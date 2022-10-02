Anime News Roundup: My Hero Academia and Spy X Family returned, Shibuya Incident arc confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Junji Ito Maniac release date, and more

Seven days have gone by, leaving behind 168 hours of amazing anime news, episodes, and experiences for fans to enjoy. This week brought us exciting information about the upcoming projects fans have been waiting to learn more from for months.

It also gave fans something to look forward to with announcements regarding the upcoming Jump Festa 2023.

Over the past week, our favorite series have released many thrilling new episodes, and fans have had the chance to enjoy new seasons of their favorite franchises. To help fans who have been busy over the past couple of days catch up, we have compiled some of the most interesting and exciting anime news from last week.

Below you will find everything from episode recaps to official release dates.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from various anime series.

Zeus was eaten in One Piece, Jigokuraku stage announced for Jump Festa 2023, and many more anime news

What interesting anime news will Jump Festa 2023 bring? (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The upcoming Jump Festa 2023 is already giving fans something to talk about, months in advance. Over the past week, many stages for this long-awaited event have been officially announced. During this ceremony, which will take place on December 17 and 18, fans will find stages containing information about Shueisha’s latest projects.

Amongst these, fans will find stages for the much-anticipated Rurouni Kenshin anime adaptation, the recently announced Mashle anime, and the Jigokuraku series. At the moment, it is unknown what these stages will offer fans, although it is likely that Shueisha will use them to present new trailers, art pieces, and announcements for these and many more series.

This new horror anime is almost upon us (Image via Studio Deen)

This past week was also extremely kind to horror fans, as the new terrifying adaptation of acclaimed manga creator Junji Ito’s stories already has an official release date. The series, called Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, will be released this coming January 19, 2023.

The date was announced during the Netflix Tudum Japan live stream event. During this performance, additional cast members for this promising series were also revealed. The series will be adapted from some of Junji Ito's most popular horror stories and will be handled by the capable animators at Studio Deen.

The Gojo's Past arc will be shown in the anime soon (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans rejoiced during last week’s TOHO Animation’s 10th-anniversary celebration. At this event, there was plenty of exciting news concerning the much-awaited season two of the world-famous Shonen anime. A new key visual for the Shibuya Incident arc was released, containing Gojo, Itadori, Fushiguro, and Kugisaki.

It was also confirmed that the season will be separated into a two-cour format, which will run consecutively. During this season, fans will be able to see the Gojo’s Past arc, as well as the aforementioned Shibuya Incident arc adapted by Studio MAPPA.

Episode recaps

Another anime season is over (Image via Studio Whitefox)

The second season of The Devil is a Part-timer! concluded this past week, with the release of episode 12. This episode continued with the alliance made between humans and devils to take down Ragel and Gabriel. Our heroes had to fight harder than ever, barely causing enough damage to Gabriel on their own.

Fortunately, Chiho, who was previously in a coma, woke up and arrived at Tokyo Tower to help her friends. Together, they were capable of defeating their imposing opponents. The episode ended with Lailah, using Chiho’s body, asking Maou to find the key, Emilia’s father, and the Da’at of Ente Isla.

The kiss finally occured (Image via Studio LIDENFILMS)

The thirteenth episode of the Call of the Night anime adaptation was also released this past week. Fans were shocked beyond belief when the episode revealed that Hatsuka was a feminine-looking boy. After the eye-opening revelation, he went on to explain to Yamori that vampires are just like humans as both races still have a lot to discover about themselves.

During episode 13, Yamori also figured out his feelings for Nazuna, as well as his desire to turn into a vampire. The young man told the blonde woman that his boring life was only made exciting after he met her. The episode ended with the couple sharing a tender kiss that reflected both of their feelings.

Mirko is here to prove her strength (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 began this weekend with episode one, which aired only a couple of hours ago. The episode marked the start of the Paranormal Liberation War arc, with Shigaraki addressing his troops before being submerged into a pod to acquire the ultimate Quirk, All for One.

However, the true star of the show was Mirko, who fought dozens of enemies unfazed in an outstanding display of strength. Fans were so excited and hyped with the episode, most felt like it ended in a flash.

Anya's anime series has returned (Image via Wit Studio)

After months of waiting, the second cour of Spy X Family season one finally started this past week. The Forger family, while searching for a dog Anya could connect with, ended up entangled in a terrorist attack.

While Loid tried to capture the criminals as fast as possible, Anya gained a new friend, a white dog that helped her escape from the terrorists. Anya and her new friend ended up being saved by Yor, who demonstrated her fighting progress once more.

Big Mom demonstrated her cruelty (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece released its 1034th episode only a couple of days ago. Continuing the events of the Onigashima Raid, fans witnessed Big Mom betray and fed her Homie Zeus to her new creation, Hera.

The episode also continued with the fight between Chopper and the joint forces of Queen and Perospero. Despite his best efforts, the doctor could not defeat this imposing pair. Lastly, fans witnessed the return of Kid, who is ready to take down Big Mom no matter what.

What will happen next in the series? (Image via Studio Lerche)

The week closed with a magnificent finale for Classroom of the Elite season 2, with episode 13. In it, fans were shown a conversation between Kiyotaka and Ryuuen, in which the former revealed his master plan to ascend class 1-D to 1-C.

Episode 13 also portrayed Kiyotaka rejecting Sato’s feelings. The girl built up the courage to ask the boy out, only to be met with cold rejection. Karuizawa asked the boy if he only ever saw people as pawns for his plans, which Kiyotaka did not answer.

Final thoughts

Will Zeus ever return? (Image via Toei Animation)

While many beloved anime have seen the end of their current season in the past seven days, other fan-favorite shows have finally returned. Maou will not see his fans for a long time, but Deku and Anya have arrived to relieve him of his duties and keep giving us amazing adventures to enjoy each week.

We also have some thrilling new details about some long-awaited series, like Jujutsu Kaisen and Junji Ito Maniac.

This has been the most important news and recap of the most beloved anime series of the last seven days. We hope this recap helped those busy fans who could not keep up with their favorite anime until today.

