out about the existence of time-leaping.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 270.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 shows the lives of Baji, Haruchiyo, Mikey, Wakasa, and Shinichiro in the original timeline

The previous chapter revealed that in the original timeline, Mikey fell into a vegetative state following an accident as a child and never recovered from it. As a result, the Tokyo Manji Gang was not created in that timeline, and Mikey and Baji likely never met Chifuyu or Draken.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 is titled Worth My While.

Chapter summary

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 starts with Shinichiro and Baji going to pick up Haruchiyo, who has been in Juvenile prison for injuring his friends with a katana. Baji is reluctant to associate with his childhood friend, but Shinichiro assures him that Haruchiyo only acted that way because those people were insulting Mikey.

Haruchiyo is surprised to see Shinichiro and Baji when he is released from prison. Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 reveals that Takeomi is no longer on speaking terms with his brother. Shinichiro takes them both to see Mikey, who is unrecognizable due to being in a vegetative state for so many years. Both childhood friends are shocked, and Haruchiyo later exclaims that this person cannot be their Mikey.

Baji is worried about Shinichiro, who has immersed himself in caring for Mikey and getting a nursing qualification following their grandfather’s death. With Emma having run away from home, he has no one to care for him and might collapse soon. However, Baji mournfully notes that Mikey won’t survive much longer. And indeed, Manjiro Sano passes away a month later, on July 20.

Following his brother’s death, Shinichiro becomes unhinged in grief. He confesses to Wakasa that he had paid a number of questionable organizations in his quest to cure Manjiro. Waka, now the leader of a gang and owner of a bar, invites his friend to join him and takes him out for a drink.

There they encounter a group of rowdy drunks, who loudly recount a tale of meeting an old guy who claimed to be a time-leaper. Shinichiro goes up to the drunk man and asks about the time leaper. When they do not answer him, he brutally beats them up and repeats the question.

Observations

The characters in Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 are very different from their canon timeline counterparts. Baji is currently in middle school, but he neither attends school nor thinks about what his mother wants. His appearance is far more like a delinquent than in the canon timeline. Haruchiyo sports shorter hair and a scar over his left eye. Wakasa is seen with the tattoos that readers are used to seeing on Benkei.

Shinichiro likely held so tightly onto Mikey because he was the last of their family, neglecting himself in the process. It appears he still has some contact with Wakasa and Takeomi, but he seems far less sane than his canon counterpart. His words indicate that he is more prone to violence as well and less hung up on ethics and morality.

Final thoughts

Although the mention of a trigger in the drunkard’s story is highlighted, the identity of the old time-leaper remains a mystery. With how Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 focuses on Wakasa out of all of Shinichiro’s friends, he is likely to be the latter’s trigger.

On the other hand, many readers have pointed out that Haruchiyo is as devoted to Mikey in the original timeline as he is in the canon one, raising the likelihood of him being the trigger. Either way, readers must wait for the next chapter to see how mangaka Ken Wakui has planned this out.

