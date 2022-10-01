Spy X Family episode 13: A new mission for Twilight and Anya makes a new friend

The long months without Anya and her family are finally over with the official release of Spy X Family episode 13. This new episode became available only a couple of hours ago, bringing with it new adventures, friends, and enemies for Agent Twilight, Anya, and Yor. Episode 13 marks the beginning of the second cour of the first season, which will contain another 12 episodes.

The last time we saw the Forger family, they had a busy day out in the Aquarium, stopping terrorists and petting penguins. Spy X Family episode 13 left the short missions behind and focused once again on the main plot of the series. Anya met a new friend, whom fans will see a lot more of during future episodes. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers of Spy X Family episode 13.

Loid was tasked with stopping a terrorist cell in Spy X Family episode 13

What happened in the last episode?

Anya as seen in Spy X Family episode 12 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 12 focused on two short adventures in which Anya and her parents were involved. The first one revolved around a tired Loid looking for stolen documents inside the stomach of a penguin. The second one saw Anya giving her new penguin toy a tour of the house, only to be reprimanded by her parents when she tried to enter their rooms.

Anya’s reward

Anya dissapointed in Spy X Family episode 13 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 started with Keith and his fellow terrorists loading up a truck with dog crates during the night. As they did, the black-haired man smiled sinisterly. The next day, Anya and her family were eating breakfast while a news host talked about the visit of one of Westalis’ ministers. However, the little girl did not pay attention, as she was in a hurry to finish her meal.

Later that day, the Forgers were walking around the city, with an excited Anya imitating the bark of a dog. When the family arrived at a pet store, Loid thought to himself that giving Anya a pet was only to keep her motivated. The shop Loid took his family into was associated with his organization, meaning that they only sold guard dogs.

Anya, who wanted to get a small and cute pet, looked at the rough-looking dogs disapprovingly. Not wanting the mission to fail, Loid asked the store owner if he had a dog that was smaller and cuter. The man made a quick phone call and informed the family that a nearby shelter was holding an adoption event at the time.

Twilight’s new mission

Anya and Yor as seen in Spy X Family episode 13 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 continued moments before the Forger family left the store. One of Loid’s fellow agents arrived to tell the Spy that WISE had a new assignment for him. After being aided and embarrassed by Anya, Loid was able to leave his family behind without raising suspicion. On the way to headquarters, Loid was informed about a possible attempt against the Foreign Minister.

Thankfully, WISE was capable of apprehending one of Keith’s accomplices and began interrogating him. The young man refused to say anything, so Sylvia told her men to escort him into another room. As the group walked through the building, the red-haired woman revealed that they no longer needed the young boy, as Keith had been captured moments before.

Loid and his comrade as seen in Spy X Family episode 13 (Image via Wit Studio)

The moment Keith saw his comrade, he tried to blame the young terrorist, claiming he was the leader. The college student, not knowing what to do after his leader betrayed him, promised Sylvia he would tell them everything if they allowed him to live. As the man revealed the plan, Keith was revealed to be Loid in disguise, trying to trick the young man.

Keith’s accomplice revealed that they were planning on using bomb dogs to cause a massive explosion at the summit that would take place that day. This caused every WISE agent to become terrified, as news of this attempt could prove fatal for the relationship between Ostania and Westalis.

A fateful encounter

The nameless white dog as seen in Spy X Family episode 13 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 went on to show two of Keith’s partners walking around the city with a pair of dogs. One of the animals was the white-furred dog that we saw at the end of episode 11. The tallest of the two men decided to enter and buy coffee for the pair. Moments later, the white dog began running after a boy until he got a hold of him, preventing him from being crushed by a sign.

Nearby, inside a shelter, Anya and Yor were looking at the different breeds available for adoption. The pink-haired girl was ecstatic, running around the premises and marveling at every animal she came across. Her mother tried to calm her, asking the girl not to run away without her.

Anya and the white dog (Image via Wit Studio)

Suddenly, one of the terrorists passed outside the building, with the white dog in tow. The small Esper commenced reading the animal’s mind, seeing a vision of her family, which shocked her immensely. Anya wanted to follow the white dog but was worried about bothering Yor by going far from the shelter. Nonetheless, she decided to exit the building and look for the dog.

The small girl entered an old-looking building where the white dog and all other bomb dogs were being kept. As Anya spoke with the dog, Keith and his accomplices began talking about their plans in the room next door. Keith explained his desire to return Ostania to its former glory by crushing the neighboring country. Sadly, Anya did not realize one of the terrorists was behind her and was captured.

A canine savior

The white dog trying to save Anya (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy X Family episode 13 proceeded to show Anya being held by the terrorist. Keith, realizing that Anya could ruin his plans, told his comrades that he would silence the girl. At the last second, the white dog broke his leash and began barking at the criminals, protecting Anya. Tragically, upon being threatened, the animal cowered behind the pink-haired girl.

Inside the shelter, Yor was desperately looking for Anya, but no one could help her find her daughter. The black-haired woman began panicking, thinking Anya had been kidnapped while she was not looking.

The white dog and Anya escape (Image via Wit Studio)

Far from there, Loid and his team arrived at Keith’s last known hideout, only to find it abandoned. The blonde man informed his superior about the situation, worrying Sylvia even more. The woman informed her comrade about a failed project supervised by the former Ostanian government, which involved experiments that increased the IQ of animals.

Spy X Family episode 13 cut back to the old building, where the white dog showed Anya a vision of the terrorists being distracted by a phone. Moments later, the phone began ringing, grabbing the criminals’ attention and allowing Anya and the dog to escape.

Anya will not get married

Yor saving her daughter in Spy X Family episode 13 (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family episode 13 continued with Anya on top of the white dog running around the city. The pair ran in front of the shelter, alerting Yor of their presence. Keith, who also spotted the girl and the animal, took one of his comrades and began running after Anya.

Anya was terrified of being caught and told the dog to stop and look for Yor, an order that the animal ignored. Nonetheless, the girl calmed herself by imagining she was on a mission. Thinking that helping the police stop the terrorists could gain her another Stella, the girl asked her new friend to keep running. Sadly, the disoriented dog took them back to the beginning.

Keith and his accomplice captured Anya and were about to kill her when Yor arrived at the scene. With a single hit, the woman sent the criminal holding Anya flying into a building. Spy X Family episode 13 ended with Anya being held by Yor. The woman reprimanded Keith as she believed the terrorist kidnapped Anya to marry her.

Final thoughts

One of the scenes of the new opening theme (Image via Wit Studio)

The long months of wait for the release of Spy X Family episode 13 finally paid off. The episode was simply fantastic, with fluid animation and an amazing soundtrack. As usual, fans were treated to the same intensity and hilarity the series is known for. Although the episode starts a little slow, the pace picks up almost immediately, making it an enjoyable experience.

With this week’s episode, the adaptation of the manga's Doggy Crisis arc officially begins. This arc is of vital importance for the future of the series. It introduces a character that will play a major role moving forward. We can only hope that the rest of the cour will have the same quality level as Spy X Family episode 13 did.

