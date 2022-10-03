Manga News Roundup: Asta mastered Ki in Black Clover, Deku gained full control of OFA in My Hero Academia, and much more

Another week has gone by, leaving behind a vast amount of manga news for fans to enjoy. Over the past seven days, fans have been able to learn many new details about upcoming manga series.

Many series have also released thrilling adventures for the community to read about. New characters have been introduced and abilities discovered.

This past week, fans saw everything from Shinichiro traveling back in time for the first time to Loid working on his own cartoon to help Anya with her school assignments.

To help busy fans keep up with the plethora of news and chapters released last week, we have compiled the most important manga news from the last seven days.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for various anime series. Some of the topics discussed below can be triggering for some viewers. Discretion is advised.

Sasuke Retsuden official release date, Yuji and Megumi have returned, and many more manga news

Sasusaku fans will be overjoyed with this new series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The 20th-anniversary celebration of the Naruto manga series is just around the corner. To commemorate this occasion, the publishers at Shueisha announced the official release of Sasuke Retsuden’s manga adaptation. This upcoming sequel to the original manga is based on the light novel of the same name and will be released on October 23, 2022.

In it, fans will follow a newly wedded Sasuke and Sakura searching for the cure to an illness that befell Naruto. They will be accompanied by Kakashi throughout this journey. The adventure will be filled with dangers, obstacles, and adversities that will test the bonds of the group.

Chapters recap

Shinichiro killing the old man (Image via Ken Wakui, Kodansha)

The Tokyo Revengers manga continued with its Original Timeline arc with chapter 271 this past week. In it, fans witnessed the meeting between Shinichiro and the original time-leaper. To gain the powers of the mysterious old man, the older Sano brother had to kill him.

Sadly, Shinichiro was still not able to go back in time. Completely broken, the black-haired boy tried to end his own life by jumping off a bridge. Haruchiyo tried to stop him, to no avail, as the boy had already jumped. Nonetheless, Shinichiro woke up back home, with Mikey still alive running around the house.

Asta using his Ki (Image via Shueisha)

Fans of the Black Clover manga series were treated to the beginning of a new training arc for Asta in chapter 339. After being reunited with his friend Liebe, Asta was told by the Shogun of Hino Country how to use his ki as a weapon.

Despite the difficulties he had at first, the white-haired fighter was capable of successfully using his energy to split and whiter a piece of bamboo. This is the first issue in what fans believe will be Asta’s final training arc, which has sparked excitement amongst the community.

Sukuna reveals himself (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 199 of the acclaimed manga series Jujutsu Kaisen was also released over the last week. The chapter finally established Maki as a fighter at the same level as the legendary Toji. After being gone for a while, Yuji and Megumi made an appearance once again.

The boys finally met the mysterious player known only as Angel, who resides inside Hana. This powerful being revealed that they could help the boys save Gojo, but only if they helped her destroy a player known as The Fallen. Immediately after the revelation, Sukuna spoke to Itadori, revealing himself as The Fallen.

Deku attacking AFO (Image via Shueisha)

My Hero Academia commenced the battle between the most powerful villain of all time, AFO, and Deku in the manga chapter number 368. In this thrilling chapter, Mirio and Deku figured out that AFO was trying to repress Shigaraki at all costs, meaning that the young man could still be saved. Nonetheless, Izuku still needed to defeat the villain before attempting to save anyone.

Using the Second User’s Quirk, Transmission, the green-haired hero managed to cause severe damage to the villain. Yet, it appears as if Izuku only has five minutes with the Quirk before the terrible fate the Second User warned him about becomes a reality.

Loid is capable of anything to succeed on his mission (Image via Shueisha)

Anya and her father greeted fans back to their manga series in Spy X Family Short Mission 9. During this chapter, fans witnessed Loid, devoid of any other option, seek Franky’s help to create a Spy cartoon that would help Anya do better at school.

After working tirelessly for hours, Loid and Franky finished the cartoon, proud of what they accomplished that day. Agent Twilight played the cartoon for his daughter as soon as he arrived home. Tragically, the small Esper hated the cartoon due to its story being too complicated for her to follow.

What new information will Vegapunk reveal in the next One Piece chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, series like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, and Boruto took a break this past week. However, they will soon return to bring joy to their communities.

Final thoughts

Angel surprising the group (Image via Shueisha)

Overall, the past seven days have been incredibly entertaining and enjoyable for fans all over the world. A long-awaited series will soon be released, new adventures are about to begin for many of our heroes, and tons of mysteries have been solved.

Still, the manga world never stops and news about chapters, upcoming projects, and new series will keep coming. Come back next week to learn about the most important events that will take place over the next seven days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far