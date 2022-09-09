The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9: Maou wants evil-doers to be punished

Episode 9 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 is definitely the most compelling episode that has been released within this iteration. Maou and Emi have had their differences, but they often work together in times of need. This happened twice within this episode, as fans got to witness the two showcasing their powers yet again.

Unlike other episodes that focused more on the plot and the event proceedings, The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9 complimented such moments with some exhilarating action scenes as well. The animation for this episode was spot on as we look forward to similarly engrossing incidents.

To get a more comprehensive look at the proceedings, let's take a detailed look at what happened in the episode.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9 sees Maou and Emilia team up

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9 titled The Devil and the Hero Rise Up to Defend the Sasakis, begins with Maou and Emi going up against the bear that had entered the Sasaki farms.

The bear attacked Emi and Maou, but the former was able to stop the bear by using her powers as she slammed it down.

The news got out as the paparazzi started crowding in front of the Sasaki house to get some details on the incident. Nevertheless, Kazuma and Hinako were grateful that Emi had saved them, and decided to stay tight-lipped about the whole event. Kazuma even thanked Emi for having saved his wife and child.

Yusa Emi pissed off due to her nickname Bear-Slayer in The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

While Emi's secret seemed safe, she got upset when she found out that Maou and Ashiya had dubbed her to be the bear-slayer. In the meantime, Maou and Ashiya were helping out Mr. Manji with farming. This is when Mr. Manji narrated how Kazuma had studied Business and Agriculture in Tokyo, which had helped them make three times the profit.

Kazuma had also borrowed solar panels from his college to provide electricity to their greenhouses. They ultimately help in producing the best quality crops as they allow the greenhouses to maintain the right temperature and humidity.

Maou Sadao from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Maou is left lost in thought as he realizes how the demon realm could have been a much more peaceful place if they had a need for food to live. According to Maou, demons only require enough mana in their surroundings to survive.

Later, when Maou and Ashiya headed back to the Sasakis with Mr. Manji, they found out about some robbers who had been targeting watermelons, high-price-unit fruits, and regional specialty vegetables.

They discussed the same with the others as they sat together to strategize a plan to take down the robbers. While they wanted to patrol the fields, they were too large to cover.

The whole group strategizing a plan (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Maou deduced how the robbers must have been using a car to transport the stolen goods. He believed that the car from the bear incident might have been the robbers' car itself.

Maou wanted to get a wider look at the field to understand the routes, but it was too dark outside to see anything. This is when Chiho's grandmother came in as their trump card.

She, with reference to the online satellite map of the Sasaki farms, was able to create mao showing all the routes into the farms, while also displaying the locations for several crops.

This is when Urushihara points out how the robbers might target the solar panels as they are easy to store and have much more value on sale.

Maou and Suzuno from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The group split into two as Maou and Suzuno patrolled the watermelon field. The robbers stole a single watermelon before they headed to the solar panels' location, where Ashiya was able to apprehend one of them.

Two other robbers were caught by Suzuno and Emi as they attacked the runaway car together. The final robber was apprehended by Maou in his Satan form.

All four robbers were arrested by the police, after which we saw the group back in their homes in Tokyo. Here, they received some of the produce from the Sasaki farms as an appreciation for their work.

While all seemed well, Emi was left to wonder how Maou was able to achieve his Satan form in Nagano. She decided to be much more cautious against Maou and the other demons when she received a call from Emerada. She informed Emi how her mother, Lailah, was supposed to come see her.

Final Thoughts on The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9

Emerada from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 9 left us with something huge to digest. While we had previously heard of Emi's parents, we had never seen them. What will be her reaction to seeing Emi's relationship dynamic with Satan, Alciel, and Lucifer? She would certainly be shocked to find out about Alas Ramus.

Meanwhile, Maou has been learning more about human beings. He is able to compare the human world with the demon realm to find out the flaws in his kingdom. While it may seem too early to predict, Maou may turn a leaf over and choose not to rule over the Earth or the demon realm.

To learn more about what happens next, we will have to wait for the next episode.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10 will air on September 15, 2022.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande