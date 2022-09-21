“The call came, from my little brother, Shaq” - Gary Payton revisits conversation with Shaquille O'Neal about joining the LA Lakers in 2003 free agency 

Shaquille O'Neal played a crucial role in Gary Payton's addition to the LA Lakers in 2003. The purple and gold failed to reach the NBA Finals, the season after their three-peat (2002-03). The following offseason, they added veterans like Payton and Karl Malone to bolster their hopes of winning a championship again.

Payton joined the Lakers on a two-year $10 million contract in the hopes of winning his first NBA championship. In the latest episode of Hulu's ten-part docuseries on the Lakers, Payton revealed the conversation with Shaq during the 2003 free agency. Here's what "The Glove" said:

"I was getting older. I said, 'Where should I go? Is this gonna make my legacy to win a championship?' And then, that call came from my little brother Shaq. 'Bro, you about to be a free agent. Come on over here. Let me get you one of these chips,' (said Shaq)."

The LA Lakers reached the NBA Finals with Gary Payton and Karl Malone's addition. Payton averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He played in all 82 games during the regular season. His contributions came in handy as other superstars like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Karl Malone struggled with injuries all campaign.

Friction between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant led to LA Lakers' failure to win the 2004 NBA Finals

The LA Lakers superteam comprised of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton and Karl Malone was expected to beat the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals. The team managed to reach the finals, despite friction in the relationship between their franchise stars Shaq and Kobe.

The Pistons were the underdogs but caused one of the biggest upsets in the finals by beating the Lakers in five games and winning that year's title. Bryant and O'Neal's on-and-off equation didn't impact their regular season. It did, however, have a massive impact on their bid to win a fourth title as teammates.

A bevy of reasons impacted their relationship as teammates. Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant took shots at each other through press conferences. With Bryant quickly becoming one of the best players in the league and Shaq aging, there was a power struggle up top about who was the man-in-charge.

It hampered the lock room environment to a great extent. It contributed to the disappointing finals loss as the team never gelled well with their two superstars not seeing eye-to-eye.

The LA Lakers eventually had to break up their roster after that finals run. Shaquille O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat after LA refused to offer him the maximum deal he wanted. LA re-signed Kobe Bryant in free agency and stuck with him as their franchise star until his retirement in 2016. Bryant led the team to three NBA Finals and two championships later that decade.

