The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10: Emilia tries to learn about her mother

Episode 10 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 attempts to be a fast-driven chapter, but it ends up looking hasty. This could be because we are close to the season finale, and the studio may be aiming to reach a particular plot point for the final episode.

The events within the episode weren't given much of an explanation, and much of the main plot of the episode seems redundant. While the episode had the viewer focus on Maou wanting to purchase a TV, the incidents within the plot gave no importance to it.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10 hints us toward the next antagonist

Emilia and Suzune from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10, titled The Overlord makes a strong argument for buying a TV, starts off with Emilia being worried about the call with Emerada about her mother, Lailah.

She was at Suzune's place when both of them heard loud noises from the room next door. When they went to check, they found out that Maou and Ashiya were arguing over purchasing a TV.

Elsewhere, we see Gabriel living at a hotel, spending his time chilling, after which he heads off somewhere after attending a call.

Back in the "Demon Castle," Ashiya was trying to convince Maou not to purchase the TV, as they already had internet. Maou argued how they had earned enough money to purchase it. Just like Emilia, he, too, wants to watch TV with Alas Ramus.

Ashiya expressed his desire not to purchase a TV. However, to trick Maou into not purchasing a TV, he gave him a low budget of 20,000 yen to purchase one, claiming that they could not gather enough funds.

But Maou had saved up points from his previous purchases, thus increasing his total budget to a little over 26,000 yen.

With the matter resolved, Emilia and Suzune head back to Emilia's place as they discuss the devils. Suzune believes that it would be best for them to simply protect Maou. Chances are that Maou's subjects will want to take him back to the demon realm and have him rule over them.

Back at Emilia's place, Suzune and Alas Ramus watch TV while Emilia goes to the balcony to talk to Rika on the phone. This is when Emilia found out that Ashiya had asked Rika to join them in their TV survey.

Rika, who had caught a liking towards Ashiya, was nervous to go out with him and had called Emilia asking for outfit suggestions. The situation had completely bewildered Emilia.

The next day, before Maou, Ashiya, and Suzune were heading off to look at TVs, Maou explained his reason for wanting a TV. He wanted to know more about the world and believed that TV would help one do that unknowingly, The three then head off to the market as Gabriel arrived to meet Urushihara.

Ashiya from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Studio 3Hz)

Gabriel wanted to learn about the legendary Great Overlord Satan. After receiving some information, he headed back out. However, he warned Urushihara about a new approaching threat. Sariel's partner, Raguel the Watcher, was coming to the human realm.

We were then taken to Emilia's workplace where she was worried over Rika, as she was asked out by Ashiya for shopping. Being annoyed by the situation, she kept screaming, due to which her head asked her to leave for home early.

Emilia shouting at her workplace in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Emilia took this opportunity to find out more about her mother. A flashback of her conversation with Emerada confirmed that the silver-haired woman whom she had met previously was, in fact, Emilia's mother.

Lastly, we see a mysterious scene as Chiho back at her home turns on the TV, only for a light to flash brightly. This caused her to faint on her sofa, where the episode ended abruptly.

Final Thoughts on The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10

Emilia talking on her phone (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 ended on a very odd and abrupt note. Based on how the events are proceeding, the chances are that Emilia might end up meeting her mother really soon.

There is also an issue with the new threat, Raguel the Watcher, who was coming to Earth, to possibly attack Maou and try to kidnap Alas Ramus.

In the meantime, Gabriel seems to be focused on a new mission. Not much has been revealed about it yet. However, he seems to be the last of the worries for Maou and the group, as Chiho has fainted due to an unexplained reason, the cause for which may only be explained in the next episode.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 will air on September 22, 2022.

