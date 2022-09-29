The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12: Emilia's father is alive, Chiho gains powers

The season finale of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 is out as fans finally got to see the battle against Raguel the Watcher and Gabriel. Lately, the anime hasn't been producing the best-animated episodes, however, the story has been compelling to draw in the viewers to watch the conclusion of this sequel.

The previous episode showed how the devils and humans teamed up to take down Raguel and Gabriel. Emilia believed that Raguel was after her mother, and was more than motivated to find Raguel before he got to her mother. Meanwhile, Maou himself wanted to stop both of them, as they were responsible for Chiho getting hospitalized.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12: Emilia finds out about her father

Emilia searching for Raguel (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12 titled The Devil and the Hero Focus on What They Can See, followed the group as it split it into two search groups. Emilia went to one tower, while Maou and Ashiya went to the Tokyo Tower. They couldn't use the sonar to find Raguel, and thus had to search for them manually. Emilia, who had powers, flew to one tower, while Maou and Ashiya took the metro to reach their location.

During her search, Emilia encounters Gabriel as he reveals the secrets surrounding her father. Her father had been alive all this time, and was currently on Earth. He even revealed how humans and angels weren't so different one another, due to which Emilia's parents were able to conceive her. This puts Emilia in an emotional turmoil, as avenging her father had been her goal for becoming a hero, but if he was alive, she questioned her aim in life.

Alas Ramus comforting her mother - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

After Gabriel left, Alas Ramus came in clutch as she was quickly able to lighten her mother's mood through her adorable pep talk.

Meanwhile, Maou and Ashiya had chosen to climb up Tokyo Tower to look for Raguel within the stairs, and were pissed at him for hiding so well. When they finally got down at Tokyo Tower, they found Raguel to apparently have been downstairs all along, eating food. This pissed off Maou and Ashiya as a shining light shone from somewhere afar, helping them turn into their demon forms.

Maou and Ashiya find Raguel - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The shining light was Chiho's doing, as she woke up from her coma and had obtained powers. Lailah directed her on-phone to use her powers to help Maou and Ashiya turn into their demon forms. During this, Suzuno and Urushihara tried to locate Raguel and Gabriel using sonar when they were attacked by Gabriel's servants. Suzuno, who was mad at the soldiers, quickly took them down using her powers.

In the meantime, Emilia, who had gained back her will to fight, headed to Tokyo Tower, where she fought alongside Maou and Ashiya to take down Raguel and Gabriel. Maou and Emilia were somehow able to knock down Gabriel when Raguel was about to start interfering. This is when Chiho appeared on the battlefield as she shot an arrow at Raguel's back through her newly-attained powers.

Raguel the Watcher - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The arrow drained out quite a lot of Raguel's magical power. Unable to fight further, Gabriel decided to retreat as he took Raguel and flew away. Quickly realizing that Chiho was speaking to Lailah, Emilia asked Chiho to let her speak to her mother, however, she didn't have enough time. Chiho shot an arrow up the Tokyo Tower to make sure everything was back to normal, as she started dozing.

Later, Chiho, who was admitted to the hospital, was visited by Maou as he tried to find out what happened to her. During their conversation, Chiho was taken over by Lailah, who conveyed to Maou her goals to return Ente Isla, the Heaven and Hell, to their natural states.

Maou Sadao speaking to Chiho in the hospital - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Earth was the closest realm of Spehirot to Ente Isla, which would help her attain her goals. Lailah, though Chiho, asked the Demon Lord to find the key, Emilia's father, and the Da'at of Ente Isla, to bring the world to its natural state. Chiho instantly went to her normal self, as she was completely unaware of what had happened, however, Maou decided not to tell her, so as not to worry her.

Final Thoughts on The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 ended on an ominous note, as the studio decided to leave us with a lot of unanswered questions. This is the second time that Da'at has been mentioned this season. Previously in episode 7, Amane, the daughter of Binah, was the one who had asked Maou to search the Da'at of their world and bring things back to normal. While Da'at is definitely the key to the future plot of the anime, not much has been revealed about it.

The good news is that the sequel to The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 has already been announced by Studio 3Hz. While it hasn't been revealed if it will be a part 2 to the second season, or a third season altogether, fans of the anime can only possibly dance with joy after the announcement.

As for the future plot of the anime, we will have to wait until the sequel gets released.

