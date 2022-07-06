10 most iconic anime characters with pink hair

While normally associated with femininity, happiness, and cuteness, anime characters with pink hair come in a plethora of different forms. Still, they all share the trait of having a hair color that fans will have a hard time forgetting.

We have seen several examples of amazing anime characters with pink hair in the shows we love the most. Every anime fan remembers some great characters with this particular hair color, which is why, in this list, we will present 10 iconic anime characters with pink hair.

Madoka and 9 other anime characters with pink hair every Otaku remembers

1) Gowther

Gowther may look fragile, but he can defeat entire armies on his own (Image via Nakaba Susuki, The Seven Deadly Sins)

The Goat Sin of Lust and one of the most stoic anime characters with pink hair ever, Gowther proves that you cannot always associate this hairstyle with positive emotions. Although he looks like a young human man, his true form is that of a doll, who was created by a powerful demon with the same name long ago.

Gowther is one of the most powerful mental mages in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins, as his power, Invasion, allows him to control the minds and souls of his opponents.

Because of his lack of a heart, Gowther constantly uses his abilities without taking others into consideration, since is unable to process emotions like kindness or compassion.

2) Mina Ashido

Mina is one of the most heroic students in U.A. (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Mina may not be the strongest member of class 1-A, but she is definitely the one that stands out the most. Thanks to her alien-like appearance and pink fluffy hair, Mina is difficult to miss when she appears on screen.

With her creative mind and athletic build, she can use her Quirk Acid in various creative ways that make her one of the most versatile fighters in her class. Pinky is here to demonstrate that no matter how you look, or if you are a part of the anime characters with pink hair, you can be a great hero that makes people feel safe.

3) Nurse Joy

Nobody knows how many Nurses Joy exist (Image via OLM Incorporated, Pokemon Journeys: The series)

No one can imagine a Pokemon season without a member of the Nurse Joy family helping Ash and his friends heal their partners. Since its first season, Nurse Joy has been an iconic part of the series, always there to help our heroes recover after a rough battle.

As hinted at before, even when every Nurse Joy seems to be the same person, in reality they are just members of the same family who happen to look alike. It is chalked up to an incredible coincidence, and nothing more.

4) Chibiusa Tsukino

Maybe in the 30th century we will be able to have hair like that? (Image via Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon Crystal)

This adorable time-traveler is impossible to miss in a crowd. Chibiusa not only has one of the most unique hairstyles amongst anime characters with pink hair, but she is also dressed to impress.

While she may look like a normal girl with a unique hair color, in reality she is the daughter of Sailor Moon and Tuxedo mask, coming from the 30th century to help the Sailor Senshi. Unlike her mother, Chibiusa is graceful and outgoing, making it even harder to confuse her.

5) Yuno Gasai

Spookiline🕸 @Spookiline I'm so close to just dying my hair pink n becoming the yuno gasai of my dreams

The Yandere archetype is very popular amongst anime fans, as the idea of someone killing for love is as intriguing as it is horrifying. One of the best examples of this sort of character has to be the one and only Yuno Gasai from Mirai Nikki.

She fell in love with Yukiteru Amano, another participant in the killing game they were a part of. In order to protect her love, Yuno was willing to do anything, even become a serial killer. Yuno is truly one of the most disturbing anime characters with pink hair in existence.

6) Madoka Kaname

Madoka risked it all to save her friends (Image via Gen Urobuchi, Madoka Magica)

If there is someone amid the anime characters with pink hair who fits the stereotype of feminine, friendly, and kind, it is Madoka. No matter how hard her situation was during the show, she never lost hope or the desire to save her friends from the terrible fates that awaited them.

She was not only willing to give her life to save her loved ones, but also her entire existence, as she became a being outside of time and space to keep the Entropy at bay. Her strong will and marvelous personality made her one of the most beloved characters a Mahou Shoujo anime has ever had.

7) Hisoka Morow

Yuucheese @Yuuchi_ng

Help

Also clown with flaming hot pink hair yo Starting #HunterXHunter was a mistakkkeeee. Now i can't stopHelpAlso clown with flaming hot pink hair yo #hisoka Starting #HunterXHunter was a mistakkkeeee. Now i can't stopHelpAlso clown with flaming hot pink hair yo #hisoka https://t.co/TcRzEGlcu1

Another one of the anime characters with pink hair who teaches us to never judge a book by its cover. Behind that colorful hair and calm exterior hides a manipulative and cruel man whose only interest is to fight and defeat powerful opponents.

Hisoka enjoys killing weak opponents and only forgives those who he believes will become stronger in the future. While he is not always a villain inside of Hunter X Hunter, it is best to never trust this deranged character, since you do not know when he will try to kill you.

8) Natsu Dragneel

Natsu will protect his friends no matter what (Image via Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail)

We have already talked about how pink hair does not always represent a feminine character, yet there are very few examples of male anime characters with pink hair. However, one of the most powerful and most iconic Shonen protagonists in existence is sporting this hair color.

Natsu Dragneel, the flame Dragon Slayer, is one of the most courageous and fiercest fighters the Fairy Tail guild has to offer. No matter how hard a fight is, Natsu is never going to give up, as his flames burn brighter the more determined he becomes to win.

9) Sakura

Sakura will always be iconic to Naruto fans (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

No one can think about iconic anime characters with pink hair without picturing Sakura Haruno in their head. The powerful Kunoichi has been disproving the notion that girls with pink hair cannot be strong and lethal.

Nevertheless, she is still one of the most feminine and kind characters in Naruto, so her hair color fits her character perfectly. She may have been weak during her childhood, but Sakura became an amazing fighter, doctor and mother, so it is probable no anime fan will be able to forget her.

10) Zero Two

McWhite @MrMcWhiteGuy1 DAILY BEST GIRL UPDATE

BEST GIRL ZERO TWO

BEST GIRL ZERO TWO



NEXT UPDATE TOMORROW DAILY BEST GIRL UPDATEBEST GIRL ZERO TWONEXT UPDATE TOMORROW https://t.co/KA72FzYOsh

Although she is more recent than many other characters on the list, Zero Two quickly captured the hearts of fans with her lovable personality and charming attitude. She may look like a regular girl, but in reality she is a Klaxo Sapien/human hybrid, a race long extinct who used to rule the Earth.

She is usually a very relaxed individual who is not afraid to joke around with her friends. Regardless of her attitude outside of combat, when needed she can become one of the most serious and fiercest fighters amongst the FRANXX pilots.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

