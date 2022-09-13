The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10: Release date, time, and what to expect

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Episode 10 of The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 ever since the previous episode ended on a cliffhanger with viewers coming to know about Emi's parents for the first time.

While it was revealed that they were farmers, that was about it. In the upcoming episode, viewers may get to meet one of them.

Meanwhile, Maou Sadao, Ashiya, and Urushihara are back in their home in Tokyo. They have earned quite a sum, working on the beach and Sasaki farms. It is to be seen how they use this extra income. There might still be some time before Maou rejoins MgRonald's, and therefore, Ashiya could be intent on saving.

When will The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10 be released?

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 10, will be released on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. The release time for the episode will vary across different time zones worldwide.

The anime will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to stream on Funimation, Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilibili, Hulu, and the Muse Asia YouTube Channel. The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 is set to have a total of 12 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 10, viewers will be left with just two more episodes.

The tenth episode is set to be released simultaneously all around the world at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time - 7:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:30 am EDT

British Standard Time - 3:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time - 8 pm IST

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 pm ACDT

Philippines Time - 10:30 pm PHT

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10?

According to the plot for The Devil is a Part-Timer!!, the Demon King will insist on purchasing a TV in season 2 episode 10. He believes that they have sufficient extra money from their time working on the beach and on the Sasaki farms.

While Ashiya is reluctant to spend such a large sum on a single item, Maou convinces him by telling him how he could also use the points that he has accumulated over time from purchasing home appliances.

Emerada Etuva speaking to Yusa Emi (Image via Studio 3Hz)

In the last episode, viewers saw how Emi received a call from Emerada Etuva, asking her if a person named Lailah had come to meet her. Apparently, this woman was Emi's mother. This upset Emi as she was not even aware that her mother was alive, let alone that she was nearby.

What happened last time?

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9, titled The Devil and the Hero Rise Up to Defend the Sasakis, saw Emi getting popular after she took on a bear that attacked the group. This caused the press to hurdle around their home. However, the Sasakis revealed nothing to the press, and instead, Kazuma thanked Emi for saving his wife and child.

Yusa Emi, Alas Ramus, and Suzune (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Later, when the group found out about thieves that had been stealing from the nearby farms, they tried to come up with a solution to catch them. With some guidance from Chiho's grandmother, Maou and the others formed two groups and stationed themselves within the farms to keep an eye.

The group confronted the thieves when they arrived to steal the farm's solar panels. Out of the four thieves, one was apprehended by Ashiya, two by Suzune and Emi, and the final one was caught by Maou in his Satan form.

Yusa Emi while apprehending the thieves (Image via Studio 3Hz)

After the culprits were arrested, the group returned to Tokyo, as Emi wondered how Maou was able to regain his powers in Nagano. This is when she received a call from Emerada on the whereabouts of her mother, Lailah.

