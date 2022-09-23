The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11: Raguel the watcher makes his move

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 was remarkable for its ability to convey a tense picture of the events. The plot moved quickly as events unfolded one after the other, building up to a showdown between good and evil in the season finale next week.

Ever since Emi heard about her mother, she has been trying to locate her. This is when she encounters another problem. It seems her friend Rika may be in love with the demon lord, Alsiel. In the meantime, Gabriel came to Maou's place as he warned Urushihara about Raguel the Watcher.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11: Devil and the Hero team up to defeat Raguel

Rika Suzuki - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 titled The Overlord Preaches Good Relationships with People, begins with Rika heading off to meet Ashiya, Maou, and Suzuno to help them purchase their electronics. However, before their trip to the electronics store, they decide to go and have some udon at a cheap local restaurant.

Here, Rika tries to get an understanding of what Maou and Suzuno's needs are and, subsequently, how much budget they have in order to make better recommendations on what to buy.

Raguel the Watcher - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

This is when a man with an afro causes problems for the cashier because he only speaks English. Maou decides to go and help solve the issue. Little did he know that the man was Raguel the Watcher, as he was sent down to Earth on a mission.

In the meantime, Emilia makes use of the Yesod fragments to locate her mother. However, when she reaches the local hospital, she ends up meeting Chiho's mother. This is when Emilia finds out that Chiho was admitted to the hospital after she fell into a coma.

Meanwhile, Ashiya was getting closer to Rika as they spent some time together looking at electronics. Seeing her reactions, Maou realized that Rika had fallen in love with Ashiya and asked her about the same.

Maou asks Rika about her feelings for Ashiya (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Maou later decided to inform Suzuno of the same. Suzuno was pissed as she did not want any more humans to be involved in their world. Maou thought it was okay, as long as Ashiya was able to convey to Rika that they were Demon Lords. It was then up to her to decide if she wanted to get closer to Ashiya or stay away.

Just then, there was a blast as several televisions shattered after a bright white light glowed from them. Believing it to be magic, Maou asked Ashiya to take Rika home while he and Suzuno contacted Emilia. This is when they found out about Chiho's condition and headed to the hospital.

Sasaki Chiho - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

In the hospital, Suzuno figured out that Sasaki Chiho's life energy had been converted into magical energy due to the attacks through the televisions. After another episode of the Sonar attack, even Urushihara arrived at the hospital and informed others about Gabriel's visit and his warning about Raguel the Watcher.

According to him, Raguel was making use of Sonar through televisions across the metropolitan area to find someone. Chiho suffered the most damage, as she had been affected earlier due to Albert's arrival. Urushihara even conveyed to Maou that Gabriel had come to find out about the Great Overlord Satan.

Suzuno, Maou, and Ashiya (Image via Studio 3Hz)

While Maou and the others were unaware of Raguel and Gabriel's intentions, they all decided to band together to defeat them and teach them a lesson not to mess with their friend.

Final Thoughts

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 told us a lot about the season's final foe, Raguel the Watcher. According to Urushihara, Raguel was previously paired up with Sariel, as both of them were later banished to Ente Isla. Also, unlike any other angel, Raguel had a special authority, which was to deem an angel as a fallen angel, similar to that of Lucifer's status from an angel to a fallen angel.

Lailah. Emilia's mother - The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Meanwhile, Emilia suspects that Raguel may have come to find her mother, Lailah. She herself hadn't seen her mother and was getting impatient. At the end of the episode, we even get a glimpse of Lailah speaking to Chiho. According to what she said, Chiho might be someone special, as Lailah felt that she might just become the new mother of Da'at.

All of these incidents have left the audience with more questions than answers. We will have to wait until the release of the season finale to get our answers.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 12 will air on September 29, 2022.

