Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga will end in 5 chapters

On October 14, a leaked image of an announcement page from Weekly Shonen Magazine, which serializes Tokyo Revengers, revealed that mangaka Ken Wakui plans to end his series in the next five chapters. The manga is slated to release chapter 274 on Wednesday, October 19.

Tokyo Revengers is currently Kodansha’s bestselling series, and the announcement comes as a shock to its sizeable fan base. However, given that the manga is in its final arc and Wakui has been hinting that he wants to end the series within this year, the revelation is not completely out of the blue.

Mangaka Ken Wakui plans to end his magnum opus Tokyo Revengers by November 2022

It was previously announced that the next issue of the manga will contain a major update for the series. Today, several reputed leakers posted on social media that Wakui plans to end Tokyo Revengers in 5 more chapters. This was followed by the circulation of a picture of the announcement page and confirmation from several anime news accounts.

It is unclear whether these 5 chapters include chapter 274. Either way, the manga will end in chapter 278 or 279. This announcement page comes in Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 47, 2022. Depending on whether Chapter 274 is counted, and presuming that there will be no publication or creative breaks, the last chapter of the manga will be published in WSM Issue 51, coming out on November 16, 2022, or in Issue 52, coming out on November 23, 2022.

State of the story in anime and manga

Hanma and Kisaki are still shrouded in mystery (Image via Liden Films)

The story of Tokyo Revengers is almost complete, but a few loose threads still need to be tied up. In chapter 273, Wakui gave a satisfactory answer to several questions regarding time travel and how Takemichi came into his power. The chief issues that remain unresolved are Hanma and Kisaki’s knowledge of time-leaping and the identity of the person who pushed Takemichi in front of the train.

The anime is slated to start airing its second season in January 2023. The season will adapt the Black Dragons arc, which occupies chapters 72 to 121 of the manga. season 1 ended on chapter 73, leaving 43 chapters of the arc to be animated in season 2. Parts of the Tenjiku arc, which follows the Black Dragons arc, may also be included in the upcoming season.

Season 2 poster (Image via Liden Films)

After this, the Tenjiku arc, the Bonten arc, and the Final arc, which is further divided into the Three Deities and the Kantou Manji sub-arcs, will be left to be animated. Given the number of remaining chapters and Liden Films’ chapter-to-episode adaptation ratio, two additional seasons can be expected after Tokyo Revengers season 2.

Poll : 0 votes