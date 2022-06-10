10 most iconic Sailor Moon transformations ranked

Since its debut in the early 1990s, Sailor Moon has become an iconic part of the anime landscape. Of the many legendary features of this anime, the transformation sequences stand out as reasonably detailed, as they are related to the particular person's powers and abilities.

From the epic waves of Sailor Mercury to Mars' fire coming up to start hers, Sailor Moon's transformations have staying power to the point where there are lots of clear homages, parodies, and even affectionate copies. The series has had many transformations, from the original series to the Crystal reboot to the movies, enough to fill this list.

Note: There will be spoilers for the anime and Crystal. It will also only be the author's opinion, as there are more than just ten transformations, including upgraded ones from the first stock transformations.

10) Sailor Starlights

The Sailor Starlights are in the last spot only because they were added in the final season of Sailor Moon. That said, the music in their transformation sequence is guaranteed to get stuck in the fan's ears, much like the Outer Senshi's classical theme.

These three are refugees from the destroyed planet Kinmoku, seeking Princess Kakyuu and mistaking her for Sailor Moon.

Undeterred by this mistake, the three form a band as their cover identities while searching. This tended to get them in trouble with the other Senshi until the discrepancy was cleared up since they weren't bothered with subtly.

Despite being added late in the series, they got two transformation sequences. The first showed a screen-covering golden star emitting from their headsets after proclaiming their transformation phrase, morphing into the Sailor Starlights' uniforms.

The more detailed transformations have their silhouettes with three shooting stars and close-ups as different pieces of their costumes appear on them with the chest, torso, arms, and hands in particular focus, similar to Sailor Moon's transformation sequence.

9) Sailor Saturn

One of the most powerful Sailor Senshi, Sailor Saturn's powers were unleashed on the Moon Kingdom when the Dark Kingdom invaded and eliminated all life. She was reborn as a human girl, Hotaru Tomoe, and her powers weren't to be awakened again unless at a time of great need.

During the Mistress 9 and Pharoh 90 crisis, she awoke and used all her powers to aid in their destruction and return the Senshi's souls to them. She's now the adopted daughter of the Outer Senshi.

Unlike many other Senshi, Saturn didn't get a transformation sequence in the manga or anime. In the older days, her transformation debuted in video games, and even then, it was super quick and didn't have the outfit transformation.

Crystal, however, did some proper justice to Sailor Saturn, giving her a transformation sequence straight out of the manga. Her tiara blazed onto her head after her symbol and ended with the planet Saturn in the background.

It's not particularly long or flashy, but many remember her first appearance, and the transformation doesn't disappoint.

8) Sailor Chibi Moon

The future daughter of Usagi and Mamoru, Sailor Chibiusa was first seen in the Black Moon arc falling out of the sky and threatening Usagi with a gun if she didn't give up the Silver Crystal. The reason wasn't explained until later when Chibiusa moved in and brainwashed Usagi's family: the future Earth is under threat, and she needs it to unlock her latent abilities and save her mom, dad, and the future.

Being the first kid character to transform, until Sailor Chibi Chibi in the final season, Chibiusa had more than one transformation sequence. The first and quickest one involved a large gaggle of hearts and copying Sailor Moon's poses from her first and second transformations.

The more detailed transformations are more ornate, starting with pink and red hearts bisecting the screen to focus on Chibiusa's eyes. Her leotard forms when she jumps into the air and backflips to get the rest of her uniform.

As a final touch, hearts spawned her choker pendant, odango covers, and finally, her tiara emblazoned on her head. The iconography is primarily pink and red hearts that flash all over the screen, copying Sailor Moon's end poses.

7) Sailor Venus

The technical last of the Inner Senshi to show up in the series is also a veteran Senshi. Minako Aino was technically the first Senshi to appear on Earth following the Moon Kingdom's collapse, as she was in the manga Codename: Sailor V before Sailor Moon came out.

Sailor Venus started fighting the Dark Kingdom before Usagi was recruited. She may seem ditzy, but she doesn't mess around in combat.

Her transformation sequences revolve around long banners of stars and hearts. Her first transformation sequence featured long banners of golden stars coming from her transformation pen swirling around her body in a spiral.

The star chain sinks into the ground, then rises back up to envelop Minako's body to form her Sailor outfit.

Venus' upgraded transformations included more golden banners and stars completely covering her. Her iconic status is usually in the golden radiance from her transformation and the stylish manner of the stars and banners that make up the transformation.

Since her powers are based around light, this tracks.

6) Sailor Mercury

The third Sailor Senshi to appear, Ami Mizuno is bright and dedicated to becoming a doctor. She's the least combative of the Senshi, but she will mess people up with her water and ice-based attacks.

Ami is also usually analyzing and studying various foes for weaknesses, a crucial skill in any team.

In terms of her transformations, they usually involve water. In her first transformation, the transformation pen has a stream of water forming her leotard, gloves, and boots.

A large water spout covers her body, then a misty blast forms the rest of her sailor uniform.

