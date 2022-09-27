The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 12 of The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 is highly anticipated by fans as they look forward to finding out more about Raguel the Watcher and Emi's mother, Lailah. The final battle of the season has been set as the Devils and the Hero are set to team up against Raguel.

Previous episodes have been building towards the two mysterious characters, Raguel and Lailah. While we have seen both of them, not much has been revealed about them except for who they are. Something seems fishy, as the two seem to be somehow linked to our protagonists.

When will The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12 be released?

Alciel set for battle (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12, will be released on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. The release time for the episode will be different across varying time zones around the world.

Suzuno, Urushihara, Maou, and Ashiya (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Episode 12 is set to be released simultaneously worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time - 7:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:30 am EDT

British Standard Time - 3:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time - 8 pm IST

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 pm ACDT

Philippines Time - 10:30 pm PHT

The anime will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Funimation, Hulu, Bilibili, and the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 is set to have a total of 12 episodes, which means that the upcoming episode will be the season finale.

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12?

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12 will follow Maou and the others split into two groups as they try to locate Raguel the Watcher. Raguel made use of the sonar from a radio tower, which caused Chiho to go into a coma.

There are two radio towers, either of which could be where the enemy is located, and thus the two groups head to a radio tower each.

Gabriel on the top of a tower (Image via Studio 3Hz)

During the search, Yusa Emi is set to confront Gabriel, as she will try to force him to reveal Raguel's whereabouts and why he is looking for her mother, Lailah. Instead, Emi finds out the secret of her birth. She was a hero born between an alliance of a human and an angel, making her quite unique.

Just as the battle begins, Chiho wakes up to find her phone ringing.

What happened last time?

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11, titled The Overlord Preaches Good Relationships with People, sees Maou, Suzuno, Ashiya, and Rika go to the electronic store to purchase a television. Here, Maou figured out that Rika was in love with Ashiya, soon after which several televisions in the store shattered as a white light glowed from them.

Chiho after waking up from her coma (Image via Studio 3Hz)

This was when the group got in contact with Emilia, who had found Chiho to be admitted to a hospital after she went into a coma. Maou, Ashiya, and Suzune soon reached the hospital to find out that Chiho's life energy converted to magical energy due to repeated episodes from the sonar.

After the hospital experienced a sonar attack, Urushihara reached the hospital as he revealed how the whole metropolitan area was getting attacked. He also revealed Gabriel's arrival and his warning about Raguel the Watcher. Urushihara even conveyed to Maou that Gabriel was looking for the Great Overlord Satan.

Emilia at her work (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Emilia believed that Raguel was searching for her mother Lailah, and that she must locate her before he does. Thus, to put a stop to Raguel's attacks, the two groups formed an alliance.

To find out what happens next, interested viewers can watch the finale episode of season two of The Devil is a Part-Timer on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far