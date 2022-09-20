The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11: Release date, time, and what to expect

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11. The previous episode ended on an abrupt note as a flashing light from the television caused Chiho to faint on her sofa.

The episode did not give us any more content to speculate about, other than Gabriel's warning to Urushihara about Raguel the Watcher.

Elsewhere, Emilia has been concerned about her mother's presence on Earth ever since Emerada informed her about Lailah. Emilia herself had no clue about her mother, thus she herself was on a quest to find her through the Yesod fragments. However, Ashiya calling Rika to shop with them bugged her.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11 drops this Thursday

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11, will be released on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:30 pm JST. The release time for the episode will be different across varying time zones around the world.

The anime will be available to watch on Tokyo MX. It will also be available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Bilibili, Funimation, Hulu, and the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 is set to have a total of 12 episodes, which means that after the release of episode 11, viewers will only be left with the season finale.

The eleventh episode is set to be released simultaneously worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time - 7:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time - 9:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:30 am EDT

British Standard Time - 3:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time - 8 pm IST

Central European Summer Time - 4:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 pm ACDT

Philippines Time - 10:30 pm PHT

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11?

According to the plot of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 11, Maou, Ashiya, and Suzuno will head to the electronic store alongside Emilia's friend, Rika. Ashiya had invited Rika to join them so that the demon lords could get a human perspective on the prices of televisions.

Rika, who was crushing on Ashiya, would not be able to control her nervousness, as her heart would race when she would be around him. Her subsequent actions would make it obvious for Maou to realize that she was fond of his subordinate.

Sasaki Chiho from The Devil is a Part-Timer!! (Image via Studio 3Hz)

In the meantime, Emi will be looking for her mother, Lailah, using a piece of Yesod fragment. The light from the Yesod fragment would lead her to a hospital in Shinjuku, where Emilia would find Chiho, as she was brought to the hospital after she fell under a coma in front of the TV.

What happened last time?

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! season 2 episode 10, titled The Overlord makes a strong argument for buying a TV, saw Maou Sadao try and convince Ashiya to purchase a television through their earnings from the beach and farm jobs.

Maou comes out on top in the argument and is able to arrange a group survey of the electronic store to look at televisions and the various deals.

Emilia shocked as she heard Rika asking her about Ashiya (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Later, we found out that Ashiya had even asked Rika to join them, which left her nervous. She called Emilia for advice, but she was stunned and irritated by her friend and Ashiya getting together. This was even reflected in her work the next day, due to which she was able to leave early and continue her search for her mother.

In the meantime, Maou and the rest headed to the electronics store while Gabriel arrived to meet Urushihara for some information, and left after warning him about Raguel the Watcher. Later, we saw a scene where Chiho fell unconscious as a blinding light flashed on her when she switched on her television back at her home.

