Hunter x Hunter mangaka shares new artwork for the upcoming chapters

Yoshihiro Togashi, the author and illustrator of Hunter x Hunter, posted more images of his work on the upcoming series earlier today. On Tuesday, fans gathered that four new issues of the series will be released, bringing the series back from a three-and-a-half year hiatus.

Togashi originally tweeted the Hunter x Hunter production pictures from an account which many fans suspected to be fake. However, One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata chimed in to clarify that the account belonged to Togashi, heralding the comeback of the highly acclaimed and fan-loved manga series.

Follow along as this article dissects Togashi's most recent tweet, highlighting his ongoing work on Hunter x Hunter's forthcoming issues.

Togashi tweets photo showcasing steady work on Hunter x Hunter

Additional tweet

As previously stated, Hunter x Hunter author Yoshihiro Togashi recently announced the manga's return via Twitter. The news was accompanied by a photo showcasing his illustrations for the upcoming chapters for the series.

Togashi has decided to further tease fans by letting them in on the progress accomplished two days after the initial announcement. Assuming he's still working on the same issue he was on Tuesday, the revered author appears to have reached page 7 of the chapter he's presently working on.

Also evident in the latest photo and tweet is some sparse art, with the drawings in the background depicting what seems to be a crowd of people. Other sketches are also visible on the current draft, but not enough of the image is shown to offer fans a clear impression of what's being drawn.

Fans are especially excited to see Togashi's magic once more, as the manga has frequently been put on hold owing to the mangaka's persistent back problems. While fans are naturally focused on the series' return, it's crucial to realize that Togashi's back troubles can be extremely debilitating. The author has previously said that the pain gets so bad, that he can barely get out of bed to use the bathroom.

While understandable and appropriate for fans to become excited at the series’ return, it’s also important for them to consider how returning to work on the series impacts Togashi’s well-being. As a result, fans shouldn’t be surprised if this return from hiatus is short-lived, or if the foreseeable future of releases for the series is sporadic at best.

Be sure to keep up with all Hunter x Hunter news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora