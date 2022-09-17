Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 spoilers show time-skip Baji and Haruchiyo in the original timeline

According to the spoilers that were leaked earlier today, Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 continues the flashback from the original timeline that began in the last chapter. This issue features a timeskip of unspecified years and shows Baji and Haruchiyo as young adults.

After the fiasco with leakers Goat Pepito and Mina, the fandom has been going through a lack of spoilers for the last 3 weeks. As such, the sudden appearance of Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 raw scans has come as a pleasant surprise to everyone, especially since it features Keisuke Baji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 270.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 spoilers: Baji and Shinichiro pick up a mysterious person in the original timeline

In the last chapter, it was revealed that in the original timeline, Mikey got into an accident involving the toy plane that Shinichiro bought for him. He ended up falling into a vegetative state, which resulted in him never forming the Tokyo Manji Gang and Kazutora not killing Shinichiro. The chapter ended with Mikey still being in an unresponsive state when he was of middle-school age.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 raw scans

S4kxm @s4kxm

Chapter Title : Worth my while

Why bother with him? Why are you picking him up?



They say he cut his friend with a katana.



Don't say that, Baji.

#TokyoRevengers270 #TR270

#TokyoRevengersSpoilers Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 SpoilersChapter Title : Worth my whileWhy bother with him? Why are you picking him up?They say he cut his friend with a katana.Don't say that, Baji. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 SpoilersChapter Title : Worth my while Why bother with him? Why are you picking him up?They say he cut his friend with a katana.Don't say that, Baji.#TokyoRevengers270 #TR270 #TokyoRevengersSpoilers https://t.co/zYDd3ZLCuY

According to spoilers, Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 continues the original timeline and is titled Worth My While. The raw scans show Baji, in his teens and decidedly looking more like a delinquent than he did at that age in the canon timeline, in a car with Shinichiro as they go to pick up someone. Baji asks Shinichiro why they are bothering to pick this person up, considering that he is rumored to have injured his friend with a katana.

The raw scans also show Haruchiyo Sanzu, with shorter hair and a scar across his eye, but lacking his signature facial scars. The scans also show Wakasa, who appears wilder in his appearance, with a tattoo that he had not sported in the canon timeline.

Speculations

Baji likely never meets Chifuyu in this timeline (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, LIDENFILMS)

In the Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 raw scans, Baji has two-toned hair. His appearance suggests that he didn’t try to blend in as a well-behaved student in this timeline as he did in the canon timeline. Since the Tokyo Manji Gang did not exist in this timeline, Baji likely didn't meet Chifuyu, perhaps even Kazutora. As such, his life and the influence his two friends had on his actions have been drastically different from the canon timeline.

Haruchiyo as seen in the anime and the manga (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Similarly, Haruchiyo has gone through a different life as well. It’s safe to assume that the person with a katana whom Baji and Shinichiro are going to pick up is Haruchiyo, and he is likely in juvenile detention. Since the spoilers don’t mention the boy by his name, it’s unclear whether he still goes by the surname Akashi or if he has changed it to Sanzu. Considering that he had no reason to fall out with Mikey in the original timeline, the former scenario seems more probable.

Chifuyu picking up Kazutora (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

Shinichiro going to pick up Haruchiyo is reminiscent of Chifuyu picking up Kazutora after the latter’s release from juvenile detention. Izana’s predicament also comes to mind when searching for parallels. While the identity of Shinichiro’s trigger is still unclear, fans have long since allotted the role to Wakasa. His appearance in Tokyo Revengers chapter 270 raw scans adds fuel to this claim.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far