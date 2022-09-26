Spy x Family chapter 69: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The countdown until the official release of Spy X Family chapter 69 has begun. In less than a week, fans will be able to witness the adventures of the Forger family once again. The series does not have an established arc at this point, which has left fans wondering what could come next for Anya and her parents in this upcoming adventure.

Last week’s chapter brought Yuri back to have him compete with Loid and figure out who was the best companion for Yor. Spy X Family chapter 69 will most likely leave Yuri behind to keep focusing on Operation Strix. Meanwhile, Anya has the self-imposed mission of befriending Damian before Yor can get closer to the boy’s mother. Continue reading to learn more about this chapter’s release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family manga series.

Will we see Melinda come back in Spy X Family chapter 69?

When will the chapter be released and where can you read it?

Yor and Anya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 69 is scheduled to be released this coming Sunday, October 2, at around 12 am JST. International fans will be happy to know that the chapter will be published at the same time across timezones for the entire world to enjoy. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, October 2

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, October 2

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, October 2

British Summer Time: 4 PM, October 2

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, October 2

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, October 2

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, October 2

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, October 3

If you want to read Spy X Family chapter 69 as soon as it comes out, you can do so via Viz Media’s Manga Plus site and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. These are the only official platforms for the manga, and we encourage fans to use them, as doing so directly supports the official release of the series. If you want to read the rest of the chapters, you can do so on Shonen Jump+ for a small fee.

What to expect from Spy X Family chapter 69?

Who will win the friendship war in Spy X Family chapter 69? (Image via Shueisha)

Lately, the series has been focusing more on self-containing stories than on a major plot line. It is likely that Spy X Family will keep up this trend, as the manga does not have an overarching story to follow. Nonetheless, there are still some plot points that could be making a comeback in this upcoming chapter.

Anya still needs to befriend Damian before her mother and Melinda become closer. The little Esper believes that she is in a friendship war with Yor, and the winner will be the person who aids Loid the most in his mission. While her mother is not aware of the imaginary conflict Anya created in her head, she does want to become better friends with Melinda.

Will Anya and Damian become friends in Spy X Family chapter 69? (Image via Shueisha)

It is possible that Spy X Family chapter 69 will focus on either Anya or Yor interacting with their respective Desmond family members. However, there is still a chance that the chapter will finally commence a new arc for the manga, as it has been hinting at the Shopkeeper being suspicious of Loid’s work.

What happened in the last chapter?

Loid and Yor sharing food (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family chapter 68 started with Yor complaining about a sharp pain in her hands after a mission. Her brother, Yuri, arrived at the Forger household with the intention of spending his day off with his sister. Upon seeing the black-haired woman hurt, Yuri tasked himself and Loid with taking care of the chores to give Yor a chance to rest.

Unfortunately for Loid, Yuri transformed the chores into a competition to see who would be the best partner for Yor. Despite the SSS agent’s best efforts, agent Twilight proved to be superior. Fortunately for Yuri, he was able to make Yor smile by bringing her a candy they used to share as children.

