The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2 Episode 9: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 9 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 is highly anticipated by the fans, as they want to know how Maou will deal with the bear that has crept in on the group. Maou and his friends had come to Sasaki farms in Nagano to work for them.

Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara had only started to get the hang of the agricultural life when Yusa Emi and Suzune also jumped into the bandwagon. Suddenly, they were hit with a new predicament with a bear wandering into the farm, due to which everyone was in danger.

Who will take on the bear in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9?

Release date and time

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 9, will be released on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode’s release date will differ across different time zones worldwide.

The anime will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilibili, Funimation, Hulu, and Muse Asia YouTube Channel. The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 is set to have a total of 12 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 9, we will be left with three more episodes.

As for the episode’s international release, it is set to be released simultaneously at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 9:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 am EDT

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 10:30 pm PHT

What to expect from episode 9?

According to the plot for The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 9, Emi will decide to take on the bear herself, emerging as the victor. The situation would gain some media coverage and would even be reported in the newspaper. Kazuma would also express gratitude towards Yusa Emi for saving his wife and son.

Maou will learn some details regarding the Sasaki family and their decision to expand their farming interests. Meanwhile, some thieves have lurked in the area. Maou and the others believe that the thieves would target the Sasaki family’s crops and begin to plan measures against them.

What happened last time? Recap of episode 8

When Maou, Ashiya, and Urushihara were given an opportunity to work at Sasaki Farms in Nagano, they accepted. In The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2, episode 8, the Demon Lords learned about Chiho’s family and farmland. While the Sasakis usually had a workforce, they ran away when they discovered that a boar had attacked Chiho’s grandmother. Fortunately, she was doing well.

Ashiya from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Later, when the demon lords head to the nearby hot springs after doing some light work, they encounter Emi, Suzune, and Alas Ramus. Taking this opportunity, Emi asked Kazuma, Chiho’s cousin, if she and Suzune could also work on the farm.

The truth is, Emi’s parents used to be farmers when Maou’s soldiers came in and destroyed their livelihood. She couldn’t bear the thought that the ones who destroyed her parents’ livelihood would now be part of it. Later, Maou even felt remorse for his actions. However, she didn’t want his guilt, as it would only slightly decrease her thirst for revenge.

Yusa Emi from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

After their morning shift, Maou and Ashiya take Hitoshi, Kazuma’s son, to his mother, alongside Chiho and Alas Ramus. While they were having a good time bantering around, Hitoshi’s mom Hinako spotted a bear on the farm. As the group tried to make their way out, Hitoshi started crying, which gave away their location to the bear.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das