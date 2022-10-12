Tokyo Revengers chapter 273: The origin of Takemichi’s time-leaping powers and his shocking connection to Shinichiro revealed

Time-leaping has been the single most convoluted concept in the series and Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 answers many of the pressing questions. The chapter reveals the secret of how Takemichi stumbled upon time travel and clears up several discrepancies regarding continuity.

Additionally, Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 also takes a deeper look into Haruchiyo Sanzu and his psyche. The flashback from the original timeline comes to an end, and the series returns to the confrontation between Takemichi and Mikey. However, it remains unclear where the two boys go from here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to Tokyo Revengers chapter 273.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 shows Shinichiro handling the power over to Takemichi, Haruchiyo’s experience as the trigger is explored

The duration of the time leap depends on the leaper (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

In the previous chapter, Shinichiro returned to the day of Mikey’s accident and changed the past. However, as a result, Mikey fell prey to his Dark Impulses and gave Haruchiyo the scars as seen in chapter 241. When Shinichiro was later apologizing to the boy on his brother’s behalf, they shook hands, and Shinichiro was transported back to the future, revealing Haruchiyo to be his Trigger. In the future, Shinichiro found out that he now ran a bike shop, where a teenage Manjiro came to repair his Hawk.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 is titled Carry On.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 summary

After Shinichiro confirms that Manjiro is now in middle school, he breaks down after realizing that he has changed the past and saved his brother. After Mikey leaves the shop, Haruchiyo appears and reveals that he has memories of both the original and altered timelines. After Shinichiro reveals his time-leaping power and what he has had to do to gain it, he bids farewell to Haruchiyo after getting the assurance that the boy won’t tell anyone about it.

Later, Shinichiro contemplates what to do with this power when he comes across a little boy trying to take on three middle school students to save his friend. After the boy gets thoroughly beaten up, Shinichiro steps in and scares away the bullies. This boy turns out to be Takemichi Hanagaki, who was trying to save Tachibana Hinata.

Impressed by Shinichiro, Takemichi asks him how to be a hero like him. Regretting his actions regarding the old man and remembering that it’s possible to give away the power, Shinichiro holds both of the boy’s hands and passes on his powers to him as Hinata and Kisaki look on. He promises that Takemichi can always rely on this power when he wants to save someone fiercely.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 then returns to the current timeline, where Wakasa and Mikey have just revealed everything to a flabbergasted Takemichi. The Toman President realizes that his fate had been intricately linked to this cyclical play of time, alongside Hinata and Kisaki, when they met Shinichiro.

Observations

Naoto as Takemichi's trigger (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

From knowing Naoto, readers are aware that the Trigger and the time-leaper both remember every timeline they have been through. It is unclear, however, whether the trigger would remember the timeline even if it wasn’t his time-leaper who changed it. However, considering Sanzu’s actions and attitude towards Takemichi, he can be knowledgeable of exactly how much of the past Takemichi has changed.

According to Tokyo Revengers chapter 273, Shinichiro was the hero who inspired Takemichi. Kisaki’s presence at the playground links him intimately to both the protagonist and Manjiro through his brother. However, it is unclear how Kisaki knew about time leaping given that Shinichiro never explained the power which he gifted to Takemichi. in that vein, Hanma’s involvement in time leaping also remains a mystery.

Kisaki's involvement remains amystery (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

While Shinichiro understands that he could have gotten the power to travel back in time without killing the old man, his talk with Haruchiyo implies that killing is the only way to take this power. Additionally, Shinichiro later divulged all of it to Wakasa, but it is unclear whether Takeomi or Benkei was also privy to this secret. However, readers must admit that Shinichiro and Takemichi both unknowingly using their power to save the same person is a brilliant poetic twist.

Final Thoughts

The push that started everything (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha)

It is heavily implied that Haruchiyo, under the impression that the only way to take the power of time-leaping from someone is to kill them, may have tried to take it from Takemichi. However, given that extreme shock seems to be the kickstarter for time travel in the absence of a Trigger, that push is what started this whole saga. The cyclical element in Tokyo Revengers chapter 273 brings the series to a new height and hints at a more complex plot ahead.