It's her first transformation. The upgrades usually follow the same formula with the water surrounding her and forming her outfit. The iconic transformation revolves around the water usage getting bigger and more elaborate, as water and ice are her primary abilities.

5) Sailor Jupiter

Electrically charged, taller than average, and arguably the most combat-ready even in her civilian form, Makoto Kino grew up an only child whose parents died in a plane crash. This led to her quickly learning to fight and cook, but she's mostly known for fighting, making her an outcast until Usagi made friends with her.

Sailor Jupiter's transformations are as electric as she is, showcasing the electricity surrounding her body and forming her clothes. Green colored electric swirls surround her and envelop her, with her tiara being the last thing to form as she assumes her finishing pose as her whole outfit forms out of the lightning.

Since lightning is her primary element, her upgraded form follows suit.

There's usually a lot more lighting that strikes and surrounds her and even forms a giant orb that collapses into her to form it. Lightning forming around her to give her the outfit, alongside spinning with it, helps lend this one some more iconography.

4) Sailor Mars

Fire is not the type of element you'd think shrine maiden Rei Hino would be associated with upon first glance. Then again, she is pretty fiery in personality as she does chase kids down that mess with the shrine and has a fiery tongue to boot.

She also has minor psychic powers, but her predictions are often hard to read, which doesn't help Rei's temper when fighting.

When transformed, they revolve around fire and particularly the rings of fire surrounding her to form her outfit. The basic transformation is often three rings of fire that swirl out from her pen and form around her, and she twirls as her outfit is formed from the feet up.

The camera even focuses on her feet as the heels form during the transformation.

Her upgrade forms up the fire, surrounding her in it to form the outfit. It's a lot more iconic due to the distinct flame rings forming around her and gaining more fire as they go along.

3) Outer Senshi (Neptune, Uranus, Pluto)

The Outer Senshi are the older ones and require some explanation for each. Neptune and Uranus attended Mugen Academy as students Michiru Kaiou and Haruka Tenou, respectively.

Haruka is a professional racer, whereas Michiru is a professional violinist. Pluto is another matter entirely, as she's the Guardian of Time at first before using her time-stopping abilities to help save the future and is reborn as a college student.

The three share a similar transformation: all surrounded by elements that form into their outfits after obscuring their forms. The music accompanying them is an electric violin theme that has more than stayed with numerous fans long after the 90s anime.

Their elements are wind for Uranus, water for Neptune, and the sands of time for Pluto, as each corresponds with their attack styles. A notable feature is shining lipstick as they transform, marking them as older and more mature than the Inner Senshi.

As far as iconography goes, the theme when they transform is still among the best of Sailor Moon's soundtracks. The highlight on the lipstick stands out, as does the general obscuring of their bodies, whereas the Inners are shown as silhouettes.

They're also older Senshi, the first to be shown in the series, and powerful enough to stand against Sailor Galaxia.

2) "Moon Crisis, Make Up!" - Sailor Moon and Chibiusa (First Dual Transformation)

This is the first dual transformation in Sailor Moon history and goes to Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon. A parent/child combination transformation that likewise leads to a combination attack akin to the Father/Son Kamehameha from Dragon Ball Z or the Parent/Child Rasengan in Boruto.

The point is that both Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon use this to morph into their super forms. What's unique about this is that it uses compacts that open up on their chests, and they turn back-to-back as their skirts, boots, and gloves form, then move face-to-face while their tiaras appear to end it.

It's a simultaneous transformation, even with Chibiusa kissing Sailor Moon's cheek in the Crystal version. Their outfits usually shine white and gold as well.

Both transform to unleash power they can't use on their own. It was helpful against Pharoh 90 and the Black Moon Clan. It also helped in the Eternal movie against Queen Nehelenia. It can't get more iconic than two people changing at once.

1) "Moon Prism Power, Make Up!" - Sailor Moon's first transformation

In a time of crisis, when all seemed lost for Usagi Tsukino and Naru Osaka, a black cat named Luna gave Usagi the transformation pen and power to transform into Sailor Moon. At first, having no idea how to use her powers, Sailor Moon floundered against the evil demon plaguing the jewelry shop until Tuxedo Mask and Luna's encouragement helped her.

Even though Usagi Tsukino can be a klutz, when she transforms, she means business and will punish evildoers in the name of the moon.

The first Sailor Moon transformation has become the classic by which nearly all magical girl transformations are judged. At first, she raises her hand and her fingertips sparkle.

Her eyes open as bright glowing colors obscure her body as she spins around with pink ribbons wrapped around her body, forming her leotard, gloves, and boots. Then her skirt forms, then her tiara gem on her forehead, and finally her face as her tiara and odango covers appear.

Everything from the ribbons to the spinning to the final pose is instantly classic and iconic about this transformation. The upgrades only add more dancer-like moves and focus on her feet and legs, with the final transformation adding wings.

Sailor Moon is the face of the franchise, so it only makes sense that she's at the number 1 spot.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Sailor Moon: Iconic Magical Girl? Yes! No 0 votes so far