Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7: Chifuyu becomes Baji’s surrogate little brother

Baji, Chifuyu, and Ryusei have come back for Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7. After the battle against the Killer Bee gang and Ryusei’s existential crisis, life seemed to be going well for the Toman trio. Chifuyu was beyond happy after receiving his official uniform, something he had been dreaming of obtaining since he first joined Toman.

In the last chapter, Chifuyu took it into his own hands to snap Ryusei out of his self-deprecating spiral. The boy took some violent measures to accomplish this, but in the end, was successful.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 7, titled There was a time, narrated a day in the day of Chifuyu acting as a maid for the Baji family.

Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7.

Keisuke’s mom had a special mission for Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7

What happened in the last chapter?

Chifuyu happy for having helped Baji (Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 6 began with Chifuyu narrating the aftermath of the battle against Killer Bee. Later that day, Toman’s First Division had a meeting where Baji praised Matsuno for his bravery.

However, the boy was more preoccupied with Ryusei’s weird behavior. Chifuyu went as far as to punch his superior to take him out of his sadness. In the end, he was given a Toman uniform.

Keisuke’s request

Chifuyu carrying Keisuke's cabinet in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7(Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 started with Chifuyu standing on the roof. The young delinquent was using his Toman uniform and was practicing his new greeting as an official member of the gang. Ryusei, who was sleeping on the roof, mocked Matsuno for practicing his introduction.

While the two delinquents spoke, Keisuke entered the roof, looking for Chifuyu. Baji was confused as to why Matsuno decided to bring his uniform to school but decided to ignore it. The First Division captain asked Chifuyu if he could accompany him home that afternoon. The younger boy was elated by the possibility of entering Baji’s home and promptly agreed.

Later that day, Chifuyu could be seen lifting a cabinet with a pained face. It turns out that Baji asked Chifuyu to come with him so the younger boy could help him move some furniture for his mother.

Since Keisuke’s arm was broken, he was not able to move the furnishings. Nonetheless, the boy was saddened by the revelation that he was there only as an aid but chose to help Baji.

Chifuyu’s torment

Keisuke helping Matsuno in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7(Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 continued with Chifuyu being asked to help with various chores by Baji and his mother. He had to move furniture and manga collections. The boy even had to go to the convenience store to get Baji’s mother a garbage bag and a dessert. By the end of the day, the boy was absolutely exhausted.

Unfortunately, when the redecoration of the Baji household was over, Keisuke’s mother realized she picked the wrong arrangement. Mother and son began arguing in front of Matsuno, who could do nothing more than offer to help rearrange once more. Yet, as he worked, he began wondering why Baji chose him, as Ryusei was also there when he was asked.

Chifuyu concluded that he was nothing more than a simple helper for Baji, which saddened him. As he pondered this, Keisuke arrived and told him to rest, thanking him for his hard work. This confused Matsuno, who had no idea what he could mean to Baji.

Baji’s new little brother

Keisuke and Chifuyu acting like brothers in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7(Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 went on to show the Baji family and Matsuno looking at the room with pride. With their chores done, Keisuke and his mother invited Chifuyu to stay and eat dinner with them. The younger delinquent accepted the offer with joy.

Baji wanted to see a murder mystery, claiming he already knew who the culprit was. The boy spoke enthusiastically about the topic, smiling and laughing in unison. Baji’s mother took notice of how close they both seemed and looked at them with an equal amount of joy. The woman joined the conversation, questioning Keisuke’s detective skills.

Baji smiling to Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7(Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

Later that night, Baji and his mother fell asleep, leaving Chifuyu to clean the dishes alone. Keisuke’s mother woke up, asking Matsuno if he could go to the convenience store once more. Before the boy left, the woman tasked Chifuyu with keeping an eye on Baji. She explained that her son saw the blonde delinquent as a little brother and they needed to protect each other.

Chifuyu prepared to leave the apartment building but was stopped by Baji on his way out. The First Division captain accompanied his friend to the store, apologizing for making him work all day.

Matsuno simply replied that he was happy because he was like Baji’s younger brother. Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 ended with Keisuke implying that he truly saw Chifuyu as a brother.

Final thoughts

Chifuyu in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7(Image via Natsukawaguchi Yukinori, Kodansha)

After two tense chapters, Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 brought back the laid-back and calm adventures of Baji and Chifuyu. This chapter had no gangs involved, and yet, was one of the most emotional and intriguing entries in the series. Seeing Chifuyu and Keisuke act like brothers was incredibly sweet and wholesome, which was only made better when both boys acknowledged the fact.

For now, there are no imminent threats to Chifuyu and Baji, which means we could see another enemy make an appearance in the next chapter. However, it is nice that we could enjoy a calm moment in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 7 before a new opponent made themselves known.

